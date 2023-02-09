Top-100 WR Aeryn Hampton puts Oregon among top schools

It’s starting to look like the wide receiver group in Oregon’s 2024 recruiting class could be pretty special.

Already, the Ducks have commitments from Jordan Anderson and Tysheer Denmark, the No. 84 and No. 87 players in the nation, respectively. Now Oregon has also landed in the top-7 for 4-star WR Aeryn Hampton, who is rated as the No. 77 overall player in the nation, per the 247Sports Composite.

Hampton is listed as an athlete, where he is the No. 7 at his position in the class, though he is expected to play on the offensive side of the ball in college.

There are several Crystal Balls already logged for Hampton on 247Sports, with the Alabama Crimson Tide currently favored to land the 5-foot-10, 175-pound receiver.

Oregon extended an offer to Hampton back in December, and he has yet to take a visit to Eugene, so we will see if that takes place over the coming months as he continues his recruitment.

Aeryn Hampton’s Recruiting Profile

Twitter

BREAKING: Four-Star WR Aeyrn Hampton (@AerynHampton) is down to 7️⃣ Schools! The 5’11 185 WR from Daingerfield, TX is ranked as a Top 60 Player in the ‘24 Class Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/av7A2ceCd5 pic.twitter.com/8qf7UzmLBr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 8, 2023

Ratings

Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 4 90 TX WR 247Sports Composite 4 0.9585 TX WR Rivals 4 6.0 TX WR ESPN 4 83 TX WR On3 Recruiting 4 91 TX WR

Vitals

Height 5-foot-10 Weight 175 Pounds Hometown Daingerfield, Texas Projected Position Wide Receiver Class 2024

Highlights

Recruitment

Received Oregon offer on December 11, 2023

Has not yet visited Oregon

Top Schools

Oregon Ducks

Alabama Crimson Tide

LSU Tigers

Oklahoma Sooners

Texas Longhorns

Michigan Wolverines

Nebraska Cornhuskers

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire