Top-15 2020 NFL Draft QB rankings

These rankings are meant to be a far-too-early snapshot of the 2020 NFL Draft class. We use the term “far-too-early” as a catch-all nod to the fact that we’re working without the two most important macro-level data points we’ll use while assessing these prospects next spring – their 2019 seasons, and their complete (and verified) athletic profiles.

Without those two bits of data, we’re forced to do a heck of a lot of projecting. And that’s why these lists vacillate so wildly during the fall and pre-draft process; the further we go, the more data we have to analyze, the evaluations become clearer, the rankings more refined.

This is the first of seven columns coming in my 2020 NFL Draft summer scouting series. Running backs drop Saturday, and receivers are coming next week. After that, I’ll be cooking up a TE/OL combo platter for you before moving on to the defenders.

I hope you enjoy these as much as I enjoyed researching and writing them.

Better in 2020: QB, RB, WR, OT, CB, S

Worse in 2020: TE, OG, C, DL, EDGE, LB

There’s been some predictable backlash on #DraftTwitter from folks who didn’t start watching Alabama games until the SEC title, but make no mistake about it: Tua is the undisputed QB1 and leader in the clubhouse to be 1.1 in the 2020 NFL Draft heading into the season.

His struggles down the stretch after a historic start to the season were an unfortunate confluence of an extremely painful ankle injury (that required surgery) that coincided with a Georgia-Oklahoma-Clemson gauntlet to end the campaign.

Tua is a dual-threat with elite accuracy and a tantalizing dichotomy of composure and gamble. He’s the Hawaiian Steve Young. He may not have a howitzer, but he led the nation by almost three full percentage points on deep-ball accuracy and threw for 3,966 yards and a 43/6 TD/INT rate on 10.4 YPA against the No. 11 S&P+ strength of schedule in the country (No. 3 SOS by conventional metrics). He's insanely creative, like an impressionist painter.

Tua may have struggled against Georgia and Clemson with a bum wheel, but he laid waste to top-25 S&P+ defenses LSU (5), Auburn (6), Texas A&M (21) and Missouri (25) to the tune of 82-for-128 (64.1%) passing for 1,271 yards (318 per game average) and a 14/1 TD/INT rate. It says here that Tua Tagovailoa is a better prospect than Kyler Murray.

Huge and athletic, Herbert could be what we wanted Josh Allen to be. But only if he takes a step forward on the field this fall. Herbert was exceptional in 2017 until half his season was stolen by injury.

In his 2018 return, Herbert flashed that form on occasion (Cal, Stanford, Michigan State). In those games, he looked like a top-three overall NFL pick. But Herbert went through long stretches of abject mediocrity (or worse), including stink bombs against everyone from mighty Washington to solid Arizona State to lowly San Jose State and Oregon State.

When he’s on, Herbert fires made-to-order bullets all over the yard. His velocity is exceptional, like a big fire-breathing hurler. Herbert’s best throws are some of the best you’ll see from the past five classes. But sometimes he gets sloppy in the pocket, particularly with his mechanics.

And sometimes he doesn’t do his due diligence with reading the field, preferring to shuttle it off for a good-enough early-read option instead of peaking to the other side of the field to see if something unexpected has developed. And when all three are happening in conjunction, and he begins to struggle, which must be difficult to come to grips with for a person in possession of so much natural ability, Herbert can sometimes let a bad drive bleed forward into the next.

Herbert’s gifts are from God, and his weaknesses are fixable. Now, I’d like to see him make a legitimate run at the Heisman and lead Oregon to the Rose Bowl. He returned to win big in Eugene and improve his draft stock. Time to prove it.

Fromm took a nice step forward last year, with his completion percentage jumping from 62.2 to 67.4 as his YPA average remained a sterling 9.0. I love the accuracy, I love the moxie, I love that Fromm manages to strain the defense down the field while rarely putting the ball in harm’s way.

I also love that Fromm’s been battle-tested from high-level athletic showcases over a period of years. He played in the Little League World Series as a kid and was a ballyhooed prep quarterback featured on the Netflix documentary “QB1: Beyond the Lights” who went on to unseat five-star Jacob Eason as a true freshman.

In the pocket, Fromm is a smooth operator who oozes confidence. He isn’t going to do any damage outside of the pocket, but he has good footwork and feel inside of it, moving to a new spot and resetting when danger is nigh. I love the compact, repeatable delivery – Fromm has clearly thrown a football hundreds of thousands of times to achieve that form.

He processes very quickly, doesn’t give the ball away, and has plus-plus accuracy in the intermediate area. One nice micro-level NFL throwing quality Fromm has is throwing receivers open by being early. He has the utmost confidence in what he’s seeing, and he doesn’t hesitate when he thinks an opportunity has presented itself – even if the receiver he’s throwing to may not realize it quite yet.

Touch, accuracy, and anticipation on a guy who makes sound reads quickly and confidently is a tantalizing combination for an NFL prospect. Where Fromm gets dinged is height (he’s listed at 6’2; Twitter has endlessly debated whether he’s actually 6’1, or if he’s actually a tic over 6’2), lack of athleticism, and lack of a howitzer arm.

Fromm doesn’t have a noodle, but he doesn’t generate the easy velocity other top prospects do and he can’t hurl the ball 70 yards downfield. Sometimes I wonder if he deliberately avoids certain throws (or sectors of the field) because he doesn’t completely trust his ability to get the ball downfield on time and on the money.

That isn’t the biggest issue in college. But when Fromm moves to the NFL, where the scouting reports are absurdly advanced, he can’t have multiple red “cold” zones when the field is broken into nine sectors. Because if defenses don’t have to defend certain areas of the field vertically, and they don’t have to worry about Fromm beating them with his legs horizontally, he becomes easier to defend.

A decade ago, I think Fromm is a lock first-rounder. But the game is changing into a speed and space affair. In that new normal, Fromm’s path to greatness is following the Drew Brees blueprint and developing elite touch and accuracy. He’s not quite there yet, but Fromm showed in the developmental steps he took last year that he could get there.

He still hasn’t thrown for 3,000 yards in a season. I know Georgia is a run-heavy team, but Fromm is going to get some freebie yards this year working with D’Andre Swift, one of the nation’s best receiving backs.

I want him to translate the rate stats over more usage and make a run at the Heisman ceremony. If that happens, he’s going to cement his spot in the opening stanza next spring. If it doesn’t, staring at the possibility of existing in the Will Grier/Ryan Finley evaluation-value phylum, he may surprise and elect to stick around for his senior year.

Costello graded out higher in 2018 by PFF’s metrics than Herbert, Fromm, and the majority of guys you’ll read about below. If nothing else, the NFL is going to appreciate the heck of out of Costello merely for being a classic dropback passer in a pro-style offense, an increasing rarity for top prospects.

Because he isn’t very mobile, Costello has developed a bag of tricks to compensate. His favorite compensatory mechanism is a side-arm sling around oncoming rushers. Costello made a knack last year of abusing smaller Pac-12 defensive backs with JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Kaden Smith down the field. He throws a catchable ball and puts a good amount of air under it if he knows his man is favored in a jump-ball scenario.

Stanford’s offense was built around that deep ball last year. Costello’s arm isn’t elite, but he’s very effective down the field because he’s got a knack for calculating touch and loft on the fly, serving up catchable home run balls. This fall, I think/hope we’ll see Costello do more damage in the short and intermediate sectors.

He’s got the velocity to fire it into a small window to a receiver streaking across the field. But while Costello shows good understanding of his assignments and the defense, he still has technical work to do. He sometimes throws with a lot of limb action, without much thought to what his feet are doing.

When defenses are consistently getting into his face, this issue can exasperate, as he tries to hurry his process along even faster, forgetting fundamentals altogether. If David Shaw can get that sorted out, Costello’s game may take a big jump forward. Technical issues and pocket yips in the face of pressure are staples of many pocket-passer's games early in their college careers.

The ones who work into Round 1 are the guys who iron that stuff out through experience. Trevor Lawrence’s only come by once in a blue moon. The rest of these guys must work for it. I like Costello’s chances. He succeeded amid a cratering offensive line and a limping-to-the-finish-line Bryce Love last year. I think Stanford’s offense is going to have a much clearer identity this fall, and I think Costello is going to thrive.

This is an admittedly aggressive ranking based on potential. Love combines an NFL arm with strong athleticism and a prototype build. He lit up the MWC for a 36/6 TD/INT ratio last year while ranking No. 11 in the country with 8.6 YPA. In addition, he scored six TD on the ground. He doesn’t take sacks, and when he locks in, he becomes a flammable rhythm thrower who’ll hurt you on the ground if you drop too many guys back and leave a running lane behind.

We’re going to get a verdict on Love in 2018 because Utah State suffered massive defections over the offseason. Former USU HC Matt Wells and OC David Yost both left for Texas Tech, and Love’s top-three receivers, tight end, and lead running back (good luck in KC, Darwin!) all graduated. Yost is a really good play caller. He simplified things for Love by cutting down on his reads.

A streaky player to begin with, Love sometimes appears to be a different quarterback depending on circumstance. This is most easily seen in his ludicrous home/road splits – he averaged 10.6 yards per attempt at home and 6.9 YPA on the road.

Consistency obviously needs to improve. We also need to see Love handle pressure better – he ranked No. 70 last year on adjusted completion % when pressured – and start the process of becoming a full-field reader. I’d also like to see him improve down the field. He was top-30 in the country in deep ball accuracy percentage and piled up 14 TD on balls thrown over 20 yards downfield – but USU’s system and skill talent helped with that.

Love is young and in need of more experience. He’s got the arm talent to improve on his placement and touch, and that’ll be part of his next evolution as a passer along with developing a more holistic approach to field reading. A system change should help facilitate that, even if Love’s counting numbers drop a bit.

Love’s stock is going to be heavily dependent on how he plays in the following six games: Wake Forest, San Diego State, LSU, BYU, Fresno State and Boise State. Hopefully we’ll get two more out of him via the conference title and bowl game. He’s already shown that he can torch bad defenses on talent alone. Now let’s see him outthink competition with superior athleticism.

I’ve had a ton of exposure to Stanley, but he’s still extremely difficult to rank because he’s not yet a finished product. I could see him ending the season as high as QB3; I could also see him going undrafted in the spring.

Built as though outfitted in Kevlar, Stanley moves around well inside the pocket for his size. He’s a pure dropback passer with a big arm. Stanley’s inconsistencies frustrate. He’ll play composed beyond his years for five drives in a row. And then he’ll drive a throw right into linebacker’s chest plate, or get baited into throwing into double-coverage.

It’s rarely his arm that lets him down, more often his eyes and processor. His accuracy numbers (59.3%) are a bit deceiving – Iowa doesn’t give him the procession of freebie throws that many other quarterbacks get. With T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant gone, Stanley is going to have to earn his keep this fall.

Stanley needs to eliminate the head-slapping mistakes, and he needs to show more nuance as a thrower. He’s absolutely got the talent to do it. Now that the spotlight is on him alone on the Iowa offense, it’s time for Stanley to plant his flag as a top NFL quarterback prospect. While he doesn’t have a ton of skill talent to work with, Stanley will be working behind one of the nation’s best offensive lines. Both of his tackles could go in Round 1 in the spring.

Here’s my thing with D’Eriq King: If Kyler Murray’s skillset is worth 1.1, King needs to be talked about as a Day 2 talent.

King isn’t quite the athlete (the straight-line speed is likely close but King doesn’t have Kyler’s effortless joystick agility) and he doesn’t quite have the arm talent (he can spin it but doesn’t have Kyler’s velo or ease pushing the ball down the field). But I think King is more polished in the pocket.

King sets up well with his shoulders back ready to fire. He keeps his eyes up in the face of pressure and gets the ball out very quickly once he’s made a decision. Like Murray and Lamar Jackson before him, King is a fabulous athlete who wants to throw first. ”I’m a pass-first guy. The ability to run is just a plus,” King has said.

Similar to guys like Tua and Costello, King has compensated for a lack of a bazooka by working on his touch down the field. When he’s testing defenses deep, he gets plenty of loft on the ball and drops it where his man has the best opportunity to make a play.

