'Top 100 Players of 2022': Micah Hyde No. 50
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde has been voted as the No. 50 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2022" rankings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Saints punter Blake Gillikin got a "random" drug test from the NFL after one of the most amazing punts you will ever see.
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” The immediate [more]
When it comes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers have a handful of nothin’. That isn’t stopping them from bluffing. Owner Jed York recently suggested that the 49ers are happy to keep Garoppolo and his salary of $24.2 million, which becomes fully guaranteed (as a practical matter) at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 10. The [more]
Pittsburgh might want to consider a trade for a veteran offensive tackle.
Aaron Rodgers did not play in Friday's preseason game, but his reaction to one of the more memorable plays had people talking on social media.
The Cowboys gained some clarity as contributions from special teams and the running game propelled them to a victory in South Cali. @BenGrimaldi assesses the situation.
At least they got the call right eventually. We think.
Alek Manoah drilling Aaron Judge with a pitch caused some drama during Sunday's Yankees-Blue Jays matchup.
Raiders winners and losers in 15-13 victory vs. Dolphins
The Cowboys had just eight penalties against the Chargers one week after a whopping 17 in the preseason opener against the Broncos.
The Dolphins’ 15-13 loss to the Raiders on Saturday night marked the preseason debut for several starters who were held out of the opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the first-team offense and defense played two series before ceding the rest of the night to backups and reserves who continue to make their case to be on the 53-man roster. With the deadline to trim the roster to 80 players at 4 p.m. Tuesday and the final cutdown deadline a little over a week away, it won’t be long until
Steve Sarkisian took the college football world by storm on Friday by naming Quinn Ewers the starter.
How large of a leap will Patriots quarterback Mac Jones make in Year 2? One ex-NFL general manager has a pretty bold take on that subject.
St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol leaned back in his chair postgame, trying to find more superlatives to describe ageless Albert Pujols. Words weren't easy to come by, as the slugger's lore in baseball history continues to grow.
The 2022 BMW Championship featured a bizarre scene involving Rory McIlroy, a fan and a remote-controlled golf ball. Watch what happened here.
The 49ers' 2nd preseason game has come to an end. Our thoughts:
The best and worst players from the Packers' preseason win over the Saints, via Pro Football Focus grades.
LIV Golf will announce seven new players, including Open champion Cameron Smith, immediately after the FedEx Cup play-offs conclude next Sunday in another significant coup for the Saudi-funded series.
Ron Rivera was frustrated after Washington's preseason loss to the Chiefs.
A couple 49ers injury notes from the second preseason game.