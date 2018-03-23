Top 15 free agency moves: recap and fantasy reaction

Kirk Cousins signs historic contract. Will be under center for the Vikings in 2018.

This year’s free agency created quite a frenzy. To help fantasy footballers sift through the chaos, I created a list of the top-fifteen offensive moves and added a rapid reaction for each.

QB Kirk Cousins

WAS —> MIN

Details: 3 years, $86MM, $86MM guaranteed

Reaction: A top-five fantasy producer in back-to-back years, Cousins gets a dome, four top-tier talents, and a top-six ranked pass-protecting unit in Minnesota. He’ll remain an elite (and expensive) option in 2018.

QB Tyrod Taylor

BUF —> CLE

Details: 1 year, $10MM, $1MM guaranteed

Reaction: Sleeper alert! Suddenly surrounded by a stable of dynamic pass-catchers and expected to have a rookie nipping at his heels, Taylor has the potential to be this year’s Alex Smith. He’ll be a prime under-the-radar target for FF enthusiasts who appreciate waiting on the position.

WR Allen Robinson

JAX —> CHI

Details: 3 years, $42MM, $25MM guaranteed

Reaction: Still only 24-years-old, Robinson has a fantastic opportunity to bounce back from an underwhelming 2016 and an abbreviated 2017. He figures to work as the Bears’ No. 1 WR and could see as many as 120-130 targets, making him a high-end WR2 for fantasy purposes.

WR Jarvis Landry

MIA —> CLE

Details: N/A

Reaction: There’s no way he’s seeing 160 targets in Cleveland. Not with Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman on the field. The hit to his volume will obviously hurt his production… and likely keep him outside for the top-twenty-five producers at the position.

WR Sammy Watkins

LAR —> KC

Details: 3 years, $48MM, $30MM guaranteed

Reaction: The Pat Mahomes hype train is in full effect, but evolution takes time. Yes, KC’s young QB can sling it. And that’s great for a downfield speedster like Sammy. However, there are two other established targets on the team, and Andy Reid likes to run the ball. I just don’t see Watkins getting enough consistent looks to vault him into WR2 territory.

Story Continues

WR Jordy Nelson

GB —> OAK

Details: 2 years, $15MM, $13MM guaranteed

Reaction: Noticeably slower and in his age 32 season, Nelson will go from catching perfectly-timed back-shoulder throws from Aaron Rodgers to a slot-man in Jon Gruden’s run-like-it’s-1995 style offense. None of that makes for fantasy goodness. I’m fading him.

WR Michael Crabtree

OAK —> BAL

Details: 3 years, $21MM

Reaction: After netting over 140 targets in each of his two previous outings with the Raiders, Crabtree’s opportunities dipped to just 101 in 2017. Still, he tied his 2016 TD total, hauling in 8 scores. At 30-years-old, he remains one of the league’s most precise route-runners and figures to lead the Ravens receiving corps in red zone looks, especially with Mike Wallace moving to Philly. He’s a solid WR2 in FF.

RB Jerick McKinnon

MIN —> SF

Details: 4 years, $30MM

Reaction: A metrics community darling, McKinnon is a fantastic fit for Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. Now the 49ers lead back (they didn’t give him an average of $7.5MM/year to be the back-up), it’s likely the former Viking could record a 60-plus catch season. He’ll be a third round pick by August.

RB Carlos Hyde

SF —> CLE

Details: 3 years, $15MM

Reaction: Starting sixteen games for the first time in his five-year career, Hyde posted RB1 numbers in 2017. Still, he has yet to crack the top-five producers at the position, frustrating owners who’ve long awaited a breakout. Much of that can be attributed to the fact that he’s been working behind a bottom-ranked offensive line. Thankfully, his run-blocking unit should improve in Cleveland. While he’s unlikely to post elite numbers, Hyde remains one of the safest picks (RB2) at the position.

RB Jeremy Hill

CIN —> NE

Details: 1 year, $1.5MM

Reaction: Wasn’t Mike Gillislee supposed to vulture ALL the TDs in 2017 and flirt with LeGarrette Blount’s 2016 numbers (18 TDs)? Right… but then he ended up scoring in just three weeks and playing in just nine games. There’s no guarantee that Hill becomes the team’s goal line back, or that the Pats even use a goal-line grinder in the normative way. I’m staying far away from this situation, even in standard scoring leagues. Someone else can chase Hill’s 3.5 YPC, banking solely on the hopes of double-digit scores.

RB LeGarrette Blount

PHI —> DET

Details: 1 year, $4.5MM

Reaction: He may not be elusive or fast, but he’s the most power Detroit has in its backfield. A reunion of sorts with Matt Patricia is also intriguing. Ultimately, I don’t trust the Lions to run the ball effectively enough to give Blount value, but I could see him turning over low-end RB3/Flex numbers in standard scoring leagues.

RB Rex Burkhead

PAT —> PAT!!!

Details: 3 years, $9.75MM

Reaction: With Dion Lewis in Tennessee and Danny Amendola in Miami, Burkhead could see an increased role in the Patriots’ offense. A dual-threat weapon, the Nebraska product managed the seventh-most yards per touch (5.5) last year. Jeremy Hill’s addition to the squad should quell the excitement surrounding Burkhead and make him a solid value. I’ll aim to draft him as an RB3, but think he has high-end RB2 potential.

RB Doug Martin

TB —> OAK

Details: 1 year

Reaction: Jon Gruden still has strong ties to the Bucs, which makes this signing intriguing. Martin’s 2017 was disastrous, but he actually looked good in October. I’m not willing to blame his lack of efficiency on ability. After all, much of that offense fell apart mid-season. Marshawn Lynch will return to Oakland in 2018, but at 32-years-old I have to imagine he’ll be spelled early and often. Gruden wants to run the ball, which should mean Martin will have a chance at redemption. He’s a low-risk option for fantasy managers making calculated late-round moves.

TE Jimmy Graham

SEA —> GB

Details: 3 years, $30MM

Reaction: He may not be the downfield threat he once was, but Graham is still a monster in the red area of the field. Dude has scored double-digit TDs in three of his last five seasons. He’ll join a Packers squad that’s missing Jordy Nelson, but includes a healthy Aaron Rodgers. Assuming he stays on the field, Graham is a lock for top-eight production.



TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins

NYJ —> JAX

Details: 2 years, $10MM

Reaction: Great move for the Jags. Horrible landing spot for fantasy. A move tight end with outstanding hands, ASJ’s physical gifts won’t be fully utilized on Jacksonville’s run-first (and foremost) offense. There’s simply aren’t enough targets to go around, especially when Marqise Lee and Donte Moncrief are also on the roster.

Follow Liz and tweet her your fave free agency moves @LizLoza_FF.