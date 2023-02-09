Top-100 WR Aeryn Hampton puts Oregon among top schools
It’s starting to look like the wide receiver group in Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class could be pretty special.
Already, the Ducks have commitments from Jordan Anderson and Tysheer Denmark, the No. 84 and No. 87 players in the nation, respectively. Now Oregon has also landed in the top-7 for 4-star WR Aeryn Hampton, who is rated as the No. 77 overall player in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.
Hampton is listed as an athlete, where he is the No. 7 at his position in the class, though he is expected to play on the offensive side of the ball in college.
There are several Crystal Balls already logged for Hampton on 247Sports, with the Alabama Crimson Tide currently favored to land the 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver.
Oregon extended an offer to Hampton back in December, and he has yet to take a visit to Eugene, so we will see if that takes place over the coming months as he continues his recruitment.
Aeryn Hampton’s Recruiting Profile
BREAKING: Four-Star WR Aeyrn Hampton (@AerynHampton) is down to 7️⃣ Schools!
The 5’11 185 WR from Daingerfield, TX is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the ‘24 Class
Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/av7A2ceCd5 pic.twitter.com/8qf7UzmLBr
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 8, 2023
Ratings
Stars
Rating
State
Projected Position
247Sports
4
90
TX
WR
247Sports Composite
4
0.9585
TX
WR
Rivals
4
6.0
TX
WR
ESPN
4
83
TX
WR
On3 Recruiting
4
91
TX
WR
Vitals
Height
5-foot-10
Weight
175 Pounds
Hometown
Daingerfield, Texas
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Class
2024
Highlights
Recruitment
Received Oregon offer on December 11, 2023
Has not yet visited Oregon
Top Schools
Oregon Ducks
Alabama Crimson Tide
LSU Tigers
Oklahoma Sooners
Texas Longhorns
Michigan Wolverines
Nebraska Cornhuskers