King is a converted receiver who measures in under 6-foot and 200 pounds, and thus he faces questions about the viability of his pocket game. Those doubts are assuaged by either watching him carve up defenses, or by a surface-level glance at his numbers. They’re stupid. Going back to high school, King has posted a 134/13 TD/INT ratio.

What stands out about King beyond his obvious ability is the speed at which he processes the game. This is another similarity he shares with Kyler – his mind works as quickly as his feet. King isn’t Murray’s equal in terms of throwing a dart on the money while scrambling at high speeds, but nobody is – and King’s can do that too.

For King to make a leap to the Day 2 range, he’s going to need to improve his mechanics. I love that he drops back and sets up like a classic pocket passer, but he’ll lose his technique from there at times. King has the ability to make something out of nothing, but he also has a habit of making nothing out of something by keeping his feet glued to the turf when there’s no pressure on him. It’s like he sees money on the table and grabs for it without considering the consequences or if anybody else is looking.

And while he almost never throws an interception – his ability to read defenses and mercilessly carve them up is criminally underrated – the upshot is that throws can sail high and wide on him when he forgets his lower half. It’s an odd quirk, as it’s a weakness that’s unforced. King sometimes appears more comfortable in chaos than when everything is going according to plan.

But he received a coup in that regard this offseason. Houston mercilessly dumped the overmatched Major Applewhite and brought aboard former West Virginia JC Dana Holgorsen. Once upon a time, Holgo was Houston’s OC. He made a mega college football star out of Case Keenum, and he did it again with Will Grier. Holgo’s system is very quarterback friendly and it adapts to the personnel on hand.

With Keenum, Holgo’s system called for efficiency, a procession of short and medium passes to receivers in space. At West Virgina, with multiple NFL receivers who could get down the field, Holgo gave Grier the green light to go bombs away whenever he wanted to.

King is going to miss former OC Kendal Briles, whose wide-open hurry-up system often presented King with athletes in space downfield. But Holgo’s system is what King needed to make the next step in his evolution as an NFL prospect. Holgo is going to have King stay in the pocket more and dissect defenses with multiple downfield options.

If Holgo could turn Keenum and Grier into NFL quarterbacks, I’m quite confident he can usher in the final stages of King’s development in the same name. King has more natural talent than both of them combined. My hope is that he and Holgo spend the rest of the summer drilling down pocket technique on the practice field. King’s game is polished in several respects, I see no reason why he can’t acquire the final skills he’ll need to be given a shot to play in the position in the pros. The public is sleeping hard on him right now. King has spent the off-season rehabbing after he tore a meniscus in his knee in November. Assuming he comes back 100% from that, I think he’s going to shoot up draft boards this fall and hear his name called in April.

Affectionately referred to as Bryce Twerkins by my friend Kyle Francis, Perkins is a fabulous athlete with a strong arm who turned in a highly-efficient first season as an FBS starter in 2018.

Virginia’s wonky offense fed a ton of touches to RB/WR hybrid Olamide Zaccheaus last year. With Zaccheaus and RB Jordan Ellis – the third head of the three-headed monster – off to the NFL, Twerkins is going to have to prove in 2019 that he can beat teams in the intermediate sector consistently while stationed in the pocket.

Last year, UVA basically asked Perkins to quickly shuttle the ball off to his first read, generally Zaccheaus. Perkins must improve on his pocket game if he wants to get picked. But the athleticism/arm talent combo alone along with a resume that now includes one strong season as starter in the Power 5 gives this profile some sex appeal.

We’ll find out this year if Perkins is a gifted athlete who can’t handle the more nuanced aspects of his craft, or if he’s a sort of poor man’s Lamar Jackson that a team will want to sink a Day 2 pick into. In the NFL, Perkins can moonlight early in a Taysom Hill-esque sub-package role.

One of my readers put together a consensus too-early 2020 big board by aggregating data from seven early boards. I was surprised – not stunned, but surprised – to see Eason listed in the top-50 overall at No. 49. I don’t know another way to say this: Those rankings are based on nothing more than his height, weight and recruiting ranking.

