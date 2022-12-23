Top 20 Big Ten football recruits from the 2023 early signing period

Phil Harrison
·8 min read

The college football early signing period extends through December 23, but most of the high school prospects signed on the first day of the timeline on Wednesday of this week. And while the Big Ten may not have had top-end elite classes across the board, there are a lot of really, really good classes across the league inside the top 40 — with quality players that will help the league out in the not-too-distant future.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some five and high-end four-star recruits signed by some of the teams in the Big Ten. Ohio State once again led the way with the top-ranked class in the conference, but Penn State, Michigan, and Michigan State also showed very well nationally.

Some programs start with more talent, while others are known as finding guys to develop (ahem … Iowa and Wisconsin). It’s no secret that to be really successful and consistent, you have to do both, so it starts with evaluating and getting guys to sign that have high ceilings to work with.

So which Big Ten teams signed the top talent out of high school this year? We look at the top 20 recruits that signed with teams in the heartland for the 2023 class during the early signing period. Who program do you think led the way according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings?

Brandon Innis, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 190 pounds
From | American Heritage | Hollywood, FL
247Sports Composite | No. 4 WR and No. 29 overall

[listicle id=102729]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

J'Ven Williams, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 285 pounds
From | Wyomissing | Reading, PA
247Sports Ranking | No. 5 OT and No. 30 overall

Alex Berchmeier, Interior Offensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 285 pounds
From | Broad Run | Ashburn, VA
247Sports Composite | No. 1 IOL and No. 44 overall

Noah Rogers, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds
From | Rolesville | Rolesville, NC
247Sports Composite | No. 9 WR and No. 45 overall

Luke Montgomery, Interior Offensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 270 pounds
From | Findlay | Findlay, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 3 IOL and No. 52 overall

Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 185 pounds
From | IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL
247Sports Composite | No. 10 WR and No. 61 overall

Jason Moore, Defensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 6 inches, 255 pounds
From | DeMatha Catholic | Hyattsville, MD
247Sports Composite | No. 8 DL and No. 65 overall

Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 foot, 175 pounds
From | Waxahachie | Waxahachie, TX
247Sports Composite | No. 8 DB and No. 79 overall

Bai Jobe, Edge Rusher

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 215 pounds
From | Community Christian School | Norman, OK
247Sports Ranking | No. 3 TE and No. 65 overall

Malachi Coleman, Athlete

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 205 pounds
From | Lincoln East | Lincoln, NE
247Sports Ranking | No. 2 ATH and No. 84 overall

Tony Rojas, Linebacker

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 1 inch, 200 pounds
From | Fairfax | Fairfax, VA
247Sports Composite | No. 6 LB and No. 92 overall

 

Jelani Thurman, Tight End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 230 pounds
From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, GA
247Sports Composite | No. 2 TE and No. 99 overall

King Mack, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 5 feet, 11 inches, 180 pounds
From | St. Thomas Aquinas | Fort Lauderdale, FL
247Sports Composite | No. 8 S and No. 110 overall

Enow Etta, Defensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 260 pounds
From | Covenant Christian Academy | Colleyville, TX
247Sports Composite | No. 14 DL and No. 116 overall

Joshua Mickens, Edge Rusher

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 foot, 5 inches, 225 pounds
From | Lawrence Central | Indianapolis, IN
247Sports Composite | No. 20 Edge and No. 131 overall

Jermaine Matthews, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds
From | Winton Woods | Cincinnati, OH
247Sports Composite | No. 16 CB and No. 136 overall

Andrew Depaepe, Defensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 245 pounds
From | Pleasant Valley | Bettendorf, IA
247Sports Composite | No. 16 DL and No. 137 overall

Elliot Washington, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 195 pounds
From | Venice | Venice, FL
247Sports Composite | No. 9 S and No. 138 overall

Andrew Rappleyea, Tight End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 225 pounds
From | Milton Academy | Milton, MA
247Sports Composite | No. 7 TE and No. 143A overall

Malik Hartford, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 175 pounds
From | Lakota West | West Chester, Ohio
247Sports Composite | No. 10 S and No. 162 overall

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

Recommended Stories