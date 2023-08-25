The Top 15 Oshkosh Area High School Football Players to Watch in 2023
OSHKOSH - Before this season began, the head coach of every Oshkosh area high school football team was asked to nominate players for a "Watch List" in 2023.
The athletes chosen were considered and ranked based on their performances and accomplishments from previous seasons, along with the likelihood of having a breakout year, this season.
The Top 15 Oshkosh area football players to watch in 2023 are:
Ethan Mathe – Senior RB – Winneconne – 5’6”, 185: 4-star recruit. #14 Running Back in Class of 2024 according to WisSports.net. Unanimous First Team All-Conference running back and First Team All-Conference defensive back. Bay Conference Offensive Back of the Year. WSN Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch Award Pre-Season Watch List. Last season: 804 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games.
Mason Carpenter – Senior ILB – Lourdes Academy – 5’8”, 140: Wissports.net Class of 2024 Linebackers “Others to Watch List”. 2022 WFCA All-Region Team and First Team All-Conference. John Anderson Award Pre-Season Watch List. Last season: 127 total tackles (86 solo), 13 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, one INT.
Wade Lindahl – Junior QB – Lourdes Academy – 6’0”, 177: 2022 WFCA All-Region Team and First Team All-Conference as a sophomore. Last season: Led Trailways with 2092 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, 5 INTs, completed 175-of-283 passes (61.8%).
Daniel Simon – Senior OL/DL – Winneconne – 6’5”, 235: 2-star Rivals recruit. Verbally committed to South Dakota State (2022 D-II National Champions) in February. Wissports.net Class of 2024 Offensive Lineman “Others to Watch List”. WSN Joe Thomas Award Pre-Season Watch List. WSN Tim Krumrie Aware Pre-Season Watch List.
Mitchell Wing – Senior WR/DB – Lourdes Academy – 6’1”, 150: Wissports.net Class of 2024 Wide Receivers “Others to Watch List”. First Team All-Conference wideout and honorable mention defensive back in 2022. WSN Al Toon Award Pre-Season Watch List. Last season: Led Trailways with 643 receiving yards on 60 receptions, including four touchdowns; 38 total tackles (30 solo) on defense.
Jeevan Ambati – Senior WR/DB/K – Oshkosh West – 6’1”, 175: Wissports.net Class of 2024 Specialists “Others to Watch List”. Second Team All-Conference in 2022. Kevin Stemke Award Pre-Season Watch List. “Great size and speed, Jeevan is one of our best receivers that can stretch the field vertically and is dangerous in space. He also is a heck of a kicker and punter that will be a powerful tool on special teams.” – Coach Ray
Damarion Williams – Senior CB/WR – Oshkosh West – 5’7”, 145: Wissports.net Class of 2024 Defensive Backs “Others to Watch List”. Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2022. Jim Leonhard Award Pre-Season Watch List. “Returning starter that will make an impact on both sides of the ball. Explosive speed at receiver and has excellent coverage ability at cornerback. He is not afraid to come up and hit and will also be able to make an impact on special teams.” – Coach Ray
Drew Blair – Senior TE/EDGE – Oshkosh West – 6’3”, 195: Wissports.net Class of 2024 Tight Ends “Others to Watch List”. Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2022. WSN Al Toon Award Pre-Season Watch List. “A returning starter, Drew is a great blocker in the run game and is athletic enough to be a serious threat in the passing game. Drew also has made huge strides as an edge player on defense (OLB/DE) and will be able to be a great addition there.” – Coach Ray
Jack Wellhoefer – Senior FB/ILB – Omro – 5’10”, 215: Second Team All-Conference offensive line and inside linebacker in 2022. Will be transitioning from center to fullback this season.
Garth Martell – Senior OL/DL – Oshkosh West – 6’1”, 275: Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2022 on the offensive line. WSN Joe Thomas Award Pre-Season Watch List. “One of our best senior leaders. Garth is the anchor of our offensive line at the center position and is quick and powerful blocking. He moves well for his size which will also help him to be one of our better defensive lineman this fall.” – Coach Ray
Brady Immel – Senior QB/OLB – Winneconne – 6’3”, 195: Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2022. Last season: 956 yards and six touchdowns passing along with 565 yards and nine touchdowns rushing.
Xander Sowls – Senior OL/DL – Omro – 6’3”, 195: Honorable Mention All-Conference in 2022. Will be a key team leader as one of only nine seniors on the Foxes this season.
Chase Brandl – Junior QB – Oshkosh West – 5’10”, 163: Started eight games at QB last year. “Chase has done a great job taking ownership of our offense and improved his throwing ability. He has the ability to sit in the pocket and make solid throws across the field but is most dangerous when he gets moving as he is one of the quicker athletes I have ever seen. His ability to extend plays and be a threat in the run game should give our offense a challenging dynamic.” – Coach Ray
Liam Murphy – Senior WR/OLB – Oshkosh North – 6’2”, 180: Three-year starter. North’s leading tackler in 2022 (45 total – 20 solo). Returns with a young group that he will now lead. Will be expected to play a bigger role for Spartans on offense as a receiver this fall.
Keenan Rahn – Senior QB/FS – Omro – 6’3”, 185: Expected to have a breakout year, according to Coach Wellhoefer. “Lots of improvement in the weight room, but not much recognition. He may not be one of best in the area to start the season but keep an eye on him.”
