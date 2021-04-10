The top 11 interior defensive linemen in the 2021 draft class

In the 2020 NFL season, per Sports Info Solutions, quarterbacks threw from 0-3 step drops on 12,252 dropbacks. Conversely, quarterbacks threw from 5-7 step drops on 4,760 dropbacks. When you have an increasing quick game, and RPO concepts have become the order of the day, there often isn’t enough time for edge-rushers to upset the quarterback’s timing and rhythm.

Because of this, the importance of interior defensive pressure has become more crucial than ever in today’s NFL. It’s a simple matter of the shortest distance and a straight line, and the inside guys have the advantage. There are many reasons that Aaron Donald is the most important defensive player in the NFL, but that’s certainly one of them.

Beyond Donald, there are other interior defensive linemen who have proven their importance to their defenses without a doubt. The Steelers had the NFL’s best defense and best pass defense per Football Outsiders’ DVOA metrics, and that wouldn’t have happened without the efforts of Cameron Heyward and Stephon Tuitt, who combined for an incredible 135 total pressures, mostly on the interior. And two of the NFL’s five best interior disruptors wound up in the Super Bowl — Kansas City’s Chris Jones (70 total pressures in 2020) and Tampa Bay’s Ndamukong Suh (62 total pressures).

If you want to drill down to the importance of a run-stopping defensive tackle, let’s stick with the Super Bowl champs, who lost tackle Vita Vea to injury from Week 5 through the NFC Championship game due to injury. Without Vea in the lineup, the Bucs’ run defense was pretty good, allowing 4.0 yards per carry. But with Vea on the field, Tampa Bay allowed just 2.8 yards per carry.

That’s how one very large man can make a very large difference on the field.

The 2021 class of interior defensive linemen isn’t stocked with those kinds of difference-makers, but even in a relatively sparse class, there’s talent to be taken based on team and scheme.

Note: The percentiles in parentheses listed next to pro day data are compared to all historical athletic testing (combine and pro day) at the respective position of the player. Kudos to Pro Football Focus, and their Pro Day Schedule and Results Tracker, for this. As there was no scouting combine in 2021, and pro day schedules vary, we may not have all testing information for all prospects at publication time.

1. Christian Barmore, Alabama

(Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6'4″ (75th) Weight: 310 (73rd) Arm Length: 34 5/8 (91st) 40-Yard Dash: 4.93 seconds (73rd) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: N/A Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: Barmore was a four-star recruit out of Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School in Philadelphia after the charter school he attended, Delaware Valley Charter High, closed due to financial issues. The tape he put up at his last high school had colleges highly interested in the football and basketball star, and he chose the Crimson Tide over LSU, Georgia, and Florida, among others. He redshirted in 2018 and was named Freshman All-SEC in 2019. 2020 was Barmore's breakout season, as he led Alabama in both sacks (9.5) and forced fumbles (three). Over two seasons, Barmore totaled 34 solo tackle, 29 assists, 15.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, five passes defensed, and three forced fumbles. No defensive tackle in the 2021 draft class had more total pressures in 2020 than Barmore's 39. Stat to Know: In his last two collegiate games -- the Rose Bowl against Notre Dame, and the national championship game against Ohio State -- Barmore totaled two sacks, one quarterback hit, nine quarterback hurries, and 10 stops. In 2020, he racked up eight sacks, four quarterback hits, 27 quarterback hurries, and 30 stops on 478 snaps. Strengths: Has really a nice push through for his frame when he uses his hands to swipe his way through initial blocks. Gets through the pocket in a hurry when he does get free. Bull-rush is a work in progress, but there's a lot of potential there -- when he gets rolling and has his hands placed correctly, it's not fun for the opposing blocker. Covers ground well with short-area quickness when he does get free. Frequently double-teamed when he's on the line -- it's clear who Alabama's opponents think is the problem there. Has excellent lateral quickness to work gaps and stunts. Weaknesses: Needs more of a plan when he's originally stopped at or around the line of scrimmage -- you can see Barmore trying to figure out what to do, but he doesn't yet have the pass-rush strategy to consistently recover after he's stoned by double-teams at the line of scrimmage, or by tackles around the arc. More prone to engage and wrestle than he is to attack when he should. You'd like to see him make more of an effort when the play's going away from him. Conclusion: Every year, when I study collegiate defensive linemen, one of the first things that happens is that I start to catalogue a list of players who will be so much more effective when they get into the NFL and have the time and coaching to learn how to use multiple hand techniques to made themselves more effective penetrators. Barmore is just such a player -- he has everything you want in a three-tech base tackle with nose and end potential, but aside from the occasional swipe, there isn't a lot to go on, and he doesn't appear to have the techniques required to get free from blockers. When that happens, he should be a top-tier tackle. Until then, he's equal parts production and potential. NFL Comparison: Corey Liuget. The Chargers took Liuget with the 18th overall pick in the 2011 draft out of Illinois, and Liuget used a nice combination of strength and speed, as well as techniques developed over time, to become an above-average tackle. Barmore could get himself into the Gerald McCoy realm at his peak potential, but the Liuget comp seems to be a better fit at this point in time.

