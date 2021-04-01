The top 11 quarterbacks in the 2021 draft class

We have reached that wonderful time of draft season when all the film is watched, the grades are calculated and it is time to put out some rankings.

This season offers five quarterbacks who might go in the top 15 of the draft, and then you might see a long gap until the sixth player is drafted at the position. You know the names at the top: Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Trey Lance, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. All five are considered worthy of a first-round pick and speculation holds that four might come off the board within the first six selections.

Just how does this class as a group stack up?

Note: The percentiles in parentheses listed next to pro day data are compared to all historical athletic testing (combine and pro day) at the respective position of the player. Kudos to Pro Football Focus, and their Pro Day Schedule and Results Tracker, for this. As there was no scouting combine in 2021, and pro day schedules vary, we may not have all testing information for all prospects at publication time.

1. Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Height: 6'6" (93rd) Weight: 213 (21st) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Since his high school days Trevor Lawrence has been primed to be the first-overall selection in an NFL draft. Lawrence was a highly-regarded quarterback recruit coming out of Cartersvile High School in Cartersville, Georgia, where he broke a number of Georgia high school passing records previously held by Deshaun Watson. He led the Purple Hurricanes to 41 straight wins, including two state championships, and lost one game in high school: His final game. Lawrence enrolled at Clemson and as a freshman he slowly worked his way into the starting lineup. Head coach Dabo Swinney named him the starting quarterback after four games, and Lawrence's first year as a starter ended in dramatic fashion, as the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 in the National Championship game. The freshman was named the game's MVP and became the first true freshman QB to win a national championship since Jamelle Holieway back in 1985 with the Oklahoma Sooners. Unfortunately for Lawrence, he and the Tigers could not match the success of his first season over the past two campaigns. Clemson reached the title game his sophomore season, but the Tigers were blown out by Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers 42-25. Last season Lawrence and Clemson struggled with COVID-19 -- Lawrence himself missed a pair of games, including a loss to Notre Dame -- and while the Tigers again reached the playoffs, they were bounced in the Sugar Bowl by Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Stat to Know: We all know that "QB Winz" is not a true statistic, but it is hard to ignore the fact that dating back to high school, Lawrence has lost just three games. All of those came in the post-season, as Lawrence's final game in high school came in the second-round of the Georgia high school Class AAAA playoffs, to Blessed Trinity. Strengths: What sets Lawrence apart in my mind is his schematic diversity. His game and playing style is so well-rounded that he can function in virtually any offense that awaits him in the NFL. His arm is more then sufficient to run a vertical passing game. His mind is quick enough and his ball placement is good enough to work in a West Coast system. If you want a flavor for how talented he is consider this: Back last summer when I was studying him with Matt Waldman, Matt mentioned that Lawrence is athletic enough and talented enough as a runner that you could drop him into Baltimore's offense and he could do what the Ravens ask of Lamar Jackson. Lawrence has the arm and the athleticism for the modern game, and fits the mold of what quarterbacks need to do both inside and outside of the pocket. He can move defenders with his eyes, he can extend plays with his legs, and and can put the football where it needs to be to all levels of the field. Mechanically Lawrence is as solid as it gets, and when you study him pay attention to his footwork in the pocket. Whether throwing from clean pockets or being forced to move and reset, Lawrence stays mechanically sound in those moments from head to toe. Honestly, in my years of studying quarterbacks, it is hard to come up with a better prospect at the position. Weaknesses: What might hurt Lawrence more than anything else is the fact that he has been built up so much, to the point that he was considered by some to be a "generational prospect" and "the best since Andrew Luck," that anything short of perfection now seems like he is not the prospect we thought he was. Are there areas where he can improve? Yes. There are moments when he could handle pressure better? Sure. Are there some throws, particularly in the middle of the field, he could place better? Sure. Were there moments when Lawrence perhaps read coverages wrong or missed a read? Yes. But you really have to nit-pick his game to find flaws, and nothing that he has put on film over the past three seasons could be described as something that could be fatal to his game. Is he a sure thing? No, because life has taught us there are no sure things in this sport. Is he as close as it gets? Absolutely. Conclusion: My first year covering the draft pseudo-professionally was the 2015 Marcus Mariota/Jameis Winston class. (For the record, Mariota was my QB1 that season). In all this time Lawrence has graded out the best of the group. There is buzz about other quarterbacks perhaps surpassing him as QB1 for this class, and while I understand why others are making those arguments, for my money Lawrence is as clean as it gets as an evaluation. He fits any system, he fits the athletic profile for the modern game, and his arm is among the best in the class. Teams should not overthink this evaluation. Comparison: A number of different comparisons have been thrown around for Lawrence. Some have gone as far as comparing him to Andrew Luck, given the expectations. Others have made the Deshaun Watson comparison. The more I watched Lawrence over the past few months, the more I saw another quarterback: Justin Herbert. That might sound crazy, but if you look at Lawrence's athleticism, arm talent and ability to attack leverage in the secondary, it looks somewhat similar to the peaks of Herbert during his time at Oregon, and what he did last year as a rookie. If you had said during this time last season that Lawrence and Herbert were comparable, someone would have said you were crazy. But now? Teams would take a rookie season from Lawrence similar to what Herbert did in a heartbeat. Resources: For more on Lawrence you can check out this film breakdown of his performance in the ACC Championship game against Notre Dame, or this deep dive into his 2019 film with Matt Waldman previously discussed.

