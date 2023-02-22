Top 150 recruit Lathan Sommerville breaks down recent Rutgers basketball visit: ‘I definitely think they are a good fit’

Lathan Sommerville took a recent visit to Rutgers basketball, with one of the top forwards in the nation seeing the trip as a good opportunity to learn more about the Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound power forward is a three-star and the No. 140 player in the nation according to On3. A member of the class of 2024, he holds offers from Bradley, Georgia Tech, Missouri, SMU, Villanova, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Xavier and Rutgers. In mid-January, he was offered by Seton Hall.

A powerful defensive presence, Sommerville has a nice offensive game. He is able to bang down low but has a very nuanced outside game including a confident mid-range jumper.

“The visit was great. What really stood out to me was the coaching staff and how close everyone was,” Sommerville told Rutgers Wire about his weekend visit to the Scarlet Knights. “They’re definitely in the mix. I can tell it’s a competitive program and the guys are getting better.”

He is ranked the No. 20 power forward in the nation by 247Sports.

Sommerville is likely to make his college announcement in the summer. He is planning out visits to Missouri, Villanova and Virginia Tech.

The Rutgers visit was a solid one for Sommerville. After his recent trip to New Jersey, Somerville said he could “potentially” see himself at the program.

“I definitely think they are a good fit,” Sommerville said.

He said that the coaching staff sticks out along with the environment around the program.

“They seem like they really want to help guys achieve their goals and they are great people,” Sommerville said.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire