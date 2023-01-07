Top 101 LSU football players of all time: Honorable mentions

Before we arrive at the final installment of our top 101 LSU football player rankings, I wanted to take some time to look at honorable mentions.

All of these names made my first cut of the list and have strong arguments to be included. Anytime a long list is being composed, it’s tough to find separation after looking at the best of the best.

The only spot on the whole list I didn’t have to think twice about was No. 1, and it’s possible I eventually lend some second thought to that, too. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the guys who just barely missed the cut.

LB Kelvin Sheppard

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Sheppard was a three-year starter at linebacker and was First-Team All-SEC in 2010. That year, his 116 tackles led LSU and helped spearhead a unit that ranked second in the SEC in scoring defense.

He notched 26 tackles for loss over the course of his career along with 5.5 sacks and two interceptions. LSU’s had some great linebackers come through the program, and Sheppard is certainly one of this century’s best.

K Cade York

Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

York came really close to making the cut. As a freshman in 2019, he helped LSU win a national title. He’s tied with [autotag]Colt David[/autotag] for second on LSU’s career field goals made list.

He’s made the three longest field goals in LSU history, the furthest of which gave LSU the upset over Florida in 2020. He scored 89 points in 2019 — an SEC record.

It’s rare you see a kicker good enough to declare early and get drafted, but York was. He’s now with the Cleveland Browns.

P Brad Wing

Beth Hall-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Brad Wing[/autotag] has the highest career punt average in LSU history. In 2010, with Wing at punter, LSU had the best special teams unit in the country. It was top 10 in 2011 too.

Wing also scored the greatest touchdown that didn’t count in LSU history.

Yes, that Memphis AAFL punter is Brad Wing (LSU) The 1st ever punter to receive a taunting penalty on a TD (Hated that rule by the way) pic.twitter.com/J26e3L0iFX — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) February 10, 2019

WR/PR Skyler Green

(Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

We’re sticking with special teams here.

[autotag]Skyler Green[/autotag] is one of just two players in LSU history to have 1,000 punt return yards. His four career punt return touchdowns remain a program record.

He was an All-American in 2003 and 2005.

Green’s impact wasn’t just on special teams. His catch against Georgia in 2003 helped LSU upset the No. 7 Bulldogs on its way to a national title.

"Holy crap. This is pretty loud." Listen to former #LSU quarterback Matt Mauck and former wide receiver Skyler Green recall their famous touchdown connection to beat Georgia in Tiger Stadium 15 years ago. pic.twitter.com/4dyT9BDOXi — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 11, 2018

QB Zach Mettenberger

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Mettenberger led the SEC in yards per attempt in 2013. His arm talent stood out compared to some of the quarterbacks LSU had in the few years prior.

In 2013, he was also top five in the conference in touchdowns, yards, and completions. He ranks top 15 all-time on the SEC’s passer rating and yards per attempt list.

He helped LSU put together two 10-win seasons, though he missed the bowl game with an injury his senior year.

WR Larry Foster

Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

Larry Foster had 33 consecutive games with a catch in the late 90s. He even returned a punt for a touchdown.

He was a three-year starter at LSU and ranks 20th in program history in receiving yards and catches.

Foster fell into some legal trouble prior to his senior year and left the team shortly after the season began. Had Foster played that year, he likely would have put up the numbers to make the list.

DB Craig Steltz

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Steltz didn’t see significant time until his senior year but made a big impact when he did. He was a consensus All-American in 2007 on a national championship-winning defense.

He’s one of just four players this century to have a year with at least 100 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five tackles for loss, five interceptions, and three forced fumbles.

DB Ryan Clark

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Clark started 36 games in a row at LSU. In 2000, he was named Second-Team All-SEC.

He took a redshirt in 1998, but when he hit the field as a redshirt freshman in ’99, he led LSU in tackles and was named the Tigers’ special teams player of the year.

He had eight career interceptions and a punt return touchdown in 1999. Despite being undrafted, he played in the NFL for over a decade and was a member of some really good Steeler defenses.

TEs David LaFleur and Richard Dickson

David LaFleur TE. 71 career rec, 881 yds & 5 TDs. 1996 All-American & 2x All-SEC. One of the biggest humans I've ever come in contact with. pic.twitter.com/IhNYk4jwCp — Vintage LSU Football (@vintagelsuftb) November 18, 2022

LaFleur and Dickson are the two-most productive tight ends in LSU history. LaFleur was an All-American his senior year in 1996. He was exactly what you want in a tight end – he could block and was a threat as a pass catcher.

Dickson is the only tight end in LSU history to catch 30 passes in two separate seasons.

