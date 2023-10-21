Top-150 junior Xavion Staton offered by USC basketball

Xavion Staton could be the next great Andy Enfield defensive big man. Enfield has recruited Onyeka Okongwu, Evan Mobley, and Vince Iwuchukwu. Now Staton could be next in line. Staton, the 7-foot big man out of Sierra Vista High School in Las Vegas, has been offered by USC basketball.

Rated a three-star prospect, Staton is ranked No. 142 overall in the 247Sports 2025 class. He is rated the 19th best center and No. 2 overall player in the state of Nevada.

Staton has offers from Creighton, UCLA, Auburn, Arizona State, Texas, Kansas, Illinois, Texas A&M, San Diego State, Memphis, LSU, Iowa and many others.

The class of 2025 center is one of the most complete defensive players in this class. With development on offense he could potentially be a first-round pick in the future.

“Keep an eye on Staton,” Prep Hoops boys basketball reviewer Bruce Williams said. “He’s a developing prospect with good size and length. He’s extremely raw, however, his time on aau/varsity should prove to be valuable experience.”

*

Follow Fighting Irish Wire for more on Notre Dame after the Irish beat USC.

Follow Buffaloes Wire for complete coverage of Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Follow Ducks Wire for coverage of Oregon football after the loss to Washington.

Oklahoma fans were right about Lincoln Riley, at least for this specific season.

USC assistants need to be coaching for their jobs against Utah and into November.

Lincoln Riley did not assemble an elite 2023 roster, which surprised us and a lot of other observers.

Is USC ready to win in 2024 with Miller Moss or Malachi Nelson at quarterback? Lincoln Riley has to be honest about how he answers that question.

7’0 Junior Xavion Staton ( @XavionStaton ) just started playing basketball in a 9th grade and was one of the biggest stock risers at @usabasketball 🤯 elite shot blocker with potential he received a camp invite just 3 weeks ago & received offers from USC and Kansas state today pic.twitter.com/YFHwDNmu3M — Jordan Richard (@JordanRichardSC) October 10, 2023

Brent Venables is coaching Oklahoma far better this year than Lincoln Riley is coaching USC. It’s up to Riley to change that reality against Utah.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire