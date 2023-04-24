Top-100 WR includes Gators in top 9 announcement

Silsbee, Texas four-star wide receiver Dre'lon Miller has narrowed his options down to nine schools, and the Florida Gators have made the cut, according to On3.

The other programs left to compete with Florida are Duke, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Penn State, Southern California, Tennessee and Texas A&M. The Aggies lead the way with five visits on record with the in-state recruit, but Florida is hoping to make a strong impression with a June visit.

Miller is looking to join a program with a strong quarterback, and Florida having five-star signal caller DJ Lagway at the top of the 2024 class makes Gainesville an attractive landing spot.

“They having my QB,” Miller said to On3. “And the way he talks about the place and everything, I just can’t wait to get up there.”

Miller is ranked No. 77 overall on the On3 industry ranking and is No. 16 among receivers in the class of 2024. The 247Sports composite is even more bullish on him, ranking him No. 65 nationally and No. 13 at his position.

Miller will announce his commitment on June 29. LSU is the current favorite to land him, according to the On3 recruiting prediction machine. The Tigers have 85.8% odds and are followed by the Aggies with 6.1% in second place. Texas (2.1%) and Georgia (1.8%) round out the top four.

