Top 15 recruiting classes as early signing day approaches

The clock is ticking on the 2022 recruiting class for the LSU Tigers. Now that a head coach is in place, he must re-recruit the guys already committed to the class. Brian Kelly will also be tasked with filling out his staff on top of closing out a few recruiting deals.

The two biggest names of the class are Will Campbell and Walker Howard, following the announcement of Kelly being hired, they seemed locked in. Howard was more vocal about it than their five-star offensive tackle pledge.

Class Breakdown

Quarterbacks: 1

Wide Receivers: 1

Tight Ends: 2

Offensive Line: 3

Defensive Line: 2

Linebacker: 1

Defensive Backs: 2

Special Teams: 1

The team has no running back commit at this moment but they were among the top three listed for Trevor Etienne recently. It remains to be seen if the hiring of Kelly would impact Etienne’s decision. He is also looking at Clemson, where his brother became a household name and Florida.

The commitments of both tight ends in Jake Johnson and Mason Taylor could be greatly impacted by who the offensive coordinator will be. With just two weeks until the early signing period, we look at the top 15 classes according to 247Sports team composite rankings.

Georgia Bulldogs, 24 commits

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 7

Alabama Crimson Tide, 20 commits

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 15

3-stars: 2

Texas A&M Aggies, 19 commits

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 3

4-stars: 13

3-stars: 3

Ohio State Buckeyes, 17 commits

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 2

Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 22 commits

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 16

3-stars: 4

Penn State Nittany Lions, 25 commits

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 11

Texas Longhorns, 20 commits

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 14

3-stars: 5

North Carolina Tar Heels, 16 commits

Robert Willett/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 9

3-stars: 5

Oregon Ducks, 19 commits

Story continues

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 9

3-stars: 9

Clemson Tigers, 14 commits

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 10

3-stars: 3

Florida State Seminoles, 16 commits

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 4

3-stars: 10

Kentucky Wildcats, 18 commits

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 9

Missouri Tigers, 16 commits

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 1

4-stars: 6

3-stars: 8

LSU Tigers, 13 commits

(Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

5-stars: 2

4-stars: 5

3-stars: 6

Stanford Cardinal, 21 commits

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

5-stars: 0

4-stars: 7

3-stars: 14

1

1

1

1