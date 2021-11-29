The top 14 waiver-wire pickups for Week 13 of fantasy football

Kendrick Bourne. AP Photo/Steven Senne

After Week 12, it's time to get your fantasy football team ready for the home stretch of the season.

On Sunday, several new players emerged as potential league-winners in fantasy.

Here are 14 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Dontrell Hilliard. AP Photo/Steven Senne

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 27.9%

Week 12 stats: 131 rushing yards, 1 reception, 2 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: After a few weeks of trying things out, including a limited return-stint from Adrian Peterson, it appears the Titans have landed on Dontrell Hilliard as their lead back in the wake of Derrick Henry's injury. Hilliard has scored more than 16 points in both of his games in the leading role for Tennessee and comes out of the bye week with a great matchup against the Jaguars.

Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

Tony Pollard. AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 61%

Week 12 stats: 36 rushing yards, 4 receptions, 32 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 16.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Tony Pollard has solid fantasy value even when Ezekiel Elliott is fully healthy, but with the Cowboys' lead back fighting to stave off an injury, Pollard could see a great share of the workload in the coming weeks for Dallas.

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Boston Scott. AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 17.1%

Week 12 stats: 64 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 8 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 13.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: While the Eagles have been spreading their offensive carries around since becoming a run-first team halfway through the season, Boston Scott has gotten a solid bit of work over the past few weeks, scoring at least 12 fantasy points in three of his past five games.

Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings

Alexander Mattison. AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 33.5%

Week 12 stats: 21 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 7 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 10.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: With Dalvin Cook dealing with another injury, Alexander Mattison is once again a must-add player in fantasy for those in need of a starting running back. Until Cook can return to the field, Mattison has top-10 potential.

Story continues

Matt Breida, RB, Buffalo Bills

Matt Breida. AP Photo/Butch Dill

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 5.6%

Week 12 stats: 26 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 29 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 13.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: If you need running back help in deeper leagues, Matt Breida has scored three touchdowns over his past three games and has reached at least 50 total yards in every start. He's not getting a ton of opportunities yet in the Bills offense, but he's making the most of his touches and can expect more to keep coming his way.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Carolina Panthers

Ameer Abdullah. Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.3%

Week 12 stats: 4 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 20 receiving yards — 4.4 fantasy points

One thing to know: Christian McCaffrey is officially out for the season. While the depth chart points to Chuba Hubbard as the next man up in the Panthers backfield, Ameer Abdullah is another intriguing fantasy prospect. He is a bit more involved in the Carolina passing game than Hubbard is at the moment.

Kendrick Bourne, WR, New England Patriots

Kendrick Bourne. AP Photo/Steven Senne

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 15.2%

Week 12 stats: 5 receptions, 61 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 23.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Patriots offense has been hitting its stride the past few weeks, and Kendrick Bourne has been a fantasy force because of it, clearing 23 fantasy points in two of his past three games.

DeSean Jackson, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

DeSean Jackson. AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 2.6%

Week 12 stats: 3 receptions, 102 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 19.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: DeSean Jackson is about as pure a boom-or-bust player as you will find, but the Raiders appear to be interested in finding him a few times per game. With potential shootouts with Washington and Kansas City coming up on the schedule, there are worse bets to make if you need a big day at receiver.

Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 42.8%

Week 12 stats: 3 receptions, 93 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 18.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Van Jefferson has emerged as a more important part of the Rams offense since the team lost Robert Woods to injury. In his past three games, Jefferson has averaged nearly eight targets per game.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears

Darnell Mooney. AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 67.5%

Week 12 stats: 5 receptions, 123 receiving yards — 17.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Darnell Mooney has averaged 20 fantasy points per game over his past three games and has games against the Cardinals, Vikings, and Giants on the horizon. There's a good chance you are starting at least one receiver that isn't having the second-half that Mooney is currently having.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Detroit Lions

Josh Reynolds. AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.3%

Week 12 stats: 3 receptions, 70 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 16 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Lions need any bit of positivity to lean on offensively, and Josh Reynolds is their best bet for big plays. It's never fun to trust a bad offense, but on a team desperate for a spark, Reynolds could have some big days coming in the next few weeks.

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Jack Doyle. AP Photo/Michael Conroy

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 1%

Week 12 stats: 6 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 20.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: While the Colts offense still runs through Jonathan Taylor first and foremost, Carson Wentz has never been shy about leaning on his tight ends, and on Sunday, Jack Doyle was the highest-scoring tight end in all of fantasy.

Streaming defense: Miami Dolphins

Cam Newton. AP Photo/Doug Murray

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 43.5%

Week 12 stats: 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions, 5 sacks, 1 blocked kick, 10 points against — 25 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Dolphins defense likely decided a good amount of fantasy matchups last weekend, putting up 25 fantasy points in a dominant showing against the Panthers. They have an even tastier matchup this week as they face off against the struggling New York Giants.

And in case you need a quarterback...

Carson Wentz. AP Photo/AJ Mast

Carson Wentz (44.2% rostered) has been moving the Colts offense well over the past few weeks and has a solid matchup against the Texans set for Sunday. Even if he's not the long-term answer at quarterback for your fantasy team, this could be a good day to slot him in as a starter.

Read the original article on Insider