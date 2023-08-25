OSHKOSH - Before this season began, the head coach of every Oshkosh area high school football team was asked to nominate players for a "Watch List" in 2023.

The athletes chosen were considered and ranked based on their performances and accomplishments from previous seasons, along with the likelihood of having a breakout year, this season.

The Top 15 Oshkosh area football players to watch in 2023 are:

More: 'We're going through a culture change': Oshkosh West football shows growth with Week 1 win

More: Three top running backs, a quarterback and a versatile athlete: Vote for the Fond du Lac/Oshkosh high school athlete of the week

Contact Lance LeQue at LLeQue@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @LanceLeQue .

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: The Top 15 Oshkosh Area High School Football Players to Watch in 2023