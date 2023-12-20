Top 150 DL Nigel Smith out of the state of Texas officially signs with the Sooners

Oklahoma’s renovation of the defense has already manifested itself with noteworthy improvement from 2022 to 2023. OU improved in a number of areas. While that improvement is noticeable, the Sooners can continue to improve. One thing that will help take them to another level is infusing more talent into their defensive line room.

For that reason, the Sooners made the defensive line a top priority in 2024, earning five commitments from blue chip prospects. One of those prospects was Nigel Smith, a consensus four-star prospect and one of the best 150 players in the class of 2024. Smith signed his national letter of intent with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Smith is disruptive and could play outside as a defensive end in three or four-man alignments in Brent Venables or as a more traditional defensive tackle on the inside. Either way, Smith has talent and can be an impactful player at this level. Smith stands 6-foot-5 and weighs around 260 pounds. He could be a nightmare for opposing teams if he continues to bulk up.

Power is Smith’s calling card, as he uses excellent raw strength to bullrush his opponents. Smith plans to enroll early, so he’ll be on campus when Oklahoma starts winter ball in January.

More from the 2024 early signing period

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire