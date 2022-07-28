Top 12 quotes from Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s Day 1 presser

The Dallas Cowboys head coach joined the media in a less entertaining setting than Tuesday’s State of the Union address. That featured pomp and circumstance as he was flanked by owner Jerry Jones and CEO Stephen Jones. Prepared to be back in his element on the field, McCarthy stopped to talk to reporters ahead of the team’s first official practice of 2022.

The third-year head coach touched on a series of topics Wednesday. They ranged from how Micah Parsons will be deployed, comparing players work in the spring to in camp, injury updates on several players (PUP designations were announced earlier in the day) and general preparation routines for the upcoming season. There was even a fun exchange over his offseason weight loss and personal training regimen.

Here are the top quotes from the day.

"I think it’s like anything. When you’re in charge of training the football team, you always have angst of ‘I wish I had a little more time over here’ and you steal from Peter to pay Paul and so forth."

Here McCarthy was espousing on the shortened amount of time that NFL teams are given to practice. He wasn’t complaining, as the NFLPA has worked over the years to limit the amount of time on the field for players as times have changed and there’s so much more conditioning the players are able and willing to do on their own.

But it does impact the littany of things coaches want to accomplish and how they try to squeeze all the teaching in.

"You got one week of ramp up. You got week two, you got four padded practices in five days, and then you get two more padded practices and then we’re off to Denver. So, it’s going to go fast, and everyone has the urgency to stay on top of that."

Continuing the practice limitations conversation, McCarthy crystalized how the Cowboys will proceed through training camp and the first preseason game is right in front of them.

"That’s why I’ve always been a huge proponent of two-minute drill and up-tempo offense, not as much because that’s the way I would prefer to play on offense. It’s really the way it stresses the defense."

Story continues

McCarthy was explaining how important it is for his team to be mentally sharp and quick witted while in the field of play.

"I think we need to max out the mental and emotional challenges.”

McCarthy brought in mental conditioning coach Chad Boeing, who also works with the New York Yankees among other sports organizations. He says grit goes past the physical, and is about the mental stamina needed to be great.

"You see all the extra work that he puts in pre-practice, post-practice, in here on Tuesday. He’s in the quarterback meetings in the morning. But the physical part of it, he overcame a lot to play."

Asked about Ezekiel Elliott and pushing through the knee injury he suffered early in the year, McCarthy spoke about Elliott’s game intelligence and how much of a student of a game the seventh-year running back is.

"I think he’s clearly over that stage where he’s probably in the fourth quarter of his rehab."

Michael Gallup was placed on the PUP list earlier in the day, but it sounds like the coaching staff feels like he’s very near to being ready. The question is whether or not Gallup makes the initial 53-man roster or has to be placed on Reserve/PUP and misses the first four games of the season (at least).

"All players coming off a major joint injury you don’t want to throw them back out there. He’ll definitely be on a rep count."

Second-year linebacker Jabril Cox wasn’t placed on PUP, but McCarthy isn’t going to rush him back. Cox, like Gallup, suffered an ACL injury that ended his 2021 prematurely.

"The next step is to take it more are we running too much under center and those type of things. That’s really where our focus is just to make sure that we’re conceptually running the things that give us a chance to be successful each and every week to make sure the mannerism, the picture of what it looks in pre-snap that we’re doing our due diligence on making sure we can maybe gain an edge or don’t give the defense the whole picture."

There’s been discussion that with the loss of Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson in the offseason, the Cowboys might look to return to the 2016 formula of being a run-centric team. McCarthy didn’t commit to that, but he did want to speak about how they look to attack when they are running the rock.

"In particular on first and second down — the numbers will tell you this — you have to give these guys opportunity to come off the ball. If not, the defense is playing a half-clip faster than you are because they’re in their pass rush stance and they’re getting off on the snap. It puts your linemen on their heels too much.”

Continuing the conversation, McCarthy spoke about how the run is necessary to keep the offensive linemen aggressive and the defensive line from pinning their ears back.

"That’s top secret stuff. We don’t want to give it away here. He’ll go back and forth."

How much defensive end will Micah Parsons play? McCarthy wasn’t giving any opponents the slightest hint. The reigning rookie of the year is chomping at the bit to stack on top of his performance.

"Frankly thank you, number one. That’s the basics. I’m not real comfortable talking about myself, particularly my waist line."

The media commented about McCarthy’s slimmed down physique from 2021, but the head coach doesn’t like being the center of attention. Especially when the attention is on his center.

"There’s about five or six of us that do it. It’s a lot of fun. I enjoy it. I think of you guys a lot actually when I’m doing it. would like what I’m doing. I’m getting good. So I thank you for the motivation.”

A great joke to end the presser, McCarthy talks about what his training routine is like and where he gets inspiration from.

1

1