No other empirical data suggests Eason is even a Day 2 pick at this point. Eason was a five-star prospect who still rates as one of the top-100 rated 247Sports recruits since 2000 (interestingly, two slots ahead of Matthew Stafford). Eason is joined on the top-20-pro-style-QBs-since-2000 list by another well-built pocket passer who also started in the Power Five as a true freshman. Quick comparison.

Mystery QB: 2,955 yards on 58.9% completions and a 20/10 TD/INT ratio on 7.5 YPA as a true freshman in 2013

Jacob Eason: 2,430 yards on 55.1% completions and a 16/8 TD/INT ratio on 6.6 YPA as a true freshman in 2016.

Mystery QB went on to start 26 games as a sophomore and junior, at which time he declared for the NFL Draft and was taken in Round 2. Eason, meanwhile, was injured immediately at the start of his sophomore year and had his job stolen by Jake Fromm.

He then transferred to his home state Washington Huskies and sat out (and redshirted) in 2018. Mystery QB threw 462 passes as a sophomore and junior – Eason threw seven. Total. You’re telling me that Eason should be considered a better prospect than Mystery QB at present time? By what metric, exactly? Mystery QB’s name is Christian Hackenberg.

I still believe in him as an NFL prospect. Patterson got a hard time for his play last year, but he was better than people think acclimating into an offense that wasn’t a perfect fit for his skillset (2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns, 64.6% completions).

This year, the hope is that new Michigan OC Josh Gattis will redesign the Wolverines’ offense in the image of Alabama’s high-flying, up-tempo spread system. That’s the offense Patterson was born to run, so I’m crossing my fingers.

Patterson is a pocket passer with solid mobility who likes to test defenses vertically. He averaged 8.0 YPA last year – not too far of a drop from the 8.7 YPA he posted as a sophomore in Ole Miss’ Air Raid – and posted an 8/1 TD/INT ratio on 54 deep-ball attempts. He completed 22, while six were dropped, a high percentage (Will Grier’s receivers dropped six on 80 deeps attempts).

Patterson will have to take a step forward against good defenses to get drafted. Four of his seven interceptions came in Michigan’s three losses, and those were the only three times Patterson threw the ball 30 times or more. Michigan went 10-0 in the other games.

There’s still a lot of work to do mechanically. He throws with an extremely wide base, which gives him more arm strength (he loads up on that back foot and drives the ball) but doesn’t allow him to repeat his delivery. Patterson has gotten away with some playground technique like because of his natural arm strength and mobility.

But he’s hopefully learned at the college level that he doesn’t have enough of either to continue dominating without technical mastery. We’re going to get the final verdict this year.

Your younger brother’s Cole Brennan. McDonald shepherded Hawaii’s successful return to the Run ‘n Shoot offense last fall. McDonald is a solid athlete who can tuck and run and create damage in the open field – he has natural skill as a runner. While he doesn't have a cannon, McDonald can spray the ball around the field with decent velocity.

McDonald has long delivery with loop action that gets a bit more exaggerated on deep shots to add more oomph. Fortunately, he moves through it expediently and releases the ball quickly with strong rotation – in another life, McDonald may have been a Bronson Arroyo-like pitcher.

But the extra motion in McDonald’s windup can lead to cumbersome technique on certain throws because his mechanics haven’t been repeated enough to sink into muscle memory. That leads to inconsistencies with placement, accuracy, touch and velo. Not a full-field reader yet.

In Hawaii system, he often locks onto primary options hoping they can shake their man. The Run 'n Shoot doesn't put him in a ton of NFL throwing scenarios, as McDonald’s receivers are doing half the diagnostic work for him as they freelance downfield. Though the system doesn't translate as well to the NFL, Hawaii has wrinkles that do, such as its use of RPO.

McDonald is very comfortable as the general in Hawaii’s frenetic system, and he’s got translatable skills. He’s got a lot of work to do if he wants to work his way into the Day 2 discussion.

I’m tentatively intrigued. Ehlinger accounted for 41 total touchdowns last season (25 passing, 16 rushing) and is a legitimate Heisman candidate heading into 2019.

