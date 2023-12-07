Advertisement

20 most popular dog breeds of 2023

Barry Werner
·1 min read
10

Popular pups

(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
(AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

The numbers are out for the most popular breeds in 2022. The AKC says the big dog — big??? — has changed. Who’s No. 1?

20. Shih Tzu

(Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

19. Great Danes

USAT
USAT

18. Cane Corso

USAT
USAT

17. Miniature Schnauzers

USAT
USAT

16. Boxers

Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

15. Doberman Pinschers

USAT
USAT

14. Cavalier King Charles Spaniels

13. Yorkshire Terriers

USAT
USAT

12. Australian Shepherds

USAT
USAT

11. Pembroke Welsh Corgis

USAT
USAT

10. German Shorthaired Pointers

USAT
USAT

9. Dachsunds

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

8. Beagles

USAT
USAT

7. Rottweilers

USAT
USAT

6. Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5. Poodles

USAT
USAT

4. German Shepherds

USAT
USAT

3. Golden Retrievers

(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

2. Labrador Retrievers

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

1. French Bulldogs

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
(AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Story originally appeared on List Wire