2. Justin Fields, Ohio State

Height: 6' 2 3/4" (48th) Weight: 227 pounds (71st) 40-Yard Dash: 4.44 seconds (99th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: While Trevor Lawrence was to setting records for Cartersville High School and trying to become the top quarterback prospect in his recruiting class, he did not have to travel far to find the other passer gunning for the top spot. Harrison High School is just under a half-hour down Interstate 75 from Cartersville, where Justin Fields was putting on his own show for college recruiters. When Lawrence chose Clemson, Fields decided to stay home and enroll at Georgia. Fields saw limited action his freshman season, backing up Jake Fromm. He played in all 12 games for the Bulldogs, throwing for 328 yards and four touchdowns, while adding another four scores and 266 yards on the ground. But with Fromm entrenched as the starter Fields announced his intention to transfer after the 2018. He enrolled at Ohio State, and was granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. Over the past two years he put up huge numbers for the Buckeyes, leading Ohio State to the playoffs in both of his seasons on campus. After losing to Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers two seasons ago, Fields put on a show against them this past year, throwing six touchdowns, many of them after taking a brutal hit in the first half. Stat to Know: Many knock Fields for an apparent lack of accuracy, but film and metrics simply do not support that position. In their draft guide Pro Football Focus highlighted the fact that Fields posted an Adjusted Completion Percentage of 80.8%, second only to Mac Jones. Beyond that, PFF found that 69.9% of his passing yards came through the air, showcasing Fields and his willingness to attack downfield. Strengths: Athleticism is one of his strengths, as Fields is a truly athletic quarterback that has drawn comparisons to Cam Newton. He posted recently a video on Twitter of him running a hand-timed 4.41 40-yard dash and stated that he expects to run something in the 4.3s at the Ohio State pro day. Even if he does not hit that mark, Fields is an incredible athlete and it shows up on film, with his ability to outrun defenders and extend plays with his legs. But if you think that Fields is just an athlete playing quarterback, you would be dead wrong. Fields is a QB first, and an athlete second. Turn on any of his games and you will see evidence of him making reads, working through progressions, and moving defenders with his eyes. Then there is the arm. Fields has one of the stronger arms in this class, and if you doubt that turn on either the Clemson game from this past season or the Rutgers game from earlier in the year, and you will see his easy and effortless arm talent. Then there is the accuracy, which shows up both on film and in his production. Fields has the ability to put the football exactly where it needs to be to all levels of the field, and that puts him in position to run almost any offense at the next level. Weaknesses: There are two lines of criticism when it comes to his evaluation, and we will address both. First there is the idea that Fields is slow to read the field, work through progressions and make decisions. This was a valid concern in my mind...a year ago. If you watch his first game against Clemson you will see moments when yes he was slow to get to the right decision on a play and it cost the Buckeyes opportunities in the passing game. But then watch him this past season and in the rematch. You see Fields working quickly through reads, working progression concepts and making better decisions with the football. Another criticism comes in the form of two games: Indiana and Northwestern. Anytime you bring up Fields as a prospect those games are quickly mentioned by his detractors. Did he struggle in those? Yes. Are their moments in those games which are concerning? Of course. You saw many moments against the Hoosiers where he thought his arm and athleticism would bail him out of bad situations. You also saw that hesitation creep back into his game against the Wildcats. But even in those performances you saw greatness, and him working through reads and doing the things that some still wonder whether he can execute or not at the NFL level. Conclusion: I've said before that NFL teams that pass on Fields will one day regret that decision. Because when you watch him, particularly this past season against Clemson when he was clearly hurt and still was able to help the Buckeyes stave off a comeback attempt from Lawrence and the Tigers, Fields has the traits that matter at the position. He's someone that teammates want to play for and that coaches want to work with. He could be special. Comparison: The "Baby Cam" comparisons are apt, given his athleticism, but I see a super-athletic Ryan Tannehill. That is why the Atlanta Falcons -- and Arthur Smith -- lurking at fourth-overall is very intriguing to me... Resources: For more on Fields you can check out this video breakdown of the Rutgers game, this comparison of the two Clemson games, or this deep dive into the Indiana game and his struggles against the Hoosiers.

3. Zach Wilson, BYU

Height: 6'2" (34th) Weight: 214 (24th) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: A three-star recruit out of Draper, Utah, Zach Wilson had a number of scholarship offers in front of him as his high school days wound down. Wilson originally committed to Boise State before deciding late to remain in-state and play for the Cougars at BYU. Almost from the moment he set foot on campus was he given the keys to run the BYU offense, and he leaves school having started 28 games, a mark that might satisfy those who still look to the "Parcells Rules" of quarterback evaluation. But his production really took off this past season, when he threw for 3,692 yards and 33 touchdowns against just three interceptions, a staggering improvement from the 2,382/11/9 mark he put up as a sophomore. Part of this is a schematic change which we will dive into, but the arrow is certainly trending up. Stat to Know: Pro Football Focus charted Wilson with 35 completions on 56 attempts of 20 yards or more. 12 of those went for touchdowns and he posted a passer rating of 131.0 on those throws, his best mark when compared to throws in the 1-9 or 10-19 yard ranges. Strengths: Given how the league currently views Patrick Mahomes it is easy to see why Wilson is making a charge for QB1 on some boards. You can see how Wilson is reminiscent of Mahomes on almost every single throw. From the ability to make off-platform throws with ease, his willingness to create outside of the pocket, and his arm aggression (hat-tip to the wonderful Jordan Reid for that expression) Wilson looks like a baby Mahomes on the field. For my money that arm aggression is his single-strongest trait. Sure the arm talent is nice as is his athletic ability. But quarterback is not a position that you can play scared. You have to take risks and you have to challenge windows that might scare other QBs. Wilson has no fear. He will drive throws into tight throwing lanes. He will challenge double coverage. He will trust his receivers to make plays in those 50/50 moments. That is a great trait for a quarterback because it means the entire playbook is open. There is nothing you can call as an offensive coordinator that Wilson will shy away from, and he might be the best of the group in that category. Weaknesses: Concerns with Wilson are, in my mind, fall into the "process versus results" category. Put this way, how much of his process is sustainable in the NFL? He was in a quarterback-friendly system this past year that incorporated a lot of the outside zone/boot action elements we are seeing in the NFL (and that we expect to see in New York with the Jets, which might be a reason for the expectations that he falls to the Jets with the second pick in the draft) and that led in part to the huge boost in production. Of course, Wilson dealt with hand and shoulder injuries in 2019 and simply getting healthy might have also played a role. But those risky throws and aggressive decisions? They might work on Saturdays but they also have a tendency to go the other way on Sundays. Can he strike the right balance at the next level? There is also an element of a "Mahomes overreaction" at work with his evaluation. Patrick Mahomes is a rare talent at the quarterback position, but for many his evaluation was not an easy one. He was my second-ranked quarterback in that 2017 class (behind Deshaun Watson) but others were not as high on him, and did not think that his process and style of play would work in the NFL. It took a coach like Andy Reid, one that catered to his creativity and aggression, to help Mahomes become what he is today. That is not a guarantee with Wilson. Can he reach his ceiling as a quarterback? Absolutely. But he might also need the right landing spot and a coaching staff that is willing to put up with risky throws, mistakes, and a quarterback who will sometimes vacate a clean pocket because he trusts in his ability to win outside of structure. Beyond that there are also moments when Wilson seems to hang onto route combinations too long, missing opportunities elsewhere on the field. A prime example came in BYU's game against Boise State when Wilson was reading a shallow/slot-fade concept on the left. The split-safety coverage had those routes locked down, but Wilson hung onto them far too long. If he brought his eyes to the other side of the field quicker, he would have seen a wide-open post route for six. Instead, he took a sack. That is just one play but it is emblematic of an area where he will need to improve. Conclusion: The bottom line, however, is that Wilson is a very talented quarterback who showed true growth this past season in an offense that is becoming en vogue at the next level. As we see mobility, athleticism, and off-platform throws become prerequisites for NFL success, it would make sense that someone strong in all those areas is viewed highly by so many. He will be a Top Five pick for a reason, but I would caution people not to draw the direct parallels between him and Mahomes. They are different players who might do similar things on the field. Do not set Wilson up with such expectations. He fits with the way the sport is trending and with talent around him he could have success early in his career. Comparison: I have long thought that comparisons between him and Baker Mayfield were apt, and in the PFF draft guide the comparison of "a more creative Baker Mayfield" seems very accurate. What got many excited about Mayfield coming out of Oklahoma was what he did outside of the pocket and off-structure, but he was at his best last season in a Kevin Stefanski system that struck the right balance between that creativity, and designed throws off play-action. In such a system Wilson could thrive, while still offering some extra spice along the way. Resources: If you want to dive deeper into the "process versus results" discussion as well as the scheme fit you can check out this deep dive into Wilson's 2020 season. There is also this quick look at how Wilson seems to learn from mistakes very quickly.

4. Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Height: 6' 3 3/8" (67th) Weight: 224 (60th) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: It is hard to find a college football player who had a bigger breakout season as a freshman than Trey Lance (although perhaps Trevor Lawrence has a case since he helped deliver a National Championship to Clemson). As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Lance delivered a title of his own to North Dakota State at the FCS level, a program that has become synonymous with success. His journey to Fargo is somewhat surprising, giving that he could have ended up in the Big Ten. Lance was a quarterback who ran the Wing-T for Marshall High School in Marshall, Minnesota. That offensive system might have hampered his recruiting process. Coming out of Minnesota he wanted to play for the in-state Golden Gophers, but apparently P.J. Fleck considered him a safety, not a QB. He did get scholarship offers from Rutgers and Iowa, but the Hawkeyes considered him a potential linebacker. Smaller schools such as Air Force and Northern Illinois recruited him to play quarterback, but he enrolled with the Bison and redshirted his true freshman season. When he took over as the starter for the 2019 campaign, Lance put on a show. He completed 192 of 287 passes for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns and not a single interceptions. He also ran for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. He led the Bison to a National Championship, and that success as a redshirt freshman led many -- including Mel Kiper Jr. -- to declare him one of the top five quarterbacks for the 2021 NFL draft the moment the 2020 edition ended. When NDSU decided to shift to a spring schedule due to COVID-19, Lance decided to declare for the NFL draft. The school did schedule a single game, against Central Arkansas, so players like Lance and tackle Dillon Radnuz could put one more game of film in front of NFL scouts. However, Lance was shaky at best in the showcase event, throwing an interception and completing just 15 of 30 attempts. Stat to Know: Scroll up a bit. Did you see those numbers as a redshirt freshman? Going for 28 touchdowns and not a single interception is impressive regardless of level. It is hard to even do that in Madden on rookie mode... Strengths: In a word: Upside. Lance offers that perhaps more than any other passer in this class. After all he is young, he will not turn 21 until after the draft, and with just 19 college games and 17 starts, coupled with his background as a Wing-T QB in high school, there is room for growth. Beyond that, however, there are some clear strengths that he offers. Easy arm talent is the first such strength. All of the top four quarterbacks in this class have what you might consider "plus" arms but Lance might have the best of the bunch. Effortless velocity shows up in every game. Then there is the athletic ability. Lance is a weapon with the football in his hands, and his rushing production at NDSU backs that up. He is a home-run hitter as a runner, but also has the power and strength to run over defenders in the open field. However, a former Bison QB might want to try and teach him that protecting yourself at the next level is a smart decision... Then there is what he offers from the mental perspective. There will be an argument about the "level of competition" -- more on that in a moment -- but consider what Lance was asked to do, and given the freedom to do, at the line of scrimmage. NDSU asks a lot of their quarterbacks, and Lance was given the freedom to make checks, "kill" and "maybe" calls, and adjust protection schemes at the line as a redshirt freshman. In his first start he saw a pressure look coming from Butler and changed the play to a run, and ran for a 50-yard touchdown. He also comes from a West Coast-inspired system, and he'll be ready to handle the language of an NFL playbook. Weaknesses: Many being with the "level of competition" discussion. NDSU was, on most occasions, simply the better team on the field. They could win in situations like the National Championship game his redshirt freshman season with Lance being used more as a runner than a passer. While the Bison offense is similar to what Kyle Shanahan is running in San Francisco, on many occasions Lance's first read was going to be open. How will he adjust to a more even playing field? Also, what happens when he starts seeing more complex coverage rotations from opposing defenses, with talented players in the secondary who can click and close on throws much better than he saw in college? You saw a taste of that against Central Arkansas, and the results speak for themselves. He struggled against some rotations in the secondary, and that is something to consider. Also there is the accuracy issue. Lance is not as precise a passer as others in this group. He is working through some mechanical adjustments, and his work with Quincy Avery already seems to be paying off given what he displayed at his pro day, but that is also something to monitor. Conclusion: Still, the upside is extremely enticing. I will say this: I have been open and honest about my own status as a Patriots fan, and the idea of Lance somehow finding his way to Foxborough has me overjoyed. It might not happen, but wherever he ends up Lance could be a star. He might need a bit more time to develop, although I think he could run Shanahan's offense almost on Day One given the schematic familiarity, but the payoff could be huge if the development is handled the right way. Comparison: Last summer Matt Waldman told me that Steve McNair was his comparison for Lance. You should know that Matt does not make that lightly, as McNair is one of the players that sparked Matt's love for this sport. When that comparison is put out into the world, I take notice. Resources: For more on Lance you can see this breakdown that Matt Waldman and I did this past summer on him, or this dive into his game against South Dakota.

