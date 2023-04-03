Top 12 honest and controversial Bob Knight quotes

Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2020.

Bob Knight is a quote machine.

While he was coaching, the media hung on his every word hoping for a pithy quote to juice their story. They often got more than they bargained for.

What they got was often salty, racy, brutally honest and left people wondering what kind of trouble he would get in for saying it. More often than not, what he said couldn't be used in a family newspaper and certainly not without inserting #$%&.

Here are 12 honest and, yes, some controversial, Bob Knight quotes:

No. 1: Appreciating student support

“There’s nobody that’s ever coached that appreciates the support of students as much as I have. Then I’m going to tell you my side of this thing … and I think you’ll be interested in hearing it,” Knight told a crowd of 2,000 students at an impromptu rally after his firing was announced in 2000.

No. 2: 'I hope they're all dead'

"The Dan Patrick Show" in 2017 when asked, "Why do we want you to go back to Assembly Hall so bad?"

“Well, I think I’ve always really enjoyed the fans, I always will," Knight said. "On my dying day, I will think about how great the fans at Indiana were. And as far as the hierarchy at Indiana University at that time, I have absolutely no respect whatsoever for those people. With that in mind, I have no interest in ever going back to that university.”

Patrick followed up: "Aren’t those people all out of there, coach?"

Knight: “I hope they’re all dead."

Patrick: "Some of them are …"

Knight: “Well, I hope the rest of them go.”

No. 3: Not leaving IU

"I should have run at Indiana long before I did," Knight said. "The trustees and I had gotten far apart and it was probably as much my fault as anyone. I was told by three people back then that I needed to go long before I did. Those three people were (coaching legend) Pete Newell, (broadcaster) Curt Gowdy and (coaching legend Paul) Bear Bryant. They all told me that I needed to go somewhere else. "But the reason I stayed was our fans, the people who supported our teams throughout the years." —Knight told a crowd in Indianapolis in 2009.

No. 4: Damon Bailey

“I got less out of Bailey than any kid I ever coached … I didn’t get it done … rarely have I felt that about a kid.” — Bob Knight’s assessment of Damon Bailey in Inside Sports in 1995.

No. 5: Kent Benson

"His career more than anything epitomizes just what I would want an Indiana basketball player to be. I thought he started the season as the best center in the country and that’s exactly the way he ended it.” — on Kent Benson on his final game in 1977.

No. 6: Relax and enjoy it

In a 1988 television interview, NBC reporter Connie Chung asked Knight how he handled stress. He responded, ”I think if rape is inevitable, relax and enjoy it.” Knight said the quote was taken out of context. Women's groups across the country protested, and campus groups staged picketed Assembly Hall with signs that read, "Rape is no game."

No. 7: Difference between players and coaches

“A player enters the Hall of Fame on his ability. A coach enters on the ability of his players.” — On his induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991.

No. 8: The chair incident

The chair incident: “I’d been on the officials pretty good that year and that game didn’t start off any better in my estimation. I can remember standing and realizing I didn’t have a coat on. So I’m standing to give some kind of demonstration to show I didn’t care for this kind of officiating. So I just simply picked up the chair.”

No. 9: 'Most of us go on to greater things'

“All of us learn to write in the second grade … most of us go on to greater things.” — in response to an Andy Rooney column criticizing IU for not firing Knight.

No. 10: Larry Bird

“I should have gone to his home and talked to him. I’m sure I could have brought him back to IU.” - Recalling he made no attempt to talk Larry Bird into staying with the Hoosiers. — Herald-Times, 1985.

No. 11: A whip

Bob Knight arrives for a press conference before the NCAA West Regional in Albuquerque and pulls a bullwhip from beneath his sweater, “You don’t mind if I get ready for practice, do you?” During practice, Knight ran the whip across Cheaney's backside as he was bent over. A photo was published, drawing the ire of the NAACP.

No. 12: Winning it all

“I think it’s the goal of any coach to reach the NCAA Tournament.” said Knight after his undefeated Hoosiers won the 1976 NCAA title, “it’s almost beyond the realm of comprehension to think you can win it.”

Follow IndyStar Visuals Manager and RetroIndy writer Dawn Mitchell on Twitter: @dawn_mitchell61.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Bobby Knight quotes: Honest, controversial quotes from Indiana legend