2. Alim McNeill, North Carolina State

(Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6'1″ (10th) Weight: 317 (84th) Arm Length: 32 5/8 inches (29th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.94 (71st) Bench Press: 27 reps (60th) Vertical Jump: 31 inches (59th) Broad Jump: 108 inches (56th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.71 seconds (36th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.59 seconds (54th) Bio: A linebacker and running back at Sanderson High School in Raleigh, North Carolina, McNeill recorded more than 200 tackles and scored more than 30 touchdowns as a 6-foot-2, 272-pound "rolling ball of butcher knives." He was also a three-time All-Conference right fielder, but imagine trying to tackle this guy when he's playing running back... He chose NC State to stay close to home and do double duty athletically, though he gave up baseball after his his freshman football season. McNeill was named a Freshman All-American in 2018, and was named First Team All-ACC in 2020. Over three seasons with the Wolfpack, McNeill totaled 36 solo tackles, 41 assists, 17.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, one 18-yard interception for a touchdown, five passes defensed, and two forced fumbles. He had 50 total pressures and 52 stops, as well. The interception return for a touchdown deserves its own highlight, because, of course, BIG MAN WITH FOOTBALL. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1368551223826202628 Stat to Know: McNeill's gap usage was exactly consistent from 2019 to 2020 -- at nose tackle on 91% of his snaps, other tackle positions 7% of the time, and at end 1% of the time. Strengths: Absolute power pig of a nose tackle with quick movement off the snap, and a natural stack-and-shed technique that can leave centers reeling. Won frequently as the head-over nose tackle in three-man fronts with no additional blitz. Very agile off the snap if he's not attacking the center right away -- McNeill can use foot movement to win to one wide or the other. Uses natural low center of gravity and an aggressive attitude to create gaps and knife through double-teams. Has the lateral quickness to get to the pocket by moving through gaps to open space. Weaknesses: While he gives great effort with his hands, McNeill's obviously short arms get him into trouble when his blocker extends his arms first -- McNeill can get pushed back and lost in the wash when this happens. Stamina issues show up late in games. McNeill could use a more refined pass-rush palate, but one assumes NFL coaching will take care of that. Conclusion: Not every team is going to want a 6-foot-1, 317-pound nose tackle. But the teams that find McNeill interesting might find him even more interesting in four-man fronts, as an occasional nose shade to take advantage of his quick aggression, and as a gap mover based on scheme. He's likely to find himself undervalued due to size and arm length concerns, but in the right scheme, McNeill has the look of a Day 1 starter. NFL Comparison: Grady Jarrett. I had a second-round grade on Jarrett when he came out of Clemson in 2015, so I was shocked when he lasted until the 137th overall pick in the fifth round of that draft. Jarrett has proven to be at least a second-round talent if not more (had the Falcons held on to win Super Bowl LI, Jarrett had an outside shot at MVP with his three sacks), and though he wasn't for everybody at 6-foot-0 and about 300 pounds, he fit quite naturally into Atlanta's defense as a nose and nose shade tackle, with occasional three-tech work. McNeill has many of Jarrett's attributes, and should benefit his NFL line sooner than later.

