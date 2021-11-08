The top 17 waiver-wire pickups for Week 10 of fantasy football

Tim Patrick. AP Photo/Roger Steinman

After Week 9, it's time to refresh your fantasy football team.

On Sunday, several new players emerged as potential targets for the rest of the year.

Here are 17 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Devonta Freeman. AP Photo/Nick Wass

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 13.4%

Week 9 stats: 79 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 4 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 16.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Devonta Freeman had a season-high 13 carries for the Ravens in his best performance of the year. He's now scored in three straight games and put up double-digit fantasy points in each of those starts.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Kenyan Drake. AP Photo/John Munson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 60.3%

Week 9 stats: 30 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 70 receiving yards — 16 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kenyan Drake has taken a bigger role in the Raiders offense since interim head coach Rich Bisaccia took over. Drake has averaged 18 fantasy points per game in three games since, finishing as a top-12 running back in fantasy for the week in each of those starts.

Jordan Howard, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Howard. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 8.1%

Week 9 stats: 71 rushing yards, 1 touchdown — 13.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Jordan Howard has been solid since the Eagles decided to start rushing the ball. In just his second week active, Howard led the Eagles in carries with 17 rushing attempts. While there's still Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell to share the Philadelphia backfield, Howard looks like the lead guy at the moment, with three touchdowns over his past two games.

Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets

Ty Johnson. AP Photo/AJ Mast

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 20.5%

Week 9 stats: 21 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 40 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 12.1 fantasy points

Story continues

One thing to know: Ty Johnson has put up double-digit fantasy points in four straight games despite the Jets going through three different quarterbacks over that span. Regardless of who is under center in New York, Johnson appears to make some things happen for fantasy players.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 6.1%

Week 9 stats: 62 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 44 receiving yards — 12.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rhamondre Stevenson led the Patriots in both rushing and receiving on Sunday. While the New England running back situation is always difficult for fantasy players to parse, Stevenson's role in the offense is getting big enough to trust week to week.

Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

Elijah Moore. AP Photo/AJ Mast

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 15.3%

Week 9 stats: 7 receptions, 84 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 27.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Elijah Moore finished the week as the top-scoring wide receiver in fantasy football. He is still available in nearly 85% of leagues. Do with that information what you will.

Russell Gage, WR, Atlanta Falcons

Russell Gage. AP Photo/Butch Dill

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 16%

Week 9 stats: 7 receptions, 64 receiving yards — 13.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Calvin Ridley out for possibly an extended period, Russell Gage should get a larger share of the offensive workload in Atlanta. On Sunday, that was the case, with Gage coming down with seven catches on eight targets.

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Tim Patrick. AP Photo/Roger Steinman

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 24.7%

Week 9 stats: 4 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Few widely available receivers in fantasy football have been as consistent as Tim Patrick this year, scoring at least 12 fantasy points in six of his nine games so far this season. If you're heading into a tough bye week, Patrick is the first guy you should be looking for if you need points on the board.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk. AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 45.6%

Week 9 stats: 6 receptions, 89 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Brandon Aiyuk came into the season with high expectations, and after a dismal start to the year, he might finally be living up to them. With a season-high six catches on a season-high eight targets, Aiyuk's fantasy value will only continue to increase as his role in the 49ers' offense does the same.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Hunter Renfrow. AP Photo/Bill Kostroun

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 70.5%

Week 9 stats: 7 receptions, 49 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 17.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Hunter Renfrow has hit double-digit fantasy points in eight of his nine games this season and continues to be one of Derek Carr's favorite targets when in need of a sure-handed reception on third down.

Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns

Donovan Peoples-Jones. AP Photo/Aaron Doster

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 4.6%

Week 9 stats: 2 receptions, 86 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 16.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Odell Beckham Jr. leaving Cleveland, Donovan Peoples-Jones is poised to see his share of targets in the Browns offense tick up a bit. For those looking for a more boom-or-bust, big-play receiver, this is your guy.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Christian Kirk. AP Photo/Tony Avelar

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 51.6%

Week 9 stats: 6 receptions, 91 receiving yards — 16.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Christian Kirk has scored at least 15 points in three of his past four games, and the Cardinals have favorable matchups against the Panthers and Seahawks coming up. Even if you're not in desperate need of a receiver right now, Kirk might be worth a look.

Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants

Evan Engram. AP Photo/John Munson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 26.7%

Week 9 stats: 3 receptions, 38 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 12.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Evan Engram still isn't playing up to his potential, but he has scored double-digit fantasy points in three straight games now. If he can finally hit his stride and get going this season, he could look like a steal in retrospect.

Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dan Arnold. AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 16.8%

Week 9 stats: 4 receptions, 60 receiving yards — 10 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dan Arnold led the Jaguars in targets on Sunday and was second in targets the week before. As a mid-season acquisition, Arnold will continue to get more familiar with the Jacksonville offense.

Streaming defense: Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers defense. AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 29%

Week 9 stats: 1 sack, 13 points against — 6 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Packers defense has been the eighth-best in fantasy so far this season but is still available in more than 70% of leagues. That might change fast, though, as Green Bay has a solid matchup against the Seahawks this weekend.

And in case you need a quarterback...

Teddy Bridgewater. AP Photo/Roger Steinman

Teddy Bridgewater (24.7% rostered) looked brilliant with Jerry Jeudy back as a part of the Broncos offense, toasting the Dallas Cowboys to finish as the sixth-best quarterback in fantasy this week.

Matt Ryan (43.9% rostered) and the Falcons have now won three of their past four games and appear to have found something after starting the season looking completely directionless on offense.

Read the original article on Insider