Top-100 WR schedules Florida visit after earning offer

The latest recruit from the state of Texas to receive and offer from the Florida Gators is four-star Silsbee wide receiver Dre'lon Miller, and he’s already planned a trip to Gainesville, according to 247Sports.

Head coach Billy Napier delivered the news personally on Thursday during his first phone call with the Lone Star State prospect. Miller said that Napier left a favorable first impression and was excited about the offer. He’ll get to meet the staff in person on Jan. 28 during the final recruiting weekend until March.

Miller’s 7-on-7 teammate and Florida quarterback commit DJ Lagway will be in town for that visit as well. Reuniting the dynamic duo at Florida is Lagway’s hope, and Miller appears receptive to the Gators’ early bid.

“He’s (Lagway) been talking to me about it before he even committed,” he Miller said to 247Sports. “That’s my boy, so we’ll just have to see. We play on the same 7-on-7 team, so he’s been trying to get me for the longest. I love the offer from Florida.”

Miller is ranked No. 62 overall on the 247Sports composite and No. 7 among receivers in the class of 2024. Rivals is the one boosting him, ranking Miller at No. 43 overall, but the general consensus is that he’s a top-100 talent.