3. Daviyon Nixon, Iowa

(Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6'3″ (51st) Weight: 313 (79th) Arm Length: N/A 40-Yard Dash: 4.9 seconds (78th) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 28.5 inches (34th) Broad Jump: 106 inches (46th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.68 seconds (40th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.70 seconds (33rd) Bio: A three-star recruit out of Indian Trail High School and Academy in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Nixon spent a year at Iowa Western Community College after signing with Iowa and having to clear up some academic issues. When he finally found the field for the Hawkeyes in 2019, Nixon hit the ground running with three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, following that up with 5.5 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, and a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown in 2020. Stat to Know: Nixon produced 42 total pressures and 47 stops in 503 pass-rushing snaps over two seasons with the Hawkeyes. Strengths: At his best, Nixon presents a nice combination of diagnosis and attack -- he'll use his eyes to read the backfield, and has the confidence in his findings to head through the pocket with total aggression. Uses a constant motor to get through double-teams, as shown here. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1368552648404828164 Frequently the object of those double-teams. Has the wherewithal to move to a blocker's side either way with hand movement and penetrate through to the pocket. Works from snap to whistle, whether he gets free or not. Can also win as a tilted nose tackle in the old Steelers "Stunt 4-3" angle. Weaknesses: Nixon gets lost at times in slide protection and against single blocks because he's so fixated on getting free from blocks when he could bounce off and make a tackle. Shorter arms can create issues when he's up against bigger blockers with longer arms, and they gets those longer arms extended first. More an active aggressor than a power player; Nixon gets through blocks more with speed and technique than bull-strength. Conclusion: I've seen scouting reports indicating that Nixon is a "hot-and-cold" player, but I'm not of that opinion. If he's free to use his Tasmanian Devil athletic demeanor to burst through blockers, Nixon has outstanding NFL potential. If you want him as a power guy who will unlock things for other people, you may be left wanting. NFL Comparison: Javon Hargrave. The Steelers took Hargrave out of South Carolina State with the 89th overall pick in the 2016 draft based on his quickness and aggression at 6-foot-2 and 305 pounds. Hargrave has been a plus pass-rusher for both the Steelers and Eagles in his NFL career, and Nixon, who brings a similar combination of speed and aggression, projects well as a rotational tackle with a lot of rocket sauce.

4. Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6'3″ (39th) Weight: 290 (28th) Arm Length: 33 inches (45th) 40-Yard Dash:4.85 seconds (86th) Bench Press: 29 reps (73rd) Vertical Jump: 30 inches (53rd) Broad Jump: 109 inches (60th) 3-Cone Drill: N/A 20-Yard Shuttle: N/A Bio: As a junior at Allen High School in Allen, Texas, Onwuzurike was part of a team that won the state championship with Kyler Murray at quarterback. As a senior, Onwuzurike was listed as the Dallas area's Defensive Player of the Year by the Dallas Morning News. He chose Washington over several other major programs, including Michigan, Georgia, and Arizona State. He opted out of the 2020 season, but in three years with the Huskies, Onwuzurike totaled 47 solo tackles, 48 assists, 16 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 63 total pressures, and 70 stops... often at an extreme schematic disadvantage. Stat to Know: Onwuzurike had 1,070 total snaps with the Huskies, and 386 of those snaps (36.1%) were spent in a nose tackle alignment. That is... an interesting deployment rate. Strengths: Sideline-to-sideline agility shows up right away; Onwuzurike has the recovery speed and get-off to catch up to running backs in space, and could be an asset in short coverage. Heavy hands will push blockers back and force them to recover quickly. Onwuzurike will put a sharp charge into the chest of his blocker and shed to the inside, and that's his signature move. Brings a ferocious and constant forward momentum to the quarterback. Can split double teams with a quick arm-over move. Strong enough to work past initial blocks to his chest. Excels when playing three-tech or head over the guard, and flashes pass-rush ability at the edge. Weaknesses: Onwuzurike could stand to be more diverse with his hands; he gets stopped up by double teams too often, and if his taser move doesn't work, he can be stuck. Will need to add lower-body strength if he's to be a pure tackle as opposed to a multi-position player. Conclusion: Sometimes, you just wonder how and why coaches choose to deploy their players. Watching Houston's Ed Oliver line up at nose tackle on 64.2% of his snaps in his final collegiate season at 6-foot-2 and 287 pounds was a unique exercise in frustration, and I had similar feelings watching Onwuzurike try and bash his way through as a nose in Washington's defense. Onwuzurike's NFL team would be wise to make him a move defender at the same time it works to add strength and technique to his palette. NFL Comparison: Darnell Dockett. At 6-foot-4 and 290 pounds, Dockett became a multi-gap force for the Cardinals from 2004 through 2013, playing all over the line without a defined position. Dockett brought heavy hands, impressive quickness, and an outstanding competitive demeanor to the field, and I see that same potential in Onwuzurike.

