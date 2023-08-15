Top 12 defensive linemen to watch for 2023 Rockford high school football season

Our series on the top players in the Rockford area leading up to the 2023 high school football season now turns to the first line of defense — the defensive line. These are the players who sack the quarterback. But they are also the ones who set the tone for the entire defense, stuffing the run or tying up blockers to free up linebackers and safeties to make tackles.

Here are the top defensive linemen in the area who have already made a name for themselves, in the smaller schools (Class 1A-3A) and in the bigger schools (Class 4A-8A), listed alphabetically:

SMALL SCHOOLS

Malachi Bagg, Stillman Valley

Now a senior, Bagg is 6-1, 210 pounds, and he will man one of the inside positions on the Cardinals' defensive front. He will be key to this Stillman Valley D. "He's not overly big," Stillman Valley head coach Mike Lalor said of Bagg, "But he's so athletic, and he does such a great job of holding his space down there."

Josh Harris, Byron

Harris, a starter on both sides of the line last season, was a first-team Big Northern Conference all-conference defensive tackle. Over the summer Harris, at 5-8 and 190 pounds, climbed to No. 1 in Byron's weight room leaderboard with a 440-pound bench press and a 605-pound squat. "We expect Josh to have a great year," Byron head coach Jeff Boyer said.

Tanner Kempel, Lena-Winslow

Kempel did not start on the defensive side of the ball last year, but is expected to provide big-time help on that side of the line this season. He is 6-2, 232 pounds, and is motivated. "We've got so many athletes on this team," said Kempel. also the team's left tackle on offense, "we have to battle everyday in practice just to make sure we've got our spot."

DeAngelo Fernandez, Polo (8-man)

This senior is only 5-9 and 155 pounds, but he totaled 74 tackles last year, including 22 tackles for loss and five sacks. He should dominate even more upfront this year.

Grant Johnson, Durand/Pecatonica

Johnson is 5-9 and 210 pounds, and he's tough to move off that line. Johnson, according to Du/Pec head coach Tyler Hoffman, is "the strongest kid in our program," and he will "demand double teams all season long."

LARGE SCHOOLS

Abe Alvarado, Boylan

The senior 6-foot, 282-pound nose tackle is one of five returning all-conference defensive players (out of 17). He can both plug the middle and rush the passer, getting 1 ½ sacks in last year’s big win over Hononegah. He was one of the main reasons Boylan allowed only 11 first downs per game last year, with almost one-third of those either being via penalty or on fourth down. “The guy who is the center of it all is our nose guard, Abe Alvarado,” Boylan coach John Cacciatore said last year.

James Benson, Guilford

Benson led Guilford in sacks with 5 ½ last year as an interior defensive lineman and he was only a sophomore. And coach Tony Capriotti expects him to be even better this year. “I’m excited to see what he’s got this year,” Capriotti said. “He just keeps getting stronger and stronger. He is fast off the ball, plays with great pad leverage and uses his hands well.”

Mike Floryance, Hononegah

The 6-3, 305-pound senior defensive tackle is a three-year starter. He was slowed by a high ankle sprain last year. “When he’s healthy, it’s difficult to run inside on us,” Hononegah coach Brian Zimmerman said.

Jermone Hall, Freeport

Hall is a 6-2, 240-pound defensive end who was first-team conference in the NIC-10 as a junior. “He’s quiet, but always ready to play,” Freeport coach Anthony Dedmond said. “He’s very competitive. His motor is steadily going. He protects that edge for us and brings it every play.”

Isaac Johnson, Harlem

Johnson, a 6-2, 225-pound senior, is a three-year varsity player. “He is an all-around player,” said coach Bob Moynihan, who called Johnson “a weight-room warrior.” Johnson and 5-9, 180-pound senior Wyatt Huffman should anchor Harlem’s defensive line.

Kaiden Morris, Rochelle

The 6-foot, 220-pound junior defensive tackle had 36 tackles, three sacks and three fumble recoveries as a sophomore. He has started since his freshman year. “He is a high motor, low leverage relentless athlete,” Rochelle coach Kyle Kissack said.

Lee Smith, East

Smith is a two-time wrestling state qualifier with a 68-10 record at heavyweight as a sophomore and junior. The 6-1 senior has cut dropped 35 pounds to be a more mobile 240 for football and will also play some fullback. His main role, though, is on the defensive line. “We don’t play a lot of kids both ways, but he is one of them,” East coach Gary Griffin said. “He is just tougher than everybody else. He is physical and very good with his hands.”

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Why these 12 players rank as the top Rockford-area defensive linemen