5. Mac Jones, Alabama

Height: 6'2" (44th) Weight: 217 (33rd) 40-Yard Dash: 4.68 seconds (78th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 32" (55th) Broad Jump: 116" (76th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.04 seconds (67th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.39 seconds 39th) Bio: Some might try and claim the mantle of the "draft class riser" but Michael McCorkle "Mac" Jones might secure that title if he indeed comes off the board in the top half of the first round, as is expected. A three-star recruit coming out of The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Jones originally committed to play at Kentucky, but later switched to Alabama. He waited his turn behind both Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, although he saw significant time down the stretch in 2019 when Tagovailoa was lost for the season with a hip injury. Jones took over as the starting QB this past season, and put together a tremendous senior campaign for the Crimson Tide. Jones completed 77.4% of his throws for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns, against just four interceptions. He helped the Crimson Tide to a National Championship and for his efforts he was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He lost out on that award to teammate DeVonta Smith, but he did secure some hardware of his own, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm (given to the top upperclassmen quarterback in college football), the Manning Award (given to the top quarterback in the country and including post-season play) and the Davey O'Brien Award (given to the top college quarterback). But even after all that, Jones was still considered likely a Day Two pick. His decision to participate at the Senior Bowl might have finally his draft stock needle towards the first round. Jones was solid throughout practice week, and after a strong Wednesday performance you could feel the tide turn towards the middle of the first round, if not higher. Stat to Know: Again, his name is McCorkle -- Mac for short -- which is a fact that I think you should know. Beyond that, however, Jones was the best at Pro Football Focus's Adjusted Completion Percentage last season, positing a whopping number of 84.2% Strengths: That statistic conveniently leads us to the strength of his game: Accuracy. Jones is an extremely accurate passer, with the ability to put the football where it needs to be, and when it needs to be there. Jones does have that ability to "win with his mind," and you can see examples of him making anticipation throws and attacking coverage rotations that you would want to see from veteran NFL passers, let alone college QBs in their first full season as the starter. Jones does display the ability to "throw receivers open," something that is often a question with college passers who tend to be more of the "see it, throw it" variety. Jones also has a good understanding of how defensive pressure and pass protections schemes work together. There is a great example from Alabama's win over Notre Dame where Jones knows a blitz is coming and understands that the guys around him cannot get it protected, so he knew early in the play that he needed to spin away from the pressure. He did just that, making a quick throw while rolling left to move the chains. Jones is not the best athlete of the top five passers, but he has good footwork in the pocket and can create space. He might be the throwback of the bunch, someone who will need to model his game not after Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson, but rather Tom Brady. Footwork and pocket feel are going to be where he survives against pressure. He was not pressured a lot behind that offensive line, but you can watch his game against Georgia to get a feel for how he handles it, both good and bad. Weaknesses: The question about athleticism might be the biggest question facing him. In an era where mobility and the ability to create outside the pocket seems to be a necessary trait, can a throwback succeed? Of course, the player he might have to model his game after just won his seventh Super Bowl, so maybe this concern is overblown, but if the game continues to trend towards the mobile quarterbacks, can Jones make it work at the next level? Jones also played with a lot of talent around him, and behind a great offensive line. What will things look like if those are not in place in the NFL for him? Jordan Reid recently described to me how Jones might really need the "three Ps" around him to be great for him to be successful: Playmakers, protection and playbook. Sure, every quarterback can benefit from those, but when you see how infrequently Jones needed to challenge narrow throwing lanes, and wonder how that will work in the NFL -- particularly when you consider he does not have the arms the guys above him do -- you can see how having those around him will help. Conclusion: Still, there is room in the game for a quarterback that you can "win with," and that might be Jones. He might not have the ceiling the four players above him offer, but he might have one of the best floors. In a situation like say San Francisco with Kyle Shanahan -- more on that in a second -- or Washington Jones could be a very good NFL quarterback that helps deliver a team to the playoffs. In a league filled with risk averse decision makers, a QB with Jones' floor might seem like a nice warm comfortable blanket of a pick. Comparison: I watch Jones and I see Kirk Cousins 2.0, and we all know how Shanahan felt about Cousins... Resources: For more on how Jones handled pressure at Alabama, and how he will need to handle it in the NFL, you can check out this dive into his film.

6. Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

Height: 6'3" (43rd) Weight: 211 (17th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.59 seconds (90th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Kellen Mond has put an complete body of work on film for NFL scouts, having played in a whopping 46 college games. Mond was a five-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy and rated as the top dual-threat quarterback in his class, and he committed to Texas A&M to play for Kevin Sumlin after entertaining offers from a number of schools including LSU, Ohio State and Texas Tech. Mond got his first playing time as a freshman when Nick Starkel suffered an injury in the 2017 season opener, and played in ten games in his first year on campus. When the school replaced Sumlin with Jimbo Fisher, the incoming head coach committed to Mond as the team's starting quarterback, and Mond has been entrenched in that position since the start of the 2018 season. The 2020 campaign saw Mond set a career-high mark for completion percentage in a season, as he hit on 63.3% of his throws. He also averaged 7.7 yards per attempt, also a career-high number. Mond was given an invitation to the Senior Bowl this season and was named the game's MVP. Stat to Know: Followers of the "Parcells Rules" might be scared off a sub-60% completion percentage on his career, as Mond posted just a 59% completion percentage during his time in College Station. Strengths: Mond might be one of the more polarizing prospects in this entire quarterback class, with one analyst naming him QB4. When you turn on his film, you can see what Chris Simms sees in Mond, as he does make some eye-popping throws. For example in his 2020 game against Florida alone you can see him making anticipation throws in the face of pressure, you can see him remain calm as the pocket collapses around him or against the blitz, you can see him hit on throws to all levels of the field, and you can see him read coverage rotations well or replace blitzes with the football. One of the areas where Mond has truly developed his game is in reading defenses and attacking leverage. Against Vanderbilt this season you saw many examples of him attacking out-leveraged defenders, or exploiting weaknesses in coverage. He had a great read early in the game when the defender in zone coverage carried the inside receiver, creating a vacant spot on the field filled by the outside receiver which Mond read perfectly. He also has developed the ability to make some throws with accuracy and anticipation, a big question mark for some prospects. Mond also moves well in the pocket and throws well when on the move. Rarely does he drop his eyes or feel pressure, more often Mond seems oblivious to the pocket collapsing around him, which is both a good trait and a bad trait at times. If you are constantly ignoring pressure, that could lead to some sacks and turnovers in the pocket. Weaknesses: Mond is a high-variance prospect. While there are jaw-dropping throws of the positive nature on his film, there are also jaw-dropping throws of the negative variety. That high variance shows up on tape in a number of ways. Take that game against Florida, where he almost throws a disastrous pick-six on his first attempt of the game, but then two plays later makes a brilliant anticipation throw in the face of a blitz. The team that drafts him will need to be convinced that they can eliminate the negatives and build up the positives. There is also a play speed aspect that is concerning at times, as there are occasions when Mond seems to be too slow with his decisions, or at least too slow to get the ball out of his hand once he makes up his mind. This is not something that is influenced by pressure, almost the opposite, as it seems to happen more often when he is throwing from a clean pocket. It is almost as if Mond lets himself relax and get complacent, and that is when he throws himself into trouble. In contrast to Zach Wilson, for example, Mond is almost rigid and stiff mechanically. That allows for a quick release but you can almost begin to wonder if loosening up the mechanics could lead to increased velocity. Conclusion: As we move away from the "Big Five" and into the next tier we rather quickly transition away from players that could start as rookie to players who are much more developmental types. Can Mond find the right system and catch fire? Absolutely. He could thrive in a spread-based West Coast offense that almost artificially speeds things up for him. His ability to handle pressure, coupled with his experience in a "pro style" offense under Fisher, could set him up for NFL success. However, even with his experience he remained a high variance quarterback into his senior season, and will that big leap forward -- that has been promised for years -- ever happen for him? Comparison: Mond reminds me a lot of Jacoby Brissett when he was coming out of N.C. State. A very experienced passer who seemed impervious to pressure in the pocket and showed you flashes, but you were not sure he could put it all together. Brissett developed into a player with the ability to step in and start if necessary, and there is always room for that in the NFL. In the right situation could Mond do that, and even more? Sure. It will start with the right scheme fit, and perhaps you could see Mond make his way to the Las Vegas Raiders and Jon Gruden.

