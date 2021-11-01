The top 19 waiver-wire pickups for Week 9 of fantasy football

J.D. McKissic. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

After Week 8, it's time to refresh your fantasy football team.

Injuries across the league meant new players emerged as potential targets for the rest of the year.

Here are 19 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets

Michael Carter. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 68.9%

Week 8 stats: 77 rushing yards, 9 receptions, 95 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 32.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: It's not often the top-scoring player in all of fantasy is available in 30% of leagues. Before you do anything else on the waiver wire, check that Michael Carter is already taken in your league. If he's still a free agent, grab him while you still can.

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Boston Scott. AP Photo/Duane Burleson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 4.5%

Week 8 stats: 60 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns — 18 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kenneth Gainwell looked like he was in prime position to produce for fantasy players after Eagles top running back Miles Sanders went down with an injury, but it was Boston Scott who wound up producing for Philadelphia. Given the success Scott had in limited snaps, and the spark he's been able to provide to the offense in similar circumstances in the past, don't be surprised if we see more of Scott soon.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Carlos Hyde. AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 6.7%

Week 8 stats: 32 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 40 receiving yards — 13.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jaguars starting running back James Robinson left Sunday's game against Seattle early with a bruised heel. In his stead, Carlos Hyde stepped up admirably. Should Robinson be out for an extended period, Hyde should have some value.

Jeremy McNichols, RB, Tennessee Titans

Jeremy McNichols. Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1.9%

Week 8 stats: 3 receptions, 33 receiving yards — 6.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry could be out for the season due to a foot injury. While it's impossible to replace Henry, the Titans have to put someone in at running back, and according to the depth chart, that person should be Jeremy McNichols.

Jaret Patterson, RB, Washington Football Team

Jaret Patterson. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.8%

Week 8 stats: 46 rushing yards — 4.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Starting running back Antonio Gibson has fought through a lingering shin injury all season, and it looks as though Washington is ready to spread the load a little more widely throughout the backfield. On Sunday, Jaret Patterson led the team with 11 carries and 46 yards on the ground. If Gibson continues to struggle, Patterson's role in the offense will only grow.

J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team

J.D. McKissic. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 55.1%

Week 8 stats: 10 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 83 receiving yards — 17.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: While Patterson led the effort on the ground for Washington, J.D. McKissic led the team through the air. McKissic caught all eight of his targets on Sunday for 83 receiving yards on the day. He's a solid value if available, especially in PPR leagues.

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Howard. AP Photo/Paul Sancya

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.7%

Week 8 stats: 57 rushing yards, 2 touchdowns — 17.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: The fourth running back on the Eagles roster, Jordan Howard, got the ball where it counted, with touchdown rushes from four and two yards out. The Eagles aren't going to be scoring 44 points again any time soon, but if Howard is a factor in the team's goal-line set, that could be valuable to any fantasy players in desperate need due to upcoming bye weeks.

Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets

Ty Johnson. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 4.9%

Week 8 stats: 15 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 71 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 19.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: If Michael Carter is already taken in your league, Ty Johnson is a good potential add for depth as bye weeks continue through the fantasy season. Johnson had solid production through the air for the Jets and should continue to benefit as long as Mike White remains under center for New York.

DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins

DeVante Parker. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 56%

Week 8 stats: 8 receptions, 85 receiving yards — 16.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: It's not often a player like DeVante Parker is available on the waiver wire, but after missing three weeks of action, there's a chance someone in your league dropped him and forgot to pick him back up.

Jamal Agnew, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jamal Agnew. AP Photo/ John Froschauer

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1.6%

Week 8 stats: 6 receptions, 38 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 15.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jamal Agnew is quickly emerging as one of Trevor Lawrence's favorite players to through to, averaging more than eight targets per game over his past three outings. Agnew has produced double-digit points for fantasy players in each of those games.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk. AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 46.4%

Week 8 stats: 4 receptions, 45 receiving yards — 10.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Brandon Aiyuk was expected to be a big part of the 49ers' offense ahead of the season. That hasn't been the case through the first half of the season, but Aiyuk saw his looks and production go up on Sunday with a season-high seven targets. If this marks a turning point for him, he could be in for a big second half.

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

Randall Cobb. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 31.7%

Week 8 stats: 3 receptions, 15 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 16.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Randall Cobb showed again why he's one of Aaron Rodgers' most trusted targets, coming down with two touchdowns in the Packers' upset win over the Cardinals. He's not going to score twice every week, but given how much respect Rodgers has for Cobb, he should continue to be a factor in the Green Bay offense even as the rest of the team's weapons begin to come back next week.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

Jamison Crowder. AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 18.7%

Week 8 stats: 8 receptions, 84 receiving yards — 16.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jamison Crowder had his best game of the season on Sunday, catching eight of his nine targets — both tops among Jets wide receivers. Crowder will either continue to be a big part of a Jets offense that will be trailing many games or possibly be traded before the deadline to a better team with the need to use him. Either way, he's a great pick for filling in your roster for a week or two coming up.

Gabriel Davis, WR, Buffalo Bills

Gabriel Davis. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 3.1%

Week 8 stats: 4 receptions, 29 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 12.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Bills offense is one of the best in the league, and they have some tasty fantasy matchups ahead on the calendar with games against the Jaguars, Jets, and Colts in the coming weeks. If you haven't gotten a slice of the Bills offense yet, Gabriel Davis is still widely available.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth. AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 6.2%

Week 8 stats: 4 receptions, 44 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 14.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Pat Freiermuth has found his spot in the Steelers offense, with seven targets and double-digit fantasy production in each of his past two games. If you have a bye week coming up or are in the market for a new tight end in general, he's not a bad bet.

Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dan Arnold. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 3.6%

Week 8 stats: 8 receptions, 68 receiving yards — 14.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dan Arnold averaged nearly eight targets per game over the past three games for the Jaguars and finished Week 8 as the second-highest scoring tight end in all of fantasy.

Streaming defense: Miami Dolphins

Jaelan Phillips. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 12%

Week 8 stats: 26 points against — -1 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Dolphins' defense has not been anything impressive all year, and last week was a negative value for fantasy players. Still, this week they are up against a Houston Texans team that couldn't move the ball at all until the Rams pulled their starters.

And in case you need a quarterback...

Mike White. AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Jets backup Mike White (0.6% rostered) became just the second quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in his debut, joining Cam Newton in the exclusive club.

Justin Fields (17.7% rostered) also produced well for fantasy players, finished fourth for the week among quarterbacks, just one spot behind White.

