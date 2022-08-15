'Top 100 Players of 2022': Jaylen Waddle No. 63

Associated Press

Danny Gray's big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco's exhibition opener, though it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers. Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by flashing in his preseason debut, intercepting both passes thrown his way in a performance that could earn him a longer look in a bid to win the slot cornerback job in San Francisco. Womack's first interception came in the second quarter when he ripped the ball away from fellow rookie Romeo Doubs and secured it before going out of bounds.