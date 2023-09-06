Top 2 Packers wide receivers unable to practice Wednesday with injuries ahead of Week 1 against the Bears

The Green Bay Packers' two best receivers, Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, did not practice with the team on Wednesday due to injury, according to the team.

Watson and Doubs are both dealing with hamstring injuries, according to the Packers' injury report (H/T Tom Silverstein).

Matt LaFleur mentioned the team will give the two receivers and David Bakthiari, who is also questionable for Sunday's Bears game, all the way up until game time to decide whether or not to play them.

"Like we always say, we'll give them the whole week and see where they're at," LaFleur said Wednesday.

It's unethical to wish injury on anyone. That being said, it would be a major loss for the Packers not to have either receiver play against the Bears.

After Watson and Doubs, the Packers' receivers have one year of NFL experience combined. Samori Toure, a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, is the only other receiver on the roster who's played a snap in the league. Jayden Reed, Malik Heath and Dontayvion Wicks are all rookies.

Jordan Love will have his hands full on Sunday if his two best receivers aren't available to play.

