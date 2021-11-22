The top 13 waiver-wire pickups for Week 12 of fantasy football

Cam Newton. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

After Week 11, it's time to get your fantasy football team ready for the home stretch of the season.

On Sunday, several new players emerged as potential league-winners in fantasy.

Here are 13 waiver-wire targets for fantasy players looking to fill in any gaps in their roster.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Devonta Freeman. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 33.8%

Week 11 stats: 49 rushing yards, 6 receptions, 31 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 20 fantasy points

One thing to know: Devonta Freeman has now scored at least 11 fantasy points in four of his past five games. He's gotten at least 10 carries in his past three games and is at least somewhat involved in the Ravens' passing game as well. If you need a running back to start on your roster through the rest of the season, Freeman is likely your best bet.

Dontrell Hilliard, RB, Tennessee Titans

Dontrell Hilliard. AP Photo/Wade Payne

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.1%

Week 11 stats: 35 rushing yards, 8 receptions, 47 receiving yards — 16.2 fantasy points

One thing to know: Dontrell Hilliard was elevated from the Titans practice squad this week to fill in for Jeremy McNichols, who himself was already filling in for Derrick Henry. Hilliard performed valiantly in the Titans' loss. With Tennessee dealing with several injuries at receiver, Hilliard also wound up leading the team in targets and receptions. If McNichols still can't go, Hilliard could be a potential play again next week.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson. AP Photo/John Bazemore

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 50.8%

Week 11 stats: 69 rushing yards, 1 reception, 6 receiving yards — 8.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Rhamondre Stevenson is averaging 14 carries over his past three games. He's as consistent a running back as you'll ever find on the New England Patriots and has some tantalizing matchups in the fantasy postseason if you can make it that far.

Ty Johnson, RB, New York Jets

Ty Johnson. AP Photo/AJ Mast

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 18.8%

Week 11 stats: 5 rushing yards, 1 reception, 8 receiving yards — 2.3 fantasy points

Story continues

One thing to know: Jets starting running back Michael Carter had to limp off the field with an injury on Sunday against the Dolphins. If that injury is enough to keep him out for a few weeks, Johnson is the Jets running back you want in his place.

Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets

Elijah Moore. AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 40.8%

Week 11 stats: 8 receptions, 141 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 29.6 fantasy points

One thing to know: Elijah Moore has been one of the top three receivers in fantasy in two of the past three weeks. He's scored five touchdowns over his past five games and hasn't scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in a game since the Jets' bye week in Week 6. This is despite the Jets switching quarterbacks three times in that span. If Moore is available in your league, he should be your top target this week.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears

Darnell Mooney. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 53.4%

Week 11 stats: 5 receptions, 121 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 23.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Darnell Mooney isn't as consistent as you might want a top fantasy receiver to be, but when he hits, he hits. Mooney has gone for at least 12 fantasy points in six of his past nine games, scoring at least 18 fantasy points in three of those outings, including back-to-back 20-point performances.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers

Marquez Valdes-Scantling. AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 3.2%

Week 11 stats: 4 receptions, 123 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 22.3 fantasy points

One thing to know: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is the definition of a boom-or-bust player. You know the risk you are taking when putting Scantling in your lineup, but sometimes, Aaron Rodgers hits Scantling breaking free for a 75-yard touchdown, and the gamble pays off. In six games this year, Scantling has been a good fantasy start twice, which is likely about the ratio he will hit if you start him. Worth noting, though, that he had a season-high 10 targets this week for the Packers.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk. AP Photo/Gary McCullough

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 67.5%

Week 11 stats: 7 receptions, 85 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 21.5 fantasy points

One thing to know: Brandon Aiyuk's slow start likely soured some fantasy owners on him, but he's been a solid fantasy contributor the past few weeks as the 49ers offense appears to have found its stride.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, WR, Tennessee Titans

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.2%

Week 11 stats: 7 receptions, 107 receiving yards — 17.7 fantasy points

One thing to know: The Titans are facing injuries on several fronts and turning to some little-known names to fill the void. This week, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine stepped up to the tune of seven receptions and 107 yards. If the Titans continue to struggle with injuries, he should continue to get opportunities to put up some numbers.

Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth. AP Photo/Ashley Landis

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 58.6%

Week 11 stats: 4 receptions, 11 receiving yards, 1 touchdown — 11.1 fantasy points

One thing to know: Pat Freiermuth has scored at least 11 fantasy points in four of his past five outings and is proving to be one of Ben Roethlisberger's most trusted targets. If you haven't been pleased with your tight end's performance thus far this season, grab Freiermuth and don't look back.

Streaming defense: Chicago Bears

Robert Quinn. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 12.9%

Week 11 stats: 1 interception, 6 sacks, 16 points against — 11 fantasy points

One thing to know: This week, the Bears are playing a Thanksgiving game at noon against the winless Detroit Lions. It hardly sounds like an offensive shootout.

Streaming defense: Houston Texans

Houston Texans. AP Photo/Wade Payne

ESPN fantasy % rostered: 0.8%

Week 11 stats: 4 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery, 2 sacks, 13 points against — 12 fantasy points

One thing to know: Despite the reputation of the Texans as a whole this year, their defense has been solid their past two games, finishing as a top-four fantasy defense in both outings. Next week they face Joe Flacco and the New York Jets, which should be another favorable matchup.

And in case you need a quarterback...

Cam Newton. AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Cam Newton (40.9% rostered) looked ready to go as he took back the starting job in Carolina on Sunday. While the Panthers didn't escape with the win, Newton pleased fantasy players with a stellar performance that included two touchdowns in the air and a third on the ground to finish as the fourth-best quarterback in all of fantasy.

Read the original article on Insider