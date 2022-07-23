Top 20 Madden ’23 ratings for Oklahoma Sooners in the NFL

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner, so we’re on the verge of a new EA Sports Madden NFL game. The folks over at EA Sports have been rolling out positional ratings over the last several days, and now the full database is available to peruse.

Former offensive tackle Trent Williams leads the way for the Oklahoma Sooners as one of four members of the “99 club” according to EA Sports. He joins Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams and Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett in the exclusive club.

Mark Andrews is the third highest rated tight end in the ratings behind Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers.

With the release less than a month away on August 19, let’s take a look at the top 20 Sooners in EA Sports Madden NFL 23.

Trent Williams, OT, San Francisco 49ers

Nov 29, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 99

Top Attribute: Awareness, Impact Blocking, Run Block Finesse – 99

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) throws a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 93

Top Attribute: Stamina – 96

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

Jan 2, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (89) gains yardage after a catch in the fourth quarter against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 93

Top Attribute: Stamina – 97

Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Madden Rating: 92

Top Attribute: Awareness – 95

Creed Humphrey, C, Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 86

Top Attribute: Toughness – 93

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Dec 26, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) in action during the game between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 85

Top Attribute: Jumping – 93

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

Sep 26, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) attempts a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 84

Top Attribute: Acceleration – 95

Marquise Browns, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) makes a catch before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at M&T Bank Stadium. Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 84

Top Attribute: Speed – 97

Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants

Sep 26, 2021; E. Rutherford, N.J., USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons linebacker Foye Oluokun (54) defends in the first half at MetLife Stadium. Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 82

Top Attribute: Acceleration, Jumping – 92

Tress Way, P, Washington Commanders

Washington Football Team punter Tress Way (5) punts from the end zone during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Madden Rating: 82

Top Attribute: Kick Power – 96

Orlando Brown, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 80

Top Attribute: Injury – 95

Baker Mayfield, QB, Carolina Panthers

Jul 20, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (right) takes pictures with fans before the game between Charlotte FC and Chelsea FC at Bank of America Stadium. Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 77

Top Attribute: Toughness – 98

Tony Jefferson, Baltimore Ravens

Sep 29, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens strong safety Tony Jefferson (23) is introduced before a football game against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium. Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 76

Top Attribute: Speed – 86

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) gestures downfield while preparing to pass the ball as Washington Football Team defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) chases during the third quarterat FedExField. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 74

Top Attribute: Toughness – 92

Jordan Phillips, DT, Buffalo Bills

Dec 29, 2019; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) gestures to fans for noise against the New York Jets during the first quarter at New Era Field. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 74

Top Attribute: Strength, 88

Samaje Perine, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) during pre game during a AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 73

Top Attribute: Injury, 87 and Trucking, 87

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Madden Rating: 73

Top Attribute: Injury, 89

Kenneth Murray, LB, Los Angeles Chargers

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Madden Rating: 73

Top Attribute: Acceleration, Jumping – 90

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, EDGE, Houston Texans

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Madden Rating: 73

Top Attribute: Jumping 90

Neville Gallimore, DT, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore (96) readies at the line of scrimmage in the first quarter during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/David Berding)

Madden Rating: 72

Top Attribute: Injury – 88