7. Davis Mills, Stanford

Height: 6'3" (52nd) Weight: 217 (33rd) 40-Yard Dash: 4.78 seconds (58th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 32" (55th) Broad Jump: 110" (40th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.96 seconds (76th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.40 seconds (38th) Bio: Coming out of Greater Atlanta Christian High School in Norcross, Georgia, Davis Mills was considered one of the top quarterbacks in his recruiting class. Rivals.com graded Mills as a five-star prospect and the top "pro style" prospect in the entire class. With offers from SEC schools such as Georgia and Arkansas, and Pac-12 schools such as California, Arizona State and Colorado Mills had no shortage of suitors. He decided to enroll at Stanford and play for David Shaw. Mills redshirted in 2017, and then served as the backup quarterback to K.J. Costello for 2018 and 2019. He did appear in eight games in 2019 when Costello battled injuries, completing 158 passes on 241 attempts for 1,960 yards and 11 touchdowns, against just five interceptions. The starting job was his for the shortened 2020 campaign, and in five games Mills completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,508 yards and seven touchdowns against three interceptions, all of which came in a UCLA game that we are going to discuss in greater detail. That game would be his final college contest as the team decided not to play in a bowl game. Stat to Know: Mills' decision to enter the draft rather than transfer is going to be scrutinized, as he leaves Stanford with just 491 dropbacks in his college career. Strengths: Mills looks the part of an NFL passer on film and it starts before the snap, and you can see examples of him making adjustments and checks at the line of scrimmage. Tim Jenkins, who also studies quarterbacks, highlighted some of that in a video breakdown he did of Mills' game against UCLA where you can see the quarterback using signals before the snap to make adjustments at the line. Mills also has the ability to make NFL throws to all levels with accuracy, sufficient velocity and anticipaiton. You can also find examples of him reading coverage rotations, and moving defenders with his eyes. Mobility might be a question on him -- and some knee injuries might make that a bigger question -- but you can see him escape from crowded pockets and make strong, accurate throws on the move. Something that is not a question mark with him is his competitive toughness. His game against UCLA might be my favorite from any in this class to study, and that is the reason why. In the third quarter of that game and into the fourth Mills was battered and shaken. The Bruins defense had knocked him around a bit and Mills had thrown a trio of ugly interceptions, the third of which was a pick-six that helped UCLA build a 14-point lead. At that point, you might think Mills would fold the tent. But he did not, and he continued to battle and led the Cardinal all the way back, forcing overtime. Stanford would win that game in overtime when Mills connected on a perfectly-placed vertical route to Semi Fehoko for the game-winner. Competitive toughness matters at the quarterback position. A few years ago I ranked a quarterback low in a class, and when I revisited his rankings a few years later to see what I missed, I had the phrase "competitive toughness" all over his notes, but I did not give it enough consideration. That quarterback just signed a huge contract this season, and Dak Prescott vastly outplayed my pre-draft grade on him. Since that cycle I have always given that trait more weight in my grading scale, and as such, Mills gets a bump this cycle. Weaknesses: Medicals and relative inexperience are going to be concerns for Mills this draft cycle. His history of knee injuries dates back to high school, when minor knee injuries caused him to miss some time during his senior season and resurfaced to end his year just five plays in to the state championship game. That caused Mills to miss out on the Army All-American game at the end of his high school career. Leg injuries also hampered him during his days at Stanford, causing him to miss time both in-season and during training. Now, at the Stanford pro day Mills shined with an unofficial 4.58 40-yard dash, but the medicals are going to be heavily scrutinized during the pre-draft process. Then there is the fact that Mills did not play a ton in college and is somewhat of an unknown. He might have done enough on film to warrant a draft selection, but how early in the draft will a team feel comfortable selecting him? Regarding his play, there are moments when that inexperience shows up. In that UCLA game for example Mills missed a coverage rotation that led to the pick-six. There are also moments when he struggles to layer in throws, and lacks the right touch and feel for seam routes and throws over the middle. Those issues can be ironed out with repetition in practice, but how much will that really get worked on in an NFL training camp if he is the third QB on the depth chart? Conclusion: His competitive toughness has me believing in him, as I am not going to miss on a player who checks that box. I think there is an NFL future ahead of Mills, and one as a starting quarterback. But he will need the right path and the right landing spot to reach that goal. I think teams with a critical need behind an entrenched starter would be smart to draft Mills sometime later on Day Two, teams like the Tennessee Titans or the Atlanta Falcons if they decide to pass on a QB early in the draft. Those offenses might also be ideal for Mills' skill-set, as they rely heavily on play-action and schemed shot plays downfield. I think he fits best in more of a ball controlled West Coast system, and those two landing spots could be ideal. Comparison: Interestingly enough, I see a lot of DeShone Kizer in Mills, and given that Kizer is currently on the Titans' roster, perhaps the NFL might feel the same.

8. Kyle Trask, Florida

Height: Weight: 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Kyle Trask's journey to the NFL draft is one of the more interesting paths you can find. He was a backup even in high school, as he was behind D'Eriq King at Manvel High School in Manvel, Texas. In his limited action his senior year Trask managed to complete 47 of 64 passes for 759 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was enough to secure a scholarship offer to Florida. His first two collegiate seasons were lost due to injury, but he finally got his chance his redshirt junior season when starting quarterback Felipe Franks went down with an injury. Trask took over the starting job and led the Gators to ten wins, including a victory over Virginia in the Orange Bowl. On the season Trask finished with a completion percentage of 66.9%, 2,941 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions. When Franks transferred to Arkansas prior to the 2020 campaign, Trask entered the season entrenched as the starter. He was able to build off his junior season, completing 68.9% of his throws for 4,283 yards, 43 touchdowns and eight interceptions. His final collegiate game, however, was not the ideal ending to his career. In what was statistically the worst game of his career, Trask completed just 57.1% of his passes for 158 yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions as the Gators lost to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. Stat to Know: Despite some questions about his arm strength, Trask does not shy away from attacking downfield. His 1,269 deep yards as charted by Pro Football Focus ranked him fourth among college quarterbacks this season. Strengths: Trask does some special things on film, which has led to some rating him much higher in this class. He handles pressure well, using his feet to create space in crowded pockets. Trask will stay and fight in the pocket rather than vacating to safety, and that led to some creative moments where he was able to find receivers downfield despite the pocket collapsing all around him. He makes good decisions on a variety of route concepts, including Smash or Mills, and his film has examples of anticipation throws both from clean pockets or even when pressured. While he is not an elite athlete, Trask has put examples of secondary movement skills in response to pressure on tape. For example, against Vanderbilt he was able to spin away from a free rusher while keeping his eyes downfield to find a receiver in a scramble drill situation. In his game against Georgia he faced a free rusher off the right edge but used a quick swim move to escape the pressure before finding a crossing route late in the down for a big play. In the vertical passing game, Trask does a good job of using his eyes to influence defenders and create space for his targets. He is accurate enough in the downfield passing game to attack leverage, and is able to hit the back shoulder if the coverage and situation requires that kind of placement on a throw. Weaknesses: There are moments when Trask is much too slow with his reads and decisions, and this happens both when pressured or when throwing from a clean pocket. You will see moments where he double-clutches on concepts, unsure of what he is reading in the secondary, and that has led him into trouble. This could be a function of his relative inexperience -- remember we are talking about a QB whose only two seasons as a starter were his final two in college -- so this could speak to his development curve in juxtaposition to the rest of the quarterbacks in this class. He can also stare down routes, such as a pick-six against Georgia where his eyes led the cornerback to the curl route and the throw was heading the other way in an instant. While his film does provide examples of anticipation throws, this is an inconsistent aspect to his game. There are moments where coverage rotations or tighter man coverage cause him to revert to being more of a "see it, throw it" passer. Again, this could be coached out with practice and repetitions and might be due to his relative inexperience at the position. Conclusion: Trask has shown enough potential that there is a strong case to make that he is the sixth quarterback taken in the draft. The concern with him is that his development curve might be steeper then others in that second tier of passers this cycle. Does he have an elite trait to fall back on as he learns the position? His arm is good enough to live in the NFL but not elite. His ability to handle pressure is impressive, but he does not have the escapism that other quarterbacks in this class possess, and as you start to build out the NFL path for him, the climb seems a bit more difficult for him than others, even in this tier. Still, we all know how the NFL world works. It just takes one team to convince themselves that they can coach Trask up, and given the needs at the position it is likely Trask comes off the board early on Day Two of the draft. I'm not sure how Bruce Arians would feel about him from an arm strength perspective, but landing in Tampa Bay to learn under Arians/Byron Leftwich/Tom Brady could be ideal for his development. Comparison: Comparisons for Trask are difficult. In the most recent version of the Pro Football Focus draft guide they simply put "N/A" as his comparison. In looking back through players I have studied for the draft, a name that comes to mind is Taylor Heinicke. I was higher on the current Washington quarterback when he was coming out of Old Dominion than most, but recognized that he would face a steep climb to the NFL. Still, there were starter-level traits that could develop in the league. Trask will face a similar pathway to NFL success. Resources: For more on Trask you can check out this dive into four throws of his against Vanderbilt.

