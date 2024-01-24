Top 100 prospect and top-10 edge rusher Chad Woodfork adds Trojans to list of finalists

Texas native Chad Woodfork, a prime 2025 edge rusher, released a top nine list of schools: USC, Oklahoma State, Georgia, Texas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Nebraska, Georgia Tech and Houston.

Woodfork is the No. 42 player in the 2025 recruiting class. He is a top-10 prospect at the edge rusher position and in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports composite ranking.

Listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Woodfork is a consensus four-star prospect out of Summer Creek High School in Houston. The composite rankings have him as the No. 9 player from the state of Texas and the No. 6 edge rusher in the class.

Woodfork had 33 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks, seven quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries this past season, according to MaxPreps.

USC needs disruptive and dynamic defenders, so Woodfork definitely fits the profile on that count. Beyond that, USC is poised to get maximum value out of its defensive recruits because the Trojans now have quality coaches on their defensive staff, unlike the past two seasons under Alex Grinch. Talent will be developed a lot better than it previously was.

