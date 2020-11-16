The top 20 money winners in Masters history

There have been 84 Masters Tournaments at Augusta National Golf Club.

The first Masters in 1934 was won by Horton Smith, who pocketed $1,500 for his historic win. In 2020, Dustin Johnson earned $2,070,000 after winning his first green jacket.

Tiger Woods won that same amount in 2019 after winning his fifth Masters. It’s no surprise that Woods tops the all-time money list for the Masters, just as he does on the PGA Tour’s all-time money list.

The money has certainly changed over the years. Jack Nicklaus played in 45 Masters and his career earnings at the tournament are $912,359. Arnold Palmer played in 50 Masters and he earned $309,013.

So who are the top 20 money winners at the Masters? Here’s the list. (Source: masters.com).

1. Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Masters

Tiger Woods receives the green jacket from Patrick Reed in Butler Cabin as Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley and CBS announcer Jim Nantz look on at the 2019 Masters. (Photo: Rusty Jarrett/Augusta National)

Tiger Woods has made $9,556,069 in 23 Masters appearances. Woods has five green jackets. He made the cut in 2020 to tie Tom Watson with 21 straight cuts made, second only to Gary Player and Fred Couples, who each made 23.

2. Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson receives his green jacket from 2009 champion Angel Cabrera after winning the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2010. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Phil Mickelson has earned $8,067,517 in 28 starts at the Masters. He has won the event three times. Mickelson has made 25 cuts, surpassing Tom Watson and tying Ben Crenshaw.

3. Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth Masters

Bubba Watson places the green jacket on 2015 champion Jordan Spieth at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2015. (Photo: Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)

In seven Masters appearances, Jordan Spieth has earned $4,594,828. He won the tournament in 2015.

4. Dustin Johnson

Masters Tournament 2020

Tiger Woods helps Masters champion Dustin Johnson with his green jacket after his victory at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (Matt Slocum/AP)

Dustin Johnson was runner up in the 2019 Masters, tying Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele for second behind Tiger Woods. In 2020, he won his first green jacket, a prize that was worth $2,070,00. He has now earned $4,246,475 in 10 trips to Augusta National.

5. Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson won the 2012 Masters in a two-hole playoff. Photo by USA TODAY Sports

Bubba Watson has made 12 Masters appearances, won the tournament twice and has earned $3,968,305.

6. Adam Scott

Adam Scott Masters

Adam Scott after winning the 2013 Masters in a playoff. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Adam Scott has made 19 Masters appearances and has earned $3,710,527. He won the event in 2013.

7. Justin Rose

Justin Rose Masters

Justin Rose walks to the 11th green during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)

Justin Rose has made 15 Masters appearances and has earned $3,738,015.

8. Angel Cabrera

Angel Cabrera Masters

Angel Cabrera celebrates after winning the 2009 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club April 12, 2009 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo: Tim Sloan/Getty Images)

Angel Cabrera, the 2009 Masters champ, has made $3,527,257 in 20 appearances. He didn't participate in 2020.

9. Lee Westwood

Lee Westwood Masters

Lee Westwood hits a shot out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the 2011 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo: Getty Images)

Lee Westwood has made 19 Masters appearances and has won $3,450,930.

10. Sergio Garcia

Masters Tournament 2018

Sergio Garcia, the 2017 Masters Champion, signs autographs during the finals of the 2018 Drive, Chip & Putt competition at Augusta National. (Photo: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports)

Sergio Garcia has earned $3,278,530 in 22 Masters Tournaments. He won the tournament in 2017 in his 19th Masters appearance and 74th major championship start. He didn't compete in 2020 because of a positive COVID-19 test.

11. Fred Couples

Fred Couples Masters

Fred Couples gives the thumbs up after donning his green jacket on Sunday, April 12, 1992, after winning the Masters at the Augusta National. (Photo: Associated Press)

The 1992 Masters champ, Fred Couples, has made $2,783,035 in 34 appearances at Augusta National.

12. Vijay Singh

Vijay Singh Masters

Vijay Singh is presented with the green jacket by Jose Maria Olazabal after winning the 2000 Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Chris Smith/Getty Images)

Vijay Singh won the 2000 Masters by three shots over Ernie Els. Singh has made $2,593,118 in 27 starts.

13. José María Olazábal

Jose Maria Olazabal Masters

José María Olazábal wears his green jacket after winning the 1994 Masters. (Photo: Phil Sheldon/Getty Images)

José María Olazábal won two Masters, in 1994 and 1999, and was runner up in 1991. He has won $2,581,106 in 31 starts.

14. Ernie Els

Ernie Els Masters

Ernie Els at the 2013 Masters. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Ernie Els has won $2,533,343 in 23 Masters starts.

15. Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy Masters

Rory McIlroy hits balls at the practice facility as he prepares for the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)

Rory McIlroy has made 12 appearances in the Masters. In 2011, he had a four-shot lead after 54 holes but couldn't close it out. His best finish at Augusta is fourth in 2015. In 2020, he posted his third career top-5 finish. He's earned $2,527,521 in 11 starts.

16. Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel Masters

Phil Mickelson slips the green jacket on Charl Schwartzel after he won the 2011 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Robyn Beck/Getty Images)

Charl Schwartzel won the Masters in 2011. He has made $2,481,276 in 11 starts.

17. Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler Masters

Rickie Fowler at the 2018 Masters Tournament. (Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler hasn't won the Masters in 10 starts but he was runner up to Patrick Reed in 2018. Fowler has earned $2,480,050.

18. Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed Masters

Patrick Reed holds up the trophy after winning the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo: Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports)

Patrick Reed won the Masters in 2018. In seven appearances at Augusta National, Reed has won $2,463,288.

19. Jason Day

Jason Day Masters

Jason Day on the No. 7 green at Augusta National Golf Club ahead of the 2019 Masters. (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

Jason Day has made 10 Masters appearances and has earned $2,294,848.

20. Retief Goosen

Retief Goosen Masters

Retief Goosen watches a shot on the 13th hole during the final round of the 2007 Masters at the Augusta National Golf Club. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Retief Goosen has played in 13 Masters. He never won it but he was runner up twice, in 2002 and 2007 He has earned $2,289,313.