Top 100 plays of the 2020-21 season: Nos. 20-11
Great dimes, strong finishes and more. Take a look back at the top 100 plays from 2020-21 as we look at plays 20-11.
The Ben Simmons holdout is set to begin in six days, and some around the league think the drama could intensify in a big way. By Adam Hermann
After impressing Hornets coaches at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, they signed him to the team Monday.
Count Stephen A. Smith as someone who wants to see Ben Simmons traded to the Portland Trail Blazers before the start of the 2021 NBA season.
Ben Simmons and the 76ers are speeding toward an awkward training camp situation, one that could provide the Warriors, or any other NBA team interested in the All-Star guard, leverage if it isn't solved.
Despite the familiar NBA names tossed about in recent months, the Warriors most significant offseason moves were made behind the scenes, away from the headlines.
Ben Simmons has had a roller coaster last six months, but it sounds like part of his summer to-do list went as planned. By Adam Hermann
Rising star Malika Andrews will host the network's new studio program “NBA TODAY,” which will debut on Oct. 18.
The Celtics on Tuesday revealed the full list of assistant coaches who will work for new head coach Ime Udoka, and the group features mostly newcomers.
Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.
All-Star guard Jaylen Brown discussed the knee injury that bothered him last year and how he wants the Celtics to change this season in an extensive interview with The Undefeated's Marc Spears.
Dabo Swinney announced the news Monday night.
Check out the latest updates on the USC football coaching search. Penn State coach James Franklin is considered a top candidate; Urban Meyer is not.
There's plenty of bonding at the biennial event, and not just among the players.
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 3 rankings.
Earlier this month, attorneys for Knicks big man Nerlens Noel filed an amendment to their lawsuit against agent Rich Paul and Paul’s firm, Klutch Sports.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski go over some of the injury news coming out of Sunday’s NFL games and give you some waiver wire pickups and drops that could help for fantasy football team this year. Also, a recap of Sunday night’s exciting Ravens win over the Chiefs and answers to these questions: Is Carolina underrated? Are the Raiders actually good? What’s going on with Buffalo’s offense? Is Rondale Moore a flash in the pan?
This week we're targeting Tony Pollard, Cordarrelle Patterson, and the Carolina Panthers defense on the waiver wire.
Peyton and Eli Manning had quips about the Pats and welcomed Rob Gronkowski and Pat McAfee on their second Monday Night Football broadcast.
The Blue Jays stranded the bases loaded in the ninth inning after a pair of questionable calls behind the plate.
Sha’Carri Richardson responded to comments by retired Olympian Usain Bolt, who told The New York Post his fellow sprinter should […] The post Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Usain Bolt’s comments on persona appeared first on TheGrio.