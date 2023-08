The top 20 colleges of 2023

The latest breakdown according to Forbes

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Forbes ranked the top 500 colleges in the United States. What schools made the top 20? We will deliver those to you here for a lesson in what colleges/universities are rated the best. The results take into account several categories, including impressive graduation rates, high graduate salaries, and great outcomes for low-income students.

20. Georgetown University

(Photo by Hannah Gaber, USA TODAY Staff)

Average Grant Aid: $58,715.

Average Debt: $7,863.

19. Vanderbilt University

(USAT)

Average Grant Aid: $49,370.

Average Debt: $9,084.

18. Northwestern University

(David Banks-USA TODAY Sports)

Average Grant Aid: $51,807.

Average Debt: $7,393.

17. Duke University

(Mark Dolejs-USA TODAY Sports)

Average Grant Aid: $50,731.

Average Debt: $7,590.

16. Dartmouth College

(USAT)

Average Grant Aid: $56,106.

Average Debt: $6,445.

15. Brown University

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Average Grant Aid: $55,420.

Average Debt: $11,328.

14. USC

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Average Grant Aid:$40,690.

Average Debt: $6,300.

13. Johns Hopkins University

(J Bruce Sittle/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Average Grant Aid: $45,373.

Average Debt: $9,874.

12. Cornell University

(USAT)

Average Grant Aid: $52,674.

Average Debt: $8,585.

11. Amherst College

(TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Average Grant Aid: $58,644.

Average Debt: $8,944.

10. Williams College

(AP Photo/ Jim McKnight)

Average Grant Aid: $52,053.

Average Debt: $4,090.

9. Harvard University

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Average Grant Aid: $59,840.

Average Debt: $8,799.

8. University of Pennsylvania

(Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports)

Average Grant Aid: $50,788.

Average Debt: $10,510.

7. UCLA

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Average Grant Aid: $17,592.

Average Debt: $5,965.

6. Columbia University

(USAT)

Average Grant Aid: $57,726.

Average Debt: $13,338.

5. Cal-Berkeley

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Average Grant Aid: $21,406.

Average Debt: $7,202.

4. Massacusetts Institue of Technology

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Average Grant Aid: $32,562.

Average Debt: $7,235.

3. Stanford University

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Average Grant Aid: $56,211.

Average Debt: $8,868.

2. Yale University

(Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

Average Grant Aid: $58,715.

Average Debt: $4,968.

1. Princeton University

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

Average Grant Aid: $47,136.

Average Debt: $7,216.

Story originally appeared on List Wire