WR Craig Davis

Photo By Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright 2005 Paul Abell

[autotag]Craig Davis[/autotag] ranks 10th all-time on the program’s receiving yards list and was a first-round pick in 2007. He had 836 receiving yards in 2006 despite being in a room that featured [autotag]Early Doucet[/autotag], [autotag]Dwayne Bowe[/autotag] and a young [autotag]Brandon LaFell[/autotag].

He had 35 consecutive games with a catch and was on the coaches’ Second-Team All-SEC squad in 2006.

WR Jerel Myers

(Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Jerel Myers 149 career catches rank ninth in program history. He made 43 career starts, which puts him top five in program history.

He never had a huge year and he had to share targets with [autotag]Josh Reed[/autotag], LSU’s all-time leading receiver, but Myers made a steady contribution over a four-year span.

QB Herb Tyler

Andy Lyons /Allsport

[autotag]Herb Tyler[/autotag] didn’t put up the most prolific numbers, but his dual-threat ability made him the perfect fit in a backfield with talented running backs.

Tyler’s 27 wins as a starter rank second in program history, only behind Tommy Hodson. He’s fifth on the program’s all-time total yardage list and third on the total touchdowns list.

While 1998 didn’t go as planned for the Tigers, Tyler helped LSU finish in the top 15 in 1996 and 1997. LSU went 23-5 from 1995-98 with Tyler under center.

In ’96, he was named Peach Bowl MVP in LSU’s 10th win of the year.

WR/KR Eddie Kennsion

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Kennison is one of the more versatile players in LSU history. He was a track star and excelled on special teams, but eventually made an impact in the receiving game too.

Kennison’s 3,819 all-purpose yards rank 10th in program history, the majority of it coming in the return game. He received all-conference honors from the coaches in 1995 and was a first-round pick in the NFL draft.

DL Jarvis Green

Mandatory Credit: MPS-USA TODAY Sports

In 1998, [autotag]Jarvis Green[/autotag] had 17 tackles for loss. That’s tied with [autotag]Marcus Spears[/autotag] for the fourth most single-season TFL’s in program history. His 39 career TFL’s also rank fourth in program history.

Green got after the passer too, notching 20 career sacks. He was selected by the coaches as Second-Team All-SEC in 2001.

Playing eight years in the NFL, Green won two Super Bowls with the Patriots.

C George Tarasovic

Morton fumbles the 🏈, George Tarasovic sl62 yard scoop and score

28-17 #Eagles pic.twitter.com/jbVO0Orsoe — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) April 3, 2021

Tarasovic transferred to LSU after one year at Boston College. He played both sides of the ball but was a First-Team All-American center in 1951.

He’s one of seven All-American centers in program history. That’s the only year he played at LSU as he went to serve in the Korean War.

OL Ethan Pocic

Ethan Pocic Seahawks

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Pocic was First-Team All-American in 2016. He was a member of some strong LSU offensive lines, helping create some good rushing attacks.

Pocic was a team captain in 2016 and was a second-round pick in 2017. He’s currently with the Cleveland Browns.

CB James Britt

In the classroom and on the field. James Britt was one of LSU's finest student-athletes. #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/vw1tI9Rm42 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 18, 2021

Britt likely would have made the list if an injury didn’t cut his season short in 1981. He was expected to be one of the top defensive backs in the country that year, but that would have to wait until 1982, where Britt delivered on expectations.

As team captain, he was named First-Team All-American that year, helping LSU earn an Orange Bowl bid and finishing No. 11 in the AP Poll. LSU’s had the second-best scoring defense in the SEC and allowed just 154.8 pass yards per game.

On ability alone, Britt is one of the best DBs to ever play for LSU.

OL George Rice

In memoriam: Remembering former #Oilers DT and DL coach George Rice, BOTD in 1944 🏥 Liberty, MO 🪦 Sealy, TX (Dec. 26, 2010 age 66) 🎓 LSU 🗓 1966-1969 DT

🗓 1975-1976 DL coach 🎽 7⃣2⃣#LuvYaBlue #RIP 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VpJj5bgbqa — 𝕃𝕦𝕧 𝕐𝕒 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖 (@BudsOilers) June 10, 2022

Rice was All-SEC in 1964 and became a First-Team All-American in 1965.

Rice’s play in 1965 helped LSU lead the SEC in points per game and a Cotton Bowl win. With Rice blocking, LSU averaged over 200 yards per game on the ground.

WR Todd Kinchen

Peter Brouillet-USA TODAY NETWORK

Kinchen had 1,911 yards in his career at LSU, putting him 14th on LSU’s all-time receiving yards list.

Kinchen wasn’t on the best LSU teams. His career was split by the end of the Mike Archer era and the beginning of Curley Hallman’s.

In 1991, he had a 248-yard game against Mississippi State — an LSU record at the time. He had eight 100-yard games in his time at LSU and returned two punts for touchdowns.

He was All-SEC on two occasions and was a third-round pick in 1992.

