Top 20 Big Ten football recruits from the 2023 early signing period

The college football early signing period extends through December 23, but most of the high school prospects signed on the first day of the timeline on Wednesday of this week. And while the Big Ten may not have had top-end elite classes across the board, there are a lot of really, really good classes across the league inside the top 40 — with quality players that will help the league out in the not-too-distant future.

But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some five and high-end four-star recruits signed by some of the teams in the Big Ten. Ohio State once again led the way with the top-ranked class in the conference, but Penn State, Michigan, and Michigan State also showed very well nationally.

Some programs start with more talent, while others are known as finding guys to develop (ahem … Iowa and Wisconsin). It’s no secret that to be really successful and consistent, you have to do both, so it starts with evaluating and getting guys to sign that have high ceilings to work with.

So which Big Ten teams signed the top talent out of high school this year? We look at the top 20 recruits that signed with teams in the heartland for the 2023 class during the early signing period. Who program do you think led the way according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings?

Brandon Innis, Wide Receiver

When those lights come on you know what time it is. The kid from Hollywood, FL is primed and ready to put on a show for the Buckeye faithful by making Big Ten defenses look like a bunch of extras. Welcome to The Brotherhood Brandon Innis.#CHO23N | @brandon5star2 pic.twitter.com/YCEwEbu0u3 — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 190 pounds

From | American Heritage | Hollywood, FL

247Sports Composite | No. 4 WR and No. 29 overall

J'Ven Williams, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 285 pounds

From | Wyomissing | Reading, PA

247Sports Ranking | No. 5 OT and No. 30 overall

Alex Berchmeier, Interior Offensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 285 pounds

From | Broad Run | Ashburn, VA

247Sports Composite | No. 1 IOL and No. 44 overall

Noah Rogers, Wide Receiver

The pride and joy of the 919, he dominated the competition in the Triangle. Now he’s looking to feast on Big Ten secondaries.The best from the Tarheel state is headed north. The kid from Raleigh, welcome to The Brotherhood Noah Rogers.#CHO23N | @noah1rogers pic.twitter.com/D1Jt82d86i — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds

From | Rolesville | Rolesville, NC

247Sports Composite | No. 9 WR and No. 45 overall

Luke Montgomery, Interior Offensive Line

The Buckeyes are at their best when the best stay home. The kid from Findlay, OH is ready to protect the blindside and be a nightmare for opposing defensive lineman. Welcome to The Brotherhood Luke Montgomery#CHO23N | @lukeMonty8 pic.twitter.com/xaFfAYJZ5V — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 270 pounds

From | Findlay | Findlay, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 3 IOL and No. 52 overall

Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver

As smooth as the jazz music that his hometown is known for. The kid from Chicago is on the way back to the Midwest ready to rewrite Big Ten and Buckeye record books. Welcome to The Brotherhood Carnell Tate#CHO23N | @carnelltate_ pic.twitter.com/9a37MuU0XM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 185 pounds

From | IMG Academy | Bradenton, FL

247Sports Composite | No. 10 WR and No. 61 overall

Jason Moore, Defensive Line

A young man of few words. He prefers to let the pads talk for him. The kid from Fort Washington, MD is going to be a menace for Big Ten offensive gameplans for years to come. The next great Buckeye from DeMatha Catholic. Welcome to The Brotherhood Jason#CHO23N | @jayymoneyy32_ pic.twitter.com/tyn3dunmAn — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 6 inches, 255 pounds

From | DeMatha Catholic | Hyattsville, MD

247Sports Composite | No. 8 DL and No. 65 overall

Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Cornerback

QBs & WRs in the Lone Star state fear him and offensive coordinators hated game planning against him. The kid from Waxahachie, TX is bringing his elite cover skills to Columbus. Welcome to The Brotherhood Calvin Simpson-Hunt#CHO23N | @CSimpsonHunt pic.twitter.com/9KHz5LjksD — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 foot, 175 pounds

From | Waxahachie | Waxahachie, TX

247Sports Composite | No. 8 DB and No. 79 overall

Bai Jobe, Edge Rusher

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 215 pounds

From | Community Christian School | Norman, OK

247Sports Ranking | No. 3 TE and No. 65 overall

Malachi Coleman, Athlete

PUTTING ON FOR HIS STATE. The #1 prospect in Nebraska is officially a Husker.@ChiColeman23 x #RENEW23 pic.twitter.com/DZeqFHNKnh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 205 pounds

From | Lincoln East | Lincoln, NE

247Sports Ranking | No. 2 ATH and No. 84 overall

Tony Rojas, Linebacker

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 1 inch, 200 pounds

From | Fairfax | Fairfax, VA

247Sports Composite | No. 6 LB and No. 92 overall

Jelani Thurman, Tight End

He leaps tall buildings and moves immovable objects. The Buckeyes next hero will trade in his spidey suit for the scarlet and grey. The kid from Michigan is coming to Columbus to use his powers with the good guys. Welcome to The Brotherhood Jelani Thurman#CHO23N | @jelani3345 pic.twitter.com/b4i81beS0u — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 230 pounds

From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, GA

247Sports Composite | No. 2 TE and No. 99 overall

King Mack, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 5 feet, 11 inches, 180 pounds

From | St. Thomas Aquinas | Fort Lauderdale, FL

247Sports Composite | No. 8 S and No. 110 overall

Enow Etta, Defensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 260 pounds

From | Covenant Christian Academy | Colleyville, TX

247Sports Composite | No. 14 DL and No. 116 overall

Joshua Mickens, Edge Rusher

A game wrecker, edge setter, the complete defensive end. The kid from Indianapolis, IN is leaving the Hoosier state and making his way to Columbus. Welcome to The Brotherhood Joshua Mickens#CHO23N | @JoshuaMickens7 pic.twitter.com/jyQb7MnxHH — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 foot, 5 inches, 225 pounds

From | Lawrence Central | Indianapolis, IN

247Sports Composite | No. 20 Edge and No. 131 overall

Jermaine Matthews, Cornerback

A Winton Woods legend. He’s got Championship pedigree, dominated his contemporaries, and he is O-H-I-O as they come. The kid from Cincinnati is on his way north to bring the juice to the Buckeye faithful. Welcome to The Brotherhood Jermaine Mathews Jr#CHO23N | @Jr2Maine pic.twitter.com/PdNtmV7t9I — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds

From | Winton Woods | Cincinnati, OH

247Sports Composite | No. 16 CB and No. 136 overall

Andrew Depaepe, Defensive Line

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 245 pounds

From | Pleasant Valley | Bettendorf, IA

247Sports Composite | No. 16 DL and No. 137 overall

Elliot Washington, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 195 pounds

From | Venice | Venice, FL

247Sports Composite | No. 9 S and No. 138 overall

Andrew Rappleyea, Tight End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 225 pounds

From | Milton Academy | Milton, MA

247Sports Composite | No. 7 TE and No. 143A overall

Malik Hartford, Safety

The Ohio co-defensive player of the year has been waiting to become a Buckeye his entire life. The kid from West Chester, OH is bringing his hard hat and the boom to Columbus to get to work. Welcome to The Brotherhood Malik Hartford#CHO23N | @MalikHartford pic.twitter.com/HRJqa2m8Je — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 21, 2022

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 175 pounds

From | Lakota West | West Chester, Ohio

247Sports Composite | No. 10 S and No. 162 overall

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire