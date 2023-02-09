Top-100 WR Aeryn Hampton puts Oregon among top schools

Zachary Neel
·2 min read

It’s starting to look like the wide receiver group in Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class could be pretty special.

Already, the Ducks have commitments from Jordan Anderson and Tysheer Denmark, the No. 84 and No. 87 players in the nation, respectively. Now Oregon has also landed in the top-7 for 4-star WR Aeryn Hampton, who is rated as the No. 77 overall player in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.

Hampton is listed as an athlete, where he is the No. 7 at his position in the class, though he is expected to play on the offensive side of the ball in college.

There are several Crystal Balls already logged for Hampton on 247Sports, with the Alabama Crimson Tide currently favored to land the 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver.

Oregon extended an offer to Hampton back in December, and he has yet to take a visit to Eugene, so we will see if that takes place over the coming months as he continues his recruitment.

Aeryn Hampton’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

Ratings

Stars

Rating

State

Projected Position

247Sports

4

90

TX

WR

247Sports Composite

4

0.9585

TX

WR

Rivals

4

6.0

TX

WR

ESPN

4

83

TX

WR

On3 Recruiting

4

91

TX

WR

 

Vitals

Height

5-foot-10

Weight

175 Pounds

Hometown

Daingerfield, Texas

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Class

2024

 

Highlights

Recruitment

  • Received Oregon offer on December 11, 2023

  • Has not yet visited Oregon

Top Schools

  • Oregon Ducks

  • Alabama Crimson Tide

  • LSU Tigers

  • Oklahoma Sooners

  • Texas Longhorns

  • Michigan Wolverines

  • Nebraska Cornhuskers

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire

Recommended Stories