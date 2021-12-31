Top 12 moments that defined the Bears in 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, we looked back at the top moments that defined the Chicago Bears this year. For better or worse.

From last season’s closing press conference to the drafting of Justin Fields, here are our top moments that best defined the Bears in 2021, in chronological order.

The end-of-year press conference

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Even though the 2020 Bears lucked into a playoff spot, the calls to fire Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were loud and frequent following their postseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. Those please went unanswered by the front office, however, as Pace and Nagy both retained their jobs last January.

That announcement was followed up by one of the worst press conferences in recent memory with George McCaskey and Ted Phillips as they attempted to explain their plan for 2021 and beyond. All four men were scrutinized by the Chicago media for their lack of direction, leaving fans and analysts stunned in disbelief by the worrisome answers being provided.

The attempted trade for Russell Wilson

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After the 2020 season, it was apparent the next starting quarterback for the Bears wasn’t currently on this roster. An offseason of QB rumors ensued, with players like Carson Wentz, Derek Carr, Sam Darnold, and others connected with the Bears at some point. The most prominent, and serious name tied to those rumors, however was Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

Wilson reportedly had the Bears listed as a team he would waive his no-trade clause for, which was enough for Pace to try and strike a deal. The Bears and Seahawks nearly had a trade agreed upon for Wilson that would send multiple first-round picks and players over to Seattle. However, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reportedly nixed the proposal at the last minute. The Bears didn’t get their big fish, but it showed they were serious about upgrading at the position.

Bears sign Andy Dalton

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Bears fans were dreaming that Wilson would be quarterbacking their favorite team this season. It’s understandable they were more than a little disappointed when they woke up and got Andy Dalton instead.

Dalton was Pace’s solution at the quarterback position in free agency after striking out on Wilson and potentially other targets. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal as the team’s presumed starter. The news had the fanbase in revolt, highlighted by an ill-timed tweet that anointed Dalton as “QB1.”

The Dalton signing was the low point of the offseason, before a certain rookie quarterback was drafted that changed everything. But free agency had fans feeling angry and it only seemed to get worse as the period wore on.

Kyle Fuller gets released

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

With multiple large contracts and a shrinking salary cap due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bears were put in a tough position this spring and were put in a position where they needed to move on from one of their highly-paid veterans. That player turned out to be former Pro Bowl cornerback Kyle Fuller.

Fuller was released in late March and promptly signed with the Denver Broncos, led by his former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Though his season with Denver hasn’t gone well, his departure from the Bears left a hole in the secondary and it’s safe to say it wasn’t filled properly.

Bears trade up for Justin Fields

AP Photo/Tony Dejak

Ask 100 Bears fans what their favorite moment of 2021 was and I guarantee at least 90 will say the Justin Fields pick. Chicago was celebrating for days when the Bears made the improbable move of trading up for Fields in the 2021 NFL draft, establishing a new era and giving everyone hope that they may have finally found their franchise quarterback.

For months, Fields was projected to go No. 2 overall after Trevor Lawrence, who he had defeated in the College Football Playoff in late 2020. But a variety of concerns, combined with intrigue and potential surrounding other prospects, saw Fields fall to pick No. 11, the perfect spot for the Bears to feasibly move up and draft him.

Allen Robinson plays on the franchise tag

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The man who was the highlight of 2020 became a footnote in 2021. The Allen Robinson saga was still noteworthy this year as the talented wideout still wasn’t signed to a long-term deal. But the hope he would stay in Chicago for years to come took a huge blow when the Bears placed the franchise tag on Robinson and the two sides failed yet again to come to an agreement on an extension.

The move was a clear indication that the Bears are planning to move on from their star receiver this offseason, creating a hole at the receiver position. Unfortunately for Robinson, his (likely) farewell tour hasn’t gone to plan either. He’s having his worst season as a Bear while missing time due to injuries and COVID. He’ll leave with a whimper instead of going out with a bang.

Drafting rookie offensive tackles

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

For years, the Bears offensive tackle situation was a stable, if unspectacular, position for the Bears with Charles Leno Jr. and Bobby Massie anchoring the left and right spots on the line, respectively, since the 2015 season. But all of that changed during the 2021 NFL draft.

The team traded up for rookie tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round and drafted and drafted Larry Borom in the fifth round. It was the first time Pace had drafted a rookie tackle since 2015 and signaled a new era on the offensive line.

Massie was released early in the offseason and Leno followed him shortly after the draft. Though both rookies have struggled with injuries, leading the Bears to sign former All-Pro tackle Jason Peters to fill in, they have shown promise in their limited snaps and will hopefully take strides in 2022 as the new blood on the line.

Bears getting blown out by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s nothing like the buildup to Week 1 of the NFL season. Teams are healthy and fans are optimistic this could be their year. But for the Bears, they were kicked in the teeth almost immediately against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bears defense allowed big play after big play and fell flat in primetime, losing 34-14.

It was a loud wake-up call that though both teams were postseason contenders the year before, one stood much taller than the other. The embarrassing performance signaled the beginning of the end of the Nagy era while also starting the clock on Fields’ first start after Dalton failed to impress in his Bears debut.

Justin Fields gets pummeled in his first start

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The long-awaited debut of Justin Fields finally took place in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns. Thanks to an injury to Andy Dalton, Fields got his first start of his career and it couldn’t have gone any worse. The rookie quarterback was under duress for the entire afternoon, getting sacked nine times thanks to a terrible gameplan from Matt Nagy. The Bears scored just six points and Nagy was exposed for not being prepared for his handpicked quarterback.

Fields would rebound in subsequent games, but this was arguably the biggest defining moment of Nagy’s career that put to rest any doubts of his inability to get the Bears offense right.

Aaron Rodgers 'owning' the Bears at Soldier Field

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Green Bay Packers visited Soldier Field earlier this season and, as expected, once again took it to the Bears to crush any hope they could compete with the division’s best team. But this time, the beatdown came with a taunt from Aaron Rodgers that cut through the hearts of thousands of Bears fans. “I own you. I still own you.” Rodgers yelled to the crowd after galloping into the endzone for the game’s final score.

It was yet another reminder of the quarterback’s dominance against the Bears over the last decade. Since 2011, the Bears have only beaten Rodgers three times, with one of those games coming after he exited due to injury.

Perhaps the Bears are on the cusp of a new era with Fields at the helm, but there’s no denying Rodgers’ message. He owns the Bears and he knows it.

Officiating blunders against the Pittsburgh Steelers

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

NFL officiating has been under the microscope this season, but it reached a boiling point during the Bears’ prime-time matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Referee Tony Corrente and his crew missed a number of calls that wound up turning the game for the Bears, particularly the questionable taunting penalty against linebacker Cassius Marsh near the end of the game.

Marsh was flagged for posturing towards the Steelers sideline after sacking Ben Roethlisberger that would have forced a fourth down, likely resulting in a Bears victory. Instead, the Steelers kept the ball and scored to seal the victory.

The loss ended any hope of a playoff push and the call was the hot topic on sports talk radio for days to come.

Chaos at Halas Hall surrounding Nagy's future

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Thanksgiving week for the Bears was, in a word, chaotic. Following a stunning loss to the Baltimore Ravens and having to travel to Detroit on a short week, reports began surfacing that the Bears were going to fire Nagy after the Lions game no matter the result.

Mark Konkol of Patch.com reported that Nagy was told of his impending firing, but it was proved to be inaccurate. Still, it had both fans and players on edge, thinking this would be it for the former coach of the year. Players even began saying goodbye to Nagy that week.

Though the report wasn’t factual and he remained with the team following Thanksgiving, Nagy’s future seems all but certain going into 2022. That week’s chaos just proved how tumultuous this season has been for him and the team.

