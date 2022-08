Devils Illustrated

Sunday’s second and final scrimmage of fall camp at Wallace Wade Stadium didn’t bring a sense of finality for Duke sophomore safety Brandon Johnson. The Blue Devils still have plenty to do before the opener against Temple on Sept. 2. Along with the normal caveat that everything in preseason college football is a catch-22, an additional one needs to be made for Duke’s second scrimmage: Duke’s first-team offense was going against the second-team defense, and hence the first-team defense was facing the second-team offense (with the exception of a few rotating players).