5. Osa Odighizuwa, UCLA

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6'2″ (18th) Weight: Weight: 282 (15th) Arm Length: 34 inches (79th) 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: 25 reps (45th) Vertical Jump: 32 inches (71st) Broad Jump: 120 inches (96th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.58 seconds (50th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.50 seconds (75th) Bio: Osa Odighizuwa's older brother Owamagbe was also a defensive line star at UCLA and was selected by the Giants in the third round of the 2015 NFL draft. Owamagbe Odighizuwa didn't find NFL success, but Osa has a different athletic profile. He was quite the wrestler at Oregon’s David Douglas High School, never losing a match in four years, and winning three state championships. As a high-school football player, the younger Odighizuwa was a three-star recruit and got precisely one offer from a major program -- UCLA, which he took. In four seasons with the Bruins, Odighizuwa had 67 solo tackles, 53 assists, 11.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for loss, four passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 25 total pressures, and 19 stops. Stat to Know: From 2018 through 2020, Odighizuwa lined up as a nose tackle on 24% of his snaps, a defensive tackle on 61% of his snaps, and as an end on 15% of his snaps. Strengths: Multi-positional force who can win everywhere from nose shade to end. Odighizuwa uses a constant push and active hands to disrupt blockers from multiple gaps. Aggressive hands separate blockers' arms, and he can push his opponents right back into the pocket. Odighizuwa can get skinny to split double teams and work through the line. Quickness and forward lean allow him to crash though protections to the quarterback. Presents impressive lateral agility and power to be a force in stunts and games. Slips off blocks well to tackle in the run game. Weaknesses: If Odighizuwa works late off the snap or gets bulled by his blocker, he could use a more refined palette of hand moves to get free; right now, it's a lot of pushing and basic hand-fighting to separate. Uses an embryonic swipe move that could be further developed. Conclusion: It's interesting how, in an NFL when multiple fronts are the order of the day and multi-position linemen are more important than ever, some linemen are still belittled as "tweeners" from a bygone era when positions were far more defined. Odighizuwa has some refining work to do in order to bring out his full potential, but he fits the very model of the modern defensive lineman. NFL Comparison: When I first watched Odighizuwa's tape, the NFL comparison was fairly clear: https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1368601397650939906 So, I will go with Tuck, who the Giants selected with the 74th overall pick in the 2005 draft. Tuck was seen by some as a "tweener," but those naysayers didn't understand how effective Tuck could be at wreaking havoc all along the formation. Tuck managed to be an amazing pass-rushing tackle at 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, and Odighizuwa has the potential to do the same with his frame, athletic attributes, and competitive demeanor.