9. Jamie Newman, Wake Forest

Height: 6'2" Weight: 235 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A 60-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: In high school Jamie Newman was a three-star recruit at the quarterback position, who entertained a number of offers from schools like Duke, Boston College, East Carolina, West Virginia and N.C. State. Newman ultimately enrolled at Wake Forest, and after a redshirt season in 2016 served as the backup behind John Wolford for the 2017 campaign. Newman was again a backup to start the 2018 season, behind Sam Hartman, but when the starter went down with an injury Newman started the final four games of the season, completing 84 of 141 passes for 1,083 yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. Along the way Newman earned MVP honors when Wake Forest beat Memphis in the Birmingham Bowl. In that game Newman completed 22 of 40 passes for 328 yards, a touchdown and an interception, and added another 91 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Newman and Hartman entered the 2019 season vying for the starting job, and Newman emerged the victor after training camp. He would complete 60.9% of his passes that season for 2,868 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. At the conclusion of his junior campaign, Newman announced that he was transferring to Georgia to finish his college career in the SEC. This generated a lot of buzz in the scouting community, as a strong final season against tough competition could have resulted in some first-round consideration. Then, COVID-19 struck. Newman decided to opt-out of the 2020 season and prepare for the NFL draft. He received an invitation to the Senior Bowl and did flash some of his talent down in Mobile, but you cannot help but wonder what his 2020 season could have been. Stat to Know: When making throws in the 1-9 yard range, Newman did not get a ton of help. Back in 2019 Wake Forest receivers dropped 11 passes in that area of the field, a stunning number for a college offense that focused heavily on attacking in the short area. Strengths: At the outset it is important to mention that Newman's evaluation is a tricky one. The Wake Forest offense in 2019 was simultaneously the most quarterback friendly, and the most quarterback unfriendly, offense I have seen recently. While the Demon Deacons ran a lot of RPO designs, the method of execution taxed Newman from a physical standpoint. Newman would "mesh" with the running back in the backfield, but rather than staying static he and the RB would walk towards the line of scrimmage in a moving mesh, baiting the defense to react. If Newman was then going to pull and throw, he would do that at or near the line of scrimmage. That is tough to execute from a footwork and mechanics standpoint. Still, Newman made it work. His footwork and mechanics remained solid, and you can make the argument that that offense put so much on him from a footwork standpoint that he is ready for life throwing from the crowded pockets of the NFL. Furthermore, the structure of the offense almost artificially created off-structure moments for him, and he will be ready to deliver in those situations. The offense also built in a number of progression reads, even with designed pump fakes, that forced Newman to work through reads and find ways to manipulate defenders with his eyes and fakes. Newman is accurate to all levels of the field, and has the ability to adjust his arm slot to work around pressure or attack coverage. His arm is good enough for the NFL, as you can see examples of "NFL throws" on film, such as the deep out route, the long comeback route, and even throws into tighter windows at all levels of the field. Newman is also a threat with his legs, on both designs runs or when he needs to create space in the pocket or escape pressure. Weaknesses: The Wake Forest offense does not mirror what Newman will be asked to run in the NFL -- in all likelihood -- so that will create an adjustment process. There were some progression designs and some concepts where Newman needed to truly read the field, but the bulk of their offense centered on one- or two-receiver concepts and simplified decisions. There are examples of Newman working through progression reads and scanning the full field, but these are tougher to find. Newman ball placement can suffer when pressured, and there are also moments where his lower-body mechanics get away from him. This might also be due to the structure of the offense. When every throw becomes an off-platform throw due to the moving mesh, sometimes muscle memory kicks in, or you think that the mechanics are not necessary to complete a throw. There are also moments on film where he misses coverage rotations, robbers and/or rats working underneath, and that has led to some mistakes and turnovers. He'll need to get more comfortable scanning the field, reading defenses, and diagnosing rotations in the secondary. Conclusion: Newman is a talented quarterback who shows flashes of what the NFL now requires at the position, from his athleticism to the ability to make throws from a variety of platforms. Still, there will be a big curve for him to adjust to the professional game. Scheme fit will be a tricky part of his evaluation, and I would love to sit in on an NFL scouting department when they discuss that aspect of his draft grade. From a talent standpoint Newman could fit in any system, but I think his best environment is a downfield passing game that relies heavily on play-action concepts, similar to what the Los Angeles Chargers ran with Justin Herbert last season. Comparison: I get a Steven Montez vibe from Newman, a streaky kind of quarterback who can make some impressive throws in one moment, but needs a lot of development to stick in the NFL. The athletic ability and arm talent is going to draw attention, and teams might be willing to place a bet on that earlier than you expect.

