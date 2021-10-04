The top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 5 of fantasy football

Cordarrelle Patterson. AP Photo/Danny Karnik

After Week 4, it's time to turn your fantasy football team into a contender.

Several players have emerged as potential targets for the rest of the season.

Here are 13 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Damien Williams, RB, Chicago Bears

Damien Williams. AP Photo/David Banks

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 10.4%

Week 4 stats: 55 rushing yards, 2 receptions, 15 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 15 fantasy points

One thing to know: Damien Williams is likely the most important pick up of the week after the Bears starting running back David Montgomery left Sunday's game against the Lions due to injury. With Williams potentially getting starting reps, he could be a huge factor in fantasy for the next few weeks.

Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

Cordarrelle Patterson. AP Photo/Danny Karnik

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 73.4%

Week 4 stats: 34 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 82 receiving yards, 3 touchdowns — 34.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: While he's already rostered in three out of every four fantasy leagues, it's worth double-checking in your league to see if Cordarrelle Patterson is available. He led all scorers in fantasy this week and will be rostered in +90% of leagues by the time waivers go through this week.

Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

Kenneth Gainwell. AP Photo/Matt Slocum

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 24.7%

Week 4 stats: 31 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 58 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 20.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Kenneth Gainwell showed some spark in limited action for the Eagles against Kansas City. With starting running back Miles Sanders off to a slow start, don't be surprised if Philadelphia starts looking to get Gainwell more involved in the action over the next few weeks.

J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team

J.D. McKissic. AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 49.4%

Week 4 stats: 15 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 44 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 16.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: J.D. McKissic made the game-winning play for Washington, taking a short pass and breaking out for a 30-yard touchdown reception with just seconds left against the Falcons. That play made up most of his production this weekend, but he's involved enough in the passing game that he has plenty of fantasy potential.

Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers

Randall Cobb. AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 13.7%

Week 4 stats: 5 receptions, 69 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 23.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Aaron Rodgers lobbied to bring Randall Cobb back to Green Bay in the offseason, and against the Steelers, the relationship between the two players was apparent on the field. Rodgers looked to Cobb time and time again when he needed to pick up a first down, with Cobb finishing with five receptions on six targets and two scores.

Van Jefferson, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Van Jefferson. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 5.4%

Week 4 stats: 6 receptions, 90 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 21 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Rams offense continues to shine, even in losses, and Van Jefferson is an interesting piece of the offense for fantasy players looking to buy in. Jefferson is undoubtedly a boom-or-bust player in fantasy as things stand, but the Rams have looked to scheme him open at least a few times per game.

Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants

Kadarius Toney. AP Photo/Derick Hingle

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 3.2%

Week 4 stats: 6 receptions, 78 receiving yards — 13.9 fantasy points

One thing to know: Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney stepped up in a big way in the absence of Darius Slay and Sterling Shepard on Sunday. Even with the Giants' top two receivers likely back in the lineup soon, Toney probably did enough to earn himself some more work as the season rolls on.

Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets

Jamison Crowder. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 14.2%

Week 4 stats: 7 receptions, 61 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 19.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Playing his first game of the 2021 season, Jamison Crowder immediately made an impact in the Jets offense with seven catches on nine targets. Crowder has been a productive fantasy player in the past and could put up big numbers if he can get into a rhythm with rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys

Dalton Schultz. AP Photo/Roger Steinman

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 20.9%

Week 4 stats: 6 receptions, 58 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 17.8 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dalton Schultz has scored three touchdowns in his past two games and has been a top-four fantasy tight end the past two weeks. With the Cowboys offense putting up points in bunches, he's a great way to buy into the team.

Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills

Dawson Knox. AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 19.3%

Week 4 stats: 5 receptions, 37 receiving yards, 2 touchdowns — 20.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dawson Knox has scored four touchdowns over the past three weeks, including five catches on eight targets on Sunday against the Texans. With a shootout against the Chiefs on the horizon, he could be in for another big game next weekend.

Streaming defense: Green Bay Packers

Packers defense. AP Photo/Mike Roemer

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 19.2%

Week 4 stats: 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 2 sacks, 17 points allowed — 9 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Packers' defense has stepped up its game over the past few weeks, and in Week 5, travels to Cincinnati to play a Bengals offensive line that has some shaky points.

And if you need a quarterback...

Trey Lance. AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

After Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an injury against the Seahawks, rookie Trey Lance (19% rostered) stepped in under center for the 49ers and looked solid in limited time. He's a threat on the ground, he can throw, and he might get some solid runs around the goal line for San Francisco.

Also, Sam Darnold (18% rostered) now leads the NFL with five rushing touchdowns through four games. He was the second-highest scoring fantasy quarterback on Sunday, his second-straight week in the top five.