6. Khyiris Tonga, BYU

(Rick Bowmer-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Height: 6'3″ (50th) Weight: 320 (88th) Arm Length: N/A 40-Yard Dash: N/A Bench Press: 35 reps (93rd) Vertical Jump: 28 inches (29th) Broad Jump: 105 inches (41st) 3-Cone Drill: 7.82 seconds (25th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.60 seconds (51st) Bio: A three-star prospect out of Granger High School in West Valley City, Utah, Tonga first signed with Utah, but decided to follow defensive coordinator Kalani Sitake to BYU instead after Sitake was hired as the Cougars' head coach in 2016. The high-school tight end and defensive end kicked inside in college, frequently as a head-over nose tackle, and had two sacks, 10 total pressures, and 11 stops as a freshman. In his last three collegiate games, against San Diego State, Coastal Carolina, and UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl, Tonga had nine total pressures, including five against a Coastal Carolina offense that had become the toast of many college football analysts. Tonga totaled 57 pressures and 83 stops in his collegiate career. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1368614522517397504 Stat to Know: On just 257 pass-rushing snaps in 2020, Tonga accounted for 3.5 sacks, one quarterback hit, 17 quarterback hurries, and five batted passes. Strengths: Tonga takes onrushing blockers on with a wide base and heavy hands, and he'll swat lighter centers and guards out of the way quickly. Impressive lateral agility showed up especially against Coastal Carolina in 2020, when they seemed to be running outside constantly to avoid him, which didn't work. Slides off centers quickly to make run stops in his area. Closing speed allows him to jump a gap and take down a ballcarrier in space. Stabs with his hands to get free space from the center and then can close on the quarterback quickly. Tackles like an alligator with a malevolent barrel roll, and down the ballcarrier goes. Weaknesses: Tonga got absolutely cleared out several times by San Diego State right guard William Dunkle -- there are quite a few 6-foot-5, 330-pound guards in the NFL, and Tonga should watch out when there are. Doesn't have an array of moves beyond power stuff to recover when he's beaten at the line of scrimmage. Needs to maintain a lower base and more consistent knee bend to expand on his explosive traits. Conclusion: Tonga wasn't just a nose tackle in his collegiate career -- per Pro Football Focus, he had 834 snaps in the B-gaps in addition to his 879 at nose. Whether his NFL team will move him around similarly is a matter of conjecture, but Tonga showed his most dominance against smaller centers and in space. When facing blockers with his size and power, things were a bit more hit-and-miss. Expansion of his attributes with a few more moves and counters, and the ability to turn his leverage into even more of an asset with a lower base, would turn Tonga into a very dangerous individual. With his agility, his NFL team might even find him interesting as a big end in certain fronts. NFL Comparison: Casey Hampton. This is a bit of a projection, as Hampton was selected with the 19th overall pick in the 2001 draft and made five Pro Bowls in his estimable career. Hampton was also the first defensive tackle I saw defending screens successfully! But if Tonga is able to work his way into a status as a player who can win against bigger men, he already has the agility and ability in space that made the 6-foot-1, 325-pound Hampton such a one-off.

7. Marvin Wilson, Florida State

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Height: 6'4″ (70th) Weight: 303 (55th) Arm Length: 33 3/8 inches (57th) 40-Yard Dash: 5.12 seconds (32nd) Bench Press: 23 reps (29th) Vertical Jump: 25.5 inches (8th) Broad Jump: 107 inches (50th) 3-Cone Drill: 7.64 seconds (44th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.91 seconds (7th) Bio: A five-star defensive tackle recruit out of Episcopal High School in Bellaire, Texas, Wilson played on the same team as Stanford's Walker Little and Alabama's Jaylen Waddle, and found himself as the top defensive tackle recruit in the nation, as well as the top-ranked player in Texas. He chose the Seminoles over LSU, Ohio State, South Florida, and Oklahoma. Over four seasons at Florida State, Wilson totaled 50 solo tackles, 59 assists, 15 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, five passes defensed, two forced fumbles, 74 total pressures, and 52 stops. Stat to Know: In 291 pass-rushing snaps in 2019, Wilson amassed five sacks, six quarterback hits, 15 quarterback hurries, and five batted passes. He followed that up in 2020 with one sack, three quarterback hits, six quarterback hurries, and no batted passes on 127 pass-rush snaps before a leg injury ended his season. Strengths: At his best, Wilson brings a nice combination of play strength and constant forward momentum. Sheds early blocks and double teams to stay active in the play. Can work a basic swim/rip move to get past blocks. Uses upper-body strength and tough hands to throw blockers past him to get to the pocket. Has the ability to use multiple push moves in the play to continue to be a problem through the timing of the down. Heavy hands help him pass through blocks, as well. Weaknesses: Wilson played with extra weight and dealt with a knee issue in 2020, and it showed up problematically, as he was not as quick or explosive. Needs to advance the technical aspects of his game -- too often, especially in 2020, Wilson was more a big guy running around without a plan as opposed to a penetrating weapon. Conclusion: With Wilson, NFL teams are going to have to decide which version is the one they're getting, and that will be with Zoom meetings as opposed to in-person visits at the combine. Wilson has said all the right things about not regretting coming back for the 2020 season, but that choice, and the circumstances surrounding it, may have cost him a lot of money. NFL Comparison: David Onyemata. Selected in the fourth round (120th pick) of the 2016 draft by the Saints, Onyemata developed into a plus pass-rusher and run defender in a stacked defensive line over time. Wilson can do the same if he's able to overcome the difficulties of his 2020 season.

