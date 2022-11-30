Top 15 Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13

Demario Davis is on top, but Kaden Elliss isn’t far behind. The veteran linebackers lead the New Orleans Saints player grades on defense from Pro Football Focus going into Week 13. These grades are assembled by charting every player on each snap during a game, then compiled over the course of a full season. Because of that, players with smaller snap counts who only see a small sample size are weighted heavier than every-down defenders.

They aren’t very educational or enlightening about how well someone is performing, but these player grades do make for conversation. Here is everyone inside the top-15 at this point in the year:

DT David Onyemata

Grade: 58.1

Snaps: 467 (12 games)

DB P.J. Williams

Grade: 64.4

Snaps: 515 (8 games)

DB Bryce Thompson

Grade: 66.0

Snaps: 7 (2 games)

S J.T. Gray

LB Pete Werner

Grade: 67.7

Snaps: 487 (9 games)

DE Cameron Jordan

Grade: 67.9

Snaps: 526 (11 games)

DE Payton Turner

Grade: 69.9

Snaps: 161 (7 games)

LB Andrew Dowell

Grade: 71.2

Snaps: 2 (2 games)

S Daniel Sorensen

Grade: 72.3

Snaps: 8 (6 games)

DE Marcus Davenport

Grade: 75.2

Snaps: 373 (10 games)

DE Carl Granderson

Grade: 76.9

Snaps: 276 (11 games)

S Tyrann Mathieu

Grade: 76.9

Snaps: 792 (12 games)

LB Kaden Elliss

Grade: 79.6

Snaps: 378 (12 games)

LB Demario Davis

Grade: 80.6

Snaps: 794 (12 games)

