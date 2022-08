Associated Press

Mike Tomlin will meet with the rest of the Pittsburgh Steelers' braintrust before announcing who will be the starting quarterback in Cincinnati in two weeks. Mitch Trubisky presented a pretty compelling case to make sure the conversation is a short one. Unharried behind an offensive line that remains very much a work in progress, Trubisky finished off a steady if not spectacular preseason with 80 seconds of precision, leading a crisp 92-yard touchdown drive to end the first half in a 19-9 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.