8. Jay Tufele, USC

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Height: 6'2″ (26th) Weight: 305 (60th) Arm Length: N/A 40-Yard Dash:4.97 seconds (65th) Bench Press: 30 reps (78th) Vertical Jump: 30 inches (53rd) Broad Jump: 105 inches (41st) 3-Cone Drill: 7.77 seconds (30th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.83 seconds (14th) Bio: Tufele was born in American Samoa, and his family moved to Salt Lake City when he was a small child. He helped Bingham High win the 5A state championship before committing to USC over BYU, Michigan, Ohio State, and Utah. He was named Freshman All-American and Second-Team All-Pac-12 in 2018, and First Team All-Pac 12 in 2019. Tufele opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID -- his sister Noreen tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020, and was on a ventilator for over a month. Tufele totaled 35 solo tackles, 29 assists, and 10 tackles for loss in his collegiate career. In 654 pass-rushing snaps over two seasons (2018 and 2019), Tufele put up 6.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, 33 quarterback hurries, and 38 stops. Stat to Know: Tufele lined up at nose tackle on 9% of his snaps, at defensive tackle on 87% of his snaps, and at end on 3% of his snaps during his time at USC. Strengths: Uses strong hands and a nice swat move to get free from blockers -- at times. Shows the athleticism to work side-to-side and affect outside run plays. Goes all-out most of the time, mostly to positive effect, though sometimes to his detriment. Shows the quickness of a defensive end at times. Weaknesses: Tufele comes off the snap too high too often and can get worked in power situations as a result -- particularly against BYU in 2019, he was eliminated on power stuff. More a see-and-react player than a diagnostician -- he's lost in the weeds in space more than you'd like. Engages in wrestling matches more than true hand-fights. Will occasionally run right into double teams without a plan to bust them up. Conclusion: If you told me that Tufele played in 2019 at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds as opposed to 305, I'd believe it -- he has the speed and agility you'd expect from a "tweener" end, and he doesn't flash the consistent power you'd want from a three-tech tackle. If he's able to play with more consistent leverage, lower angles, and more of a balance between all-out effort and positive control, Tufele's NFL team will have a monster on its hands. Until and unless that happens, he's a player with as many shutouts as he has singles and doubles -- and not enough home runs. NFL Comparison: Jonathan Babineaux. Selected by the Falcons with the 59th overall pick in the 2005 draft out of Iowa, Babineaux developed into a nice "speed tackle" for Atlanta, with above-average pressure production and run-stopping ability at 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds. Tufele projects similarly well, with some finishing work, as an aggressive tackle in a base four-man front.

9. Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Height: 6'3″ (50th) Weight: 284 (17th) Arm Length: 31 1/2 inches (5th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.62 seconds (99th) Bench Press: 34 reps (91st) Vertical Jump: 39 inches (99th) Broad Jump: 121 inches (97th) 3-Cone Drill: 6.87 seconds (100th) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.25 seconds (97th) Bio: Williams was a two-star defensive end recruit out of Crowley High School in Crowley, Texas, and his offers were not major -- he chose Louisiana Tech over Tulsa, Stephen F. Austin, and New Mexico. While he put up serious snaps everywhere from the B-gap to outside the tackles, Williams found his ultimate home as a wrecking ball over the tackles, and in dealing with offensive guards. In three seasons, Williams amassed 50 solo tackles, 58 assists, 19 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, three recovered fumbles, 66 total pressures, and 66 stops. Stat to Know: Over his last two seasons with the Bulldogs (2019-2020), Williams totaled 10 sacks, 19 quarterback hits, and 33 quarterback hurries. Only Alabama's Christian Barmore (39) had more total pressures among interior defensive linemen in the 2021 draft class in 2020 than Williams' 30, though in Barmore's case, the strength of competition was much more formidable. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1380535667898380291 Strengths: When Williams works off the snap with heavy, active hands and an aggressive swipe to get past blockers, he presents a large problem for opposing quarterbacks with his closing speed to and through the pocket. Has the athleticism to work well in space when he disengages. When he uses his leverage to get under an opponent's pads, Williams shows more play strength than you'd expect for his size. Quickness and agility make him a potential force as a situational edge-rusher. Weaknesses: At his size, Williams has to be the first off the snap and the first with his hands into his blocker's pads, or he can be physically overwhelmed. Bigger, more powerful centers and guards can bury him if he's either head up or shade between the tackles. Has the agility and body type to get skinny in gaps, but doesn't use it enough. Needs more of a plan with his hands to avoid wrestling for little in-play effect. Strength of competition leaves a question mark, as he wasn't always dominant in the ways that would erase that concern. Conclusion: Right now, Williams is built like -- and plays like -- a big end and occasional defensive tackle who could be an elite three-tech with more weight and technique work, or a plus end where he is with those aforementioned refinement points. It will be fascinating to see where he lands and how his NFL coaches want to use him, but at the base of the argument, it doesn't matter whether Milton Williams played at Alabama, Louisiana Tech, or Raccoon State Teacher's College -- he's a very good player with great potential who could upend a lot of skill position players at the next level. NFL Comparison: Michael Bennett. Bennett was an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M because the NFL couldn't figure out what to do with him -- at first. Eventually, he signed with the Seahawks and became one of the league's most dangerous inside/outside pass-rushers. Williams won't flash that kind of potential on Day 1, but over time, if his NFL coaches don't decide to fatten him up and put him inside 90% of the time, he could become an ideal multi-gap guy at a time when the NFL finds that more desirable than ever.

10. Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

(Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Height: 6'2″ (16th) Weight: 296 (40th) Arm Length: 31 3/4 inches (8th) 40-Yard Dash: 4.97 seconds (65th) Bench Press: 40 reps (98th) Vertical Jump: 32 inches (76th) Broad Jump: 117 inches (92nd) 3-Cone Drill: 7.20 (92nd) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.49 (77th) Bio: A four-star recruit out of Highland High in Idaho, Togiai chose the Buckeyes over Washington and Utah after making official visits to all three schools, and he was the first recruit from his home state to commit to Ohio State. He helped his high-school team to a 5A state championship in his senior season, and commenced with a near-championship track at the college level. In three seasons with the Buckeyes, Togiai totaled 27 solo tackles, 22 assists, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, three passes defensed, a forced fumble, 29 total pressures, and 30 stops. Stat to Know: Togiai became more gap-versatile as his career with the Buckeyes went on -- 74% of his snaps came at nose tackle in 2018, 63% in 2019, and just 47% in 2020, where he also aligned as a defensive tackle on 51% of his snaps, and at end 3% of the time. He also exploded as a pass disruptor in 2020, with 24 total pressures and two batted passes on just 189 pass-rushing snaps. Strengths: Togiai comes off the snap with above-average lateral agility to move past blockers with quick footwork. At times, he'll use his arms in concert to shed blockers aside with impressive upper-body strength. Can cross a defender's face quickly to recover from initial contact. Works with nice effort and speed to get outside the tackles to stop runs to the edge. Weaknesses: It becomes obvious early on when watching Togiai that the move out of nose tackle was the right move -- he presents a combination of short arms and a lack of technical refinement with his hands that leaves him square-dancing at the line more often than you'd like to see. Needs to lower his base to allow his leverage to become an advantage. Conclusion: Togiai will not fit every NFL defense -- if he's put in a position to win in multiple fronts as an end/tackle hybrid, he'll be able to use his speed, effort, and leverage (which needs improvement) to make an impact. As an every-down three-tech at the next level, he could easily get lost in the wash. NFL Comparison: Aaron Smith. The Steelers selected Smith with the 109th overall pick in the 1999 draft out of Northern Colorado despite his "tweener" side and short arms (6-foot-4 and 279 pounds with 32 inches at his combine) because the Steelers have known how to place "athletic oddities" to their greatest effect. Pittsburgh deployed Smith primarily as a 3-4 end and nickel tackle in their multiple fronts, and Smith eventually became a great player in that role. Togiai's defensive coaches will have to be similarly creative at the next level, but the potential is there.

