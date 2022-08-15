'Top 100 Players of 2022': Jaylen Waddle No. 63
Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been voted as the No. 63 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2022" rankings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Miami Dolphins wide receiver has been voted as the No. 63 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2022" rankings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Ravens could face off against a familiar face in Week 1 of the 2022 season against the New York Jets
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
The condition of Soldier Field in Chicago created concern on Saturday, along with a complaint from NFL Players Association president JC Tretter. The turf at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas looked even worse during Sunday’s preseason opener between the Vikings and Raiders. The grass on the playing surface along the sidelines had plenty of bare [more]
Here's a look at the 70 players who qualified for the second playoff event, the BMW Championship.
Friday night’s game between the Eagles and Jets may have resulted in a serious knee injury for New York quarterback Zach Wilson. The other starting quarterback provided his team with a brief scare, too. Jets linebacker Quincy Williams applied a massive — and late — hit to Jalen Hurts, after he scrambled out of bounds [more]
The Vikings come up short in their preseason opener against the Raiders.
It was a small sample size to be sure, but Trey Lance showed against the Packers the skills that made him the No. 3 overall pick last year.
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
Nothing better than watching Marcus Mariota get a chance to prove himself as a starting QB.
Here are three takeaways from the Broncos 17-7 win against the Cowboys on Saturday.
The quarterbacks were great but the offensive line struggled against the Seahawks.
The flags flew and the offense struggled, but if everyone was on the sideline how much did it matter? Here are 10 takeaways from the loss. | From @KDDrummondNFL
The Panthers waived five players ahead of the preseason's first roster reduction deadline.
Taking a look at the best and worst performers from the Chargers' preseason loss to the Rams.
Danny Gray's big-play touchdown catch from Trey Lance was the highlight from San Francisco's exhibition opener, though it was the performance of another rookie that could prove even more important to the 49ers. Fifth-round cornerback Samuel Womack built on an impressive training camp by flashing in his preseason debut, intercepting both passes thrown his way in a performance that could earn him a longer look in a bid to win the slot cornerback job in San Francisco. Womack's first interception came in the second quarter when he ripped the ball away from fellow rookie Romeo Doubs and secured it before going out of bounds.
Here is a look at the team's top and bottom five individual grades on both offense and defense.
Following Saturday's action, @KDDrummondNFL takes an in-depth look at how the positions sit now, with a couple surprising cuts both temporary and permanent.
Kansas City Chiefs head coach, Andy Reid, didn't think highly of the grass at Soldier Field.