Who are the top 15 scorers in NFL history?

Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement after 24 NFL seasons on Wednesday. The former New England Patriot and Indianapolis Colt tops NFL's all-time scorers' list by a wide margin. Who are the top 15 in points? Let's take a look. (And by the way, the only player in the top 15 who isn't exclusively a kicker is the legendary George Blanda.)

15. Robbie Gould

Robbie Gould has piled up 1,731 points while playing 11 seasons as a Chicago Bear, four with the San Francisco 49ers and one as a New York Giant.

14. Norm Johnson

Norm Johnson played 18 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, Atlanta Falcons, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles and finished with 1,736 points.

13. Matt Bryant

Matt Bryant wound up with 1,758 points in a career that saw him play for the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins from 2002-19.

12. Phil Dawson

Phil Dawson spent 14 years in Cleveland, four in San Francisco and two in Arizona en route to 1,847 points.

11. Stephen Gostkowski

Stephen Gostkowski replaced Adam Vinatieri in New England. He spent 14 years as a Patriot before turning up as a Tennessee Titan last year. He has 1,875 points.

10. Sebastian Janikowski

Sebastian Janikowski was a first-round draft pick of the Raiders, with whom he spent 17 years. He also played for the Seahawks for one season and wound up at 1,913.

9. John Kasay

John Kasay was a Panther for 15 seasons, Seahawks for four and a Saint for the last year of his career. His total: 1,970 points.

8. Jason Elam

Jason Elam was a Denver Bronco for 15 years and an Atlanta Falco for two en route to 1,983 points.

7. George Blanda

George Blanda scored 2,002 points in an incredible career that spanned multiple leagues and 1949-75. Most of the points came from his leg, although he did have nine rushing TDs. He played for the Houston Oilers, Oakland Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Baltimore Colts.

6. Matt Stover

Matt Stover edged George Blanda by two points, finishing with 2,004. He kicked for the Cleveland Browns—which became the Baltimore Ravens—and he kept swinging his leg with them and the Indianapolis Colts.

5. John Carney

John Carney wound up with 2,062 points. The Notre Damer played for seven different teams, spending most of his career with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

4. Jason Hanson

Jason Hanson rang up 2,150 points and spent his entire career as a Detroit Lion from 1992-2012.

3. Gary Anderson

Gary Anderson piled up the points, winding up with 2,434. He spent 13 years as a Steeler and five with the Vikings. Anderson also kicked for Philadelphia, Tennessee and San Francisco.

2. Morten Andersen

The incredible left leg of Morten Andersen was responsible for 2.544 points. He kicked for the Saints, Falcons, Chiefs, Vikings, and Giants in a career that spanned 1982-2007.

1. Adam Vinatieri

Adam Vinatieri finishes atop the list of NFL players accounting for points, a stunning 2,673. He spent 10 years with New England before moving on to Indianapolis for 14 seasons. Pretty good for a free agent out of South Dakota State.

