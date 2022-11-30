Top 15 Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13
Demario Davis is on top, but Kaden Elliss isn’t far behind. The veteran linebackers lead the New Orleans Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13. These grades are assembled by charting every player on each snap during a game, then compiled over the course of a full season. Because of that, players with smaller snap counts who only see a small sample size are weighted heavier than every-down defenders.
They aren’t very educational or enlightening about how well someone is performing, but these player grades do make for conversation. Here is everyone inside the top-15 at this point in the year:
DT David Onyemata
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 58.1
Snaps: 467 (12 games)
DB P.J. Williams
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 64.4
Snaps: 515 (8 games)
DB Bryce Thompson
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 66.0
Snaps: 7 (2 games)
S J.T. Gray
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LB Pete Werner
Norm Hall/Getty Images
Grade: 67.7
Snaps: 487 (9 games)
DE Cameron Jordan
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 67.9
Snaps: 526 (11 games)
DE Payton Turner
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images
Grade: 69.9
Snaps: 161 (7 games)
LB Andrew Dowell
AP Photo/Stephen Brashear
Grade: 71.2
Snaps: 2 (2 games)
S Daniel Sorensen
AP Photo/David J. Phillip
Grade: 72.3
Snaps: 8 (6 games)
DE Marcus Davenport
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
Grade: 75.2
Snaps: 373 (10 games)
DE Carl Granderson
AP Photo/Derick Hingle
Grade: 76.9
Snaps: 276 (11 games)
S Tyrann Mathieu
Todd Kirkland/Getty Images
Grade: 76.9
Snaps: 792 (12 games)
LB Kaden Elliss
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Grade: 79.6
Snaps: 378 (12 games)
LB Demario Davis
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Grade: 80.6
Snaps: 794 (12 games)