In terms of projecting his rushing ability, you can think of Ehlinger as Josh Allen minus an inch or two – the two have remarkably similar college rushing numbers. Ehlinger has actually been a better college passer than Allen, but Allen has an enormous arm, whereas Ehlinger has mechanical issues, accuracy that comes and goes, and a non-elite arm in sum.

If Ehlinger makes a leap as a thrower, he could become Josh Allen with far less arm strength but more efficiency in the intermediate area. If he doesn’t, he’ll enter the NFL as a right-handed version of Tim Tebow without the intangibles.

We should all root for Ehlinger to figure it out if for nothing else the opportunity to see him start across from hated rival Baker Mayfield again.

I’m not there with Steven Montez. He’s played well when Phillip Lindsay was vacuuming up over 300 touches and Laviska Shenault was around to force the ball to, but he’s never struck me as more than a product of superior players around him. He’s not mobile, and he doesn’t play up his supporting cast. Unless that latter bit changes next fall, he’s not draftable.

Neal is flying a little under the radar after transferring to Vandy from Ball State as a graduate. He’ll take the keys from Kyle Shurmur to run a Vandy offense that has way more offensive firepower than people realize with a RB, WR and TE who all may go on Day 2. Neal has the functional mobility to buy extra opportunities in the pocket. He doesn’t have a howitzer, he needs to improve his accuracy, and his processing is going to have to get quicker, but working with Vandy’s skill talent could do him wonders. Neal had a habit of focusing on one side of the field at Ball State, but the truth of the matter is that Ball State generally only had one guy to throw to. The ceiling is capped here, but Neal is a breakout candidate who’ll work his way into Day 3 with a strong season.

The star is fading on Jake Bentley. Bentley has always had elite receiving talent to work with at South Carolina and he hasn’t done nearly enough with it. He hasn’t come along far enough on the mental side of the game yet, and he may not possess as much on the physical side as we once hoped. Including him in these rankings is a nod to his potential, but Bentley is running out of time to actualize it.

Notes: Kellen Mond (6’2/217) is a curious case. A dual-threat with a live arm, Mond remains extremely inconsistent. He threw for 783 yards with a 4/0 TD/INT ratio against Clemson and South Carolina (430 and 3/0 vs Clemson). In his other 11 games last year, Mond threw for 2,324 yards with a 19/9 TD/INT on 55% completions. When he’s on, I call him Kellen Kaepernick because he stresses the defense in similar ways. When he’s not, he’s a below-average SEC quarterback. Mond is more talented than many guys on the list above but he remains a work-in-progress.

The NFL likes Brian Lewerke (6'3/214) more than us mortals who don’t have access to the Rosetta Stone of scouting omniscience and must evaluate with use of only two working eyes. That in part explains why you saw Lewerke on a few pre-season rankings lists last year – the Draft Network launched last year with Lewerke as the preseason QB1 for the 2019 NFL Draft – and have seen him remain in some top-10 lists despite coming off a season where he was so objectively bad that he would have been benched for good if Rocky Lombardi had proven of capable of running a Power 5 offense (he wasn’t). Lewerke’s tape includes some of the most gorgeous touch throws you’ll ever see – interspersed with quarter-long stretches where he couldn’t hit water if he fell out of a boat. Unless he makes an enormous leap this fall – I’m talking enormous – the only top-10 prospect lists he should be listed on is for the next XFL entry draft.

Anthony Russo (6'4/230) is a big, well-built kid with a strong arm. He started last year as a backup and led the Owls to a 7-3 record after being inserted as the starter. He doesn’t get talked about enough as a former Elite 11 QB – he competed with Michigan’s Shea Patterson, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Washington’s Jacob Eason, Florida’s Felipe Franks and Tennessee’s Jarrett Gaurantano, among others – with an ideal frame and enough arm strength for the NFL. That’s in part because he’s new to the public, and in part because evaluators are no doubt a tad concerned about Russo’s low-release-point delivery that has the effect of chopping him down to size in the pocket. His development is worth monitoring.

... Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. I'll have plenty more on him in the coming years. :)