The top 16 waiver-wire pickups for Week 4 of fantasy football

After Week 3, it's time to turn your fantasy football team into a contender.

Several players have emerged as potential targets for the rest of the season.

Here are 16 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers

Chuba Hubbard. AP Photo/Matt Patterson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 11.3%

Week 3 stats: 52 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 27 receiving yards — 10.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Superstar running back Christian McCaffrey could be out for a couple of weeks after exiting Thursday's game against the Texans due to injury. The Panthers have seen backup running backs step up for the team in the past, with Mike Davis becoming a fantasy stud for a few weeks last season in relief of McCaffrey. Hubbard could fill the same role.

Peyton Barber, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

Peyton Barber. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 11.3%

Week 3 stats: 111 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 23.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Raiders backfield has been tough to track through three weeks, but head coach Jon Gruden is one to play the hot hand, and right now, that's clearly Barber.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 64.7%

Week 3 stats: 112 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 59 receiving yards — 23.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Alexander Mattison stepped up in a big way in relief of Dalvin Cook, who missed Sunday's game as a late scratch due to injury. Even if Cook is back in the coming weeks, Mattison probably showed enough to earn him a greater share of the workload in Minnesota.

Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Nyheim Hines. AP Photo/Wade Payne

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 68%

Week 3 stats: 25 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 54 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Nyheim Hines is always on the fringes of fantasy start-ability, but with 12 catches out of the backfield through three games to start the season, he's at least worth a roster spot as a viable backup in PPR leagues.

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills

Zack Moss. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 57.1%

Week 3 stats: 60 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Zack Moss might not be the top running back in Buffalo, but if the Bills offense is going to score at will all season, like it did against Washington, he's a good option for fantasy players looking to buy into the team.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Buffalo Bills

Emmanuel Sanders. AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 23.3%

Week 3 stats: 5 receptions, 94 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 26.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Again, the Buffalo Bills offense looks loaded through three weeks of the NFL season. Josh Allen is throwing enough that there is plenty of work to go around, and Emmanuel Sanders is primed for a big year with defenses already working overtime to stop Stefon Diggs when facing the Bills.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots

Kendrick Bourne. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.4%

Week 3 stats: 6 receptions, 96 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 21.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: The New England Patriots have been waiting for someone to step up as a pass-catcher, and on Sunday, Kendrick Bourne did just that.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

DeSean Jackson. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1.8%

Week 3 stats: 3 receptions, 120 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 21 fantasy points

One thing to know: DeSean Jackson is far from the top option in the Rams offense, but when they choose to unleash him, the result is going to be a big play. Jackson is still fast, and Sean McVay has enough talent elsewhere in the offense to scheme him open for big gains. He will undoubtedly be a "boom-or-bust" player on your roster, but if you're ever in need of a big game at receiver, Jackson gives you a shot.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Hunter Renfrow. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 11.3%

Week 3 stats: 5 receptions, 77 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Hunter Renfrow has been quite consistent to start the year, averaging 14 fantasy points per game to open the season. The Raiders are throwing the ball a ton, and Renfrow is one of the most trusted pass-catchers in the offense when Derek Carr needs a conversion.

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos

Tim Patrick. AP Photo/Gary McCullough

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 14%

Week 3 stats: 5 receptions, 98 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 14.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tim Patrick has also been solidly consistent to start the year, scoring at least 12 fantasy points in all three of his games so far. Week 3 was his highest-scoring fantasy performance yet, and that's despite it being his only game without a touchdown. Patrick should be good for at least double-digit production game to game but is also poised for a big one here and there.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

Christian Kirk. AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 22.4%

Week 3 stats: 7 receptions, 104 receiving yards — 17.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Christian Kirk has a ton of upside in a Cardinals offense that is clearly going to throw the ball a ton. Kirk has developed into a versatile weapon and has seen his production jump this year thanks to finally being able to play out of the slot with the addition of A.J. Green to the Arizona receiving corps. The fact that Kirk is this widely available is somewhat shocking. Jump and get him while you can.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings

Tyler Conklin. AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 2.6%

Week 3 stats: 7 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 20 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Vikings offense should have multiple fantasy producers this year as it has had in the past. After a big game on Sunday, tight end Tyler Conklin could see more work as the season continues.

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

Dawson Knox. AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 4.4%

Week 3 stats: 4 receptions, 49 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 14.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Bills will find themselves in the red zone a lot this year, and tight end Dawson Knox knows how to come down with the ball when the field gets small. He might not put up huge receiving numbers, but if Buffalo is putting up 35 points a game, he'll be too busy dancing in the end zone for you to notice.

Streaming defense: Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals defense. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 5%

Week 3 stats: 2 interceptions, 4 sacks, 10 points against — 11 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Bengals defense is coming off of a big performance against Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers, and next week gets to tee off against a Jaguars offense that has seen quarterback Trevor Lawrence throw at least two interceptions in the first three games of his NFL career.

And in case you need a quarterback...

Derek Carr. AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Derek Carr (50% rostered) is putting up MVP numbers but still somehow available in half of fantasy leagues. He's been a top 10 fantasy quarterback through each of the first three weeks of the season.

Sam Darnold (9% rostered) appears to be finding his footing well with the Panthers and could be in for a shootout next week against the Cowboys.

