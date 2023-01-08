Top-100 SG picks up Florida offer after midweek visit

Florida’s basketball program offered Orlando Christian Prep shooting guard Isaiah Brown on Wednesday night after the four-star recruit visited the Gators for the game against Texas A&M, according to 247Sports.

Brown confirmed the offer on social media Thursday morning, and the report is that Florida is in the unofficial top three after becoming the first major program to offer him. Florida Atlantic and Florida Gulf Coast are the other major programs, signaling an in-state bias. Brown has been waiting on UF to offer since his September visit and says the new coaching staff is like a family.

While Brown has no future visits planned just yet, Florida will likely get him on campus again for an official visit at some point, especially if other SEC programs get involved. Brown mentioned Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt as visits he would like to make, but Florida will always be the first that reached out.

After meeting up with @CoachToddGolden I am blessed to have Earned an offer from @GatorsMBK Go gators 🐊 🟠🔵 pic.twitter.com/OMOwHvGAuM — Isaiah Brown (@IsaiahBrown73) January 5, 2023

Brown knows plenty of the young pieces on Florida’s current roster, including former Orlando-area stars Riley Kugel and Denzel Aberdeen. He’s also familiar with LSU transfer Alex Fudge, who played high school ball in Jacksonville. Perhaps most importantly, Brown is close with five-star Montverde Academy power forward Asa Newell, who Florida is targeting heavily as well. Getting the elite AAU duo to stay in-state would be huge for Todd Golden and Co.

The recruiting process is nowhere near completion for Brown, but the Gators do sit in an undeniably favorable spot. A decision isn’t supposed to come until the fall, but these things can always get moved up or pushed back in a second.

Brown is ranked No. 97 overall on the 247Sports composite and is the No. 19 shooting guard in the class of 2024. He’s the 12th-best player in the state of Florida, according to the service.