11. Tyler Shelvin, LSU

(AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Height: 6'2″ (28th) Weight:350 (99th) Arm Length:33 5/8 inches (66th) 40-Yard Dash:5.40 seconds (2nd) Bench Press: N/A Vertical Jump: 29 inches (34th) Broad Jump: N/A 3-Cone Drill:8.19 seconds (3rd) 20-Yard Shuttle: 4.97 seconds (4th) Bio: Shelvin was 6-foot-2 and 376 pounds coming out of Louisiana’s Notre Dame High School, and he was a four/five-star recruit who Alabama wooed, but he chose to stay close to home, as he grew up about an hour away from LSU's campus. After an academic redshirt year in which his weight went as high as 390 pounds, Shelvin came on board with the Tigers in 2018, and despite a suspension for weight issues, he started to make an impact that reflected head coach Ed Orgeron's belief in him. After two seasons with LSU, Shelvin opted out of the 2020 campaign. In 17 games for LSU, Shelvin had 17 solo tackles, 33 assists, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. Stat to Know: Shelvin had 1.5 sacks and a quarterback hit in his freshman season of 2018, but no sacks, one quarterback hit, and five quarterback hurries in 2019. Strengths: When Shelvin comes off the snap low and gets his hands on a blocker first, he's just about impossible to move. Has the upper-body strength to rag-doll bigger centers and guards. Can beat double teams with hands and brute strength when he stays low and explodes into the blocker. Ideally, a plus run-defender especially in short-yardage situations. Weaknesses: Shelvin's primary negative issue first became apparent to me when I was writing up Alabama center Landon Dickerson, and it happens too often for a guy his size. https://twitter.com/NFL_DougFarrar/status/1368654368048902144 Better linemen can get their hands on Shelvin's chest and just put him on a track. Shelvin does too much wrestling and not enough hand-fighting to get free when he's engaged. Doesn't have the counters you need to stay in the play. Comes off the snap too high too often and spends his leverage badly. Doesn't have the consistent forward push you'd want from a massive defensive tackle. Doesn't slip off blocks to move to the pocket. Aggression tends to wane as the play goes on. Conclusion: When you say that a big defensive tackle plays like a smaller defensive tackle, the ideal there is that you're remarking on a guy's quickness, and he can still hold up consistently against power. Unfortunately, Shelvin plays smaller than he is in another dimension -- you just don't expect a guy this big to get pushed off his spot this often, and there aren't enough truck-moving plays to make up for it. Add in his past weight-control issues and his relative non-factor as a pass-rusher, and Shelvin is a tough evaluation. His NFL team will find value with constant physical supervision and the right scheme fit, but to date, Shelvin hasn't shown the kind of transcendent traits o make him a dominant bigger man in the Ted Washington/Shaun Rogers/Damon Harrison mold. NFL Comparison: Terrence Cody. The Ravens took Cody out of Alabama with the 57th overall pick in the 2010 draft with the full knowledge that, at 6-foot-4 and 370 pounds, he was a run-stopper and nothing else. Cody had his moments in the NFL, but he was also surprisingly easy to move at other times. If Shelvin doesn't keep his weight under control and learns to use his body to create better leverage, he could suffer the same fate as a one-trick pony with a trick that doesn't always work.

