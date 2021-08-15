'Top 100 Players of 2021': K.J. Wright No. 67
Free agent linebacker K.J. Wright has been voted as the No. 67 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2021" rankings. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Eagles' Fletcher Cox lands at No. 63 on the NFL Network's Top 100 Players list
A huge fight broke out among fans in the stands at SoFi Stadium during Rams-Chargers on Saturday night.
Following last night's preseason loss to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll said the team gave him a chance, but Smith couldn't hold up his end.
All five first-round rookie quarterbacks saw the field in Week 1 of the preseason. How did Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Mac Jones, Zach Wilson, and Trey Lance do?
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
With the Jags set to make some roster cuts on Tuesday, Tim Tebow certainly didn't have the type of Week 1 preseason performance many were hoping for.
Per Pro Football Focus, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones graded out ahead of the other four quarterbacks drafted in the first round in April during Week 1 of the preseason.
Raiders winners and losers in 20-7 preseason win vs. Seahawks
#Bills release five players ahead of first roster cuts:
Highlighting all the good, the bad and the ugly from the Packers' 26-7 loss to the Texans in the preseason opener.
How did the QB competition for the Colts go in the preseason opener?
Dallas Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore suffers “significant” arm injury, and Randy Gregory may be out, too.
All the important takeaways from the Packers' preseason opener against the Texans.
The 22-year-old shared images on his Instagram account showing him covered in blood and slumped on the ground after being punched on the street.
Highlighting the studs and duds from the Packers' preseason opener against the Texans.
Patrick Mahomes threw just two passes. But a handful of Chiefs players, some whom you might not yet know, made a statement.
Here are the winners, losers and those in between from the New York Giants' preseason Week 1 loss to the New York Jets.
Football is finally back!
These four players posted impressive performances on offense in the #Chiefs' preseason Week 1 win over the #49ers
ICYMI: Former Texas commit Jaylon Guilbeau announced his top three schools on Saturday.