10. Ian Book, Notre Dame

Height: 6' Weight: 210 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A 60-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Coming out of Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills, California, Ian Book had a number of scholarship offers and originally committed to Washington State in the spring of 2015. However he decommitted that August after an unofficial visit to South Bend and then a few days later flipped his commitment to Notre Dame. Must have been one heck of a visit. Book redshirted his freshman year and began his redshirt freshman season as the backup behind Brandon Wimbush. But he did see action including in his first collegiate start against UNC as he led the Fighting Irish to a victory. Book again was the backup to start the 2018 season, but was eventually chosen as the team's starting quarterback, a role he has held ever since. He leaves South Bend having completed 63.8% passes over his career for 8,948 yards, 72 touchdowns and just 20 interceptions. Stat to Know: Think of the great college and pro quarterback who passed through South Bend. Joe Montana. Ron Powlus. Rick Mirer. Tom Clements. Brady Quinn. Joe Theismann. Ian Book leaves Notre Dame as the school's winningest quarterback, with 30 wins. If you are a believer in "QB winz" this might just be your guy. Strengths: Book is a very experienced quarterback who will be ready to handle most of the concepts that await him in the NFL. He makes quick decisions in the pocket, and knows how to attack most zone coverage schemes and is adept at reading and attacking most coverage rotations in the secondary. He makes throws with timing, rhythm and anticipation. Book is an athletic quarterback, who moves well in the pocket and can create with his legs. He will stay and fight in the pocket, but if necessary he can bail and either make throws off-platform, or punish defenses with his legs. Defenses might think twice about playing man coverage against him, as he will identify man coverage and take advantage of space by tucking the ball and running early in the down. Book is also comfortable handling blitzes, and has shown the ability to either replace the blitz with the football or take shots downfield in those situations. His ball placement, particularly in the short area, is usually ideal and leads to YAC opportunities for his receivers. Weaknesses: The term "quicksand" comes to mind when watching Book. When things start to go badly, there is a tendency for the situation to spin out of control. Against Clemson in the ACC Championship game Book seemed to get more conservative as the game went on, shying away from tighter windows or opportunities downfield. That also showed up in the second half against Florida State this season, when he passed up a hole shot on a four verticals concept. He can also get panicky in the pocket against some pressure schemes. Conclusion: Book is an experienced, tough and athletic quarterback who could thrive in the right offense. You could see him having success in a McVay/Shanahan/LaFleur system that uses him on boot-action designs and moves him around in the pocket, giving him half-field reads and shot plays downfield. Comparison: Book reminds me a lot of John Wolford, and for that reason I think teams along that schematic tree as outlined above might find him appealing on the third day of the draft.

11. Sam Ehlinger, Texas

Height: 6'1" Weight: 220 40-Yard Dash: 4.84 seconds Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 36.5" (95th) Broad Jump: 114 inches (63rd) 3-Cone Drill: 7.15 seconds 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.44 seconds 60-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Texas might not be "back" just yet, but Sam Ehlinger did everything he could to bring the school back to prominence. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Westlake High School in Austin, Texas, where he broke records set by two pretty famous alums: Drew Brees and Nick Foles. Ehlinger committed to Texas and saw time immediately, appearing in nine games and starting six as he split time with Shane Buechele. As a sophomore in 2017 Ehlinger earned the starting job, and served as the Longhorns' staring quarterback ever since. During his time as the starter he led Texas to three-straight bowl games, and he was named the MVP of the 2019 Sugar Bowl after Texas beat the heavily-favored Georgia Bulldogs. Ehlinger leaves campus having thrown for over 11,400 yards and 94 touchdowns. Stat to Know: If you want experience, Ehlinger might be your guy. He racked up over 1,700 dropbacks in college and played in 46 games. Strengths: Ehlinger is an athletic quarterback who can escape from pressure, create outside of structure and be a true weapon with his legs. He is proficient at attacking in the short area of the field, and throws routes such as hitches, stops, pivots and outs with good timing, rhythm and anticipation. On those designs he gives his receivers ample opportunities for yardage after the catch thanks to his read of the play and his ball placement. Ehlinger is a tough quarterback, who will hang in the pocket and make throws with the world collapsing around him. He will take shots from defenders and bounce right up, throwing a strike on the next down. He can work through progressions, whether half- or full-field, and is generally accurate on throws down the field in the vertical passing game. Weaknesses: There are reads and plays where I question his through process, and how much freedom he had to work through progressions. He seems to pass up opportunities downfield and settle for shorter throws and checkdowns, which could get to his level of aggression and/or a potential NFL scheme fit. He also relies heavily on his athletic ability, there are many occasions where it feels like his second read and/or his Plan B in the pocket is to pull the football down and scramble. Accuracy is a question as throws increase in distance. Ehlinger is much more consistent in the short area of the field. This is backed up by data, as Pro Football Focus charted him with just 673 deep yards this season, 26th among quarterbacks, and he hit on just 19 of 69 deep attempts, a completion percentage of just 28%. By comparison Trey Lance hit on 39% of such throws, Kyle Trask hit 55% of those attempts, Mac Jones hit on 59% of those throws, as did Justin Fields. Conclusion: Sam Ehlinger was a very good college quarterback. His NFL future, however, is a bit more cloudy. He could fit in a West Coast system that also implements him as an athlete/runner, but he might be the most schematically-limited passer of the group. His athleticism and competitive toughness probably enable him to carve out a career as a long-term backup, but the path to becoming an NFL starter seems difficult. Comparison: A lot of the same things were said about Trace McSorley coming out of Penn State, and he is managing to carve out a career of his own with the Baltimore Ravens, so the path is possible.

