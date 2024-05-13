This top 100 player withdrew from 2024 PGA Championship, marking his third WD in four starts

For the third time in four starts, Taylor Montgomery has withdrawn from the field, this time at the PGA Championship, set to get underway at Valhalla Golf Club on Thursday. C.T. Pan has been added to the field.

Montgomery, who is currently ranked 100th in the Official World Golf Ranking, also withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch two weeks ago after a first-round 80 that included six straight bogeys and a double on his final nine of the day.

While paired with Ben Griffin, Montgomery missed the cut at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans but previous to that start he pulled out of the Valero Texas Open after an opening-round 81.

Montgomery has made the cut in seven of his 13 starts this season and already has amassed over $1 million in earnings, with an 11th-place finish at the Players Championship his high water mark of the season.

Steve Stricker withdrew Sunday morning, which opened a spot for Alex Smalley.

The 106th PGA features a field of 156 players, including 32 major winners and 16 past PGA champs, including two-time winner Brooks Koepka, the defending champion.

Valhalla will play as a par 71 measuring 7,603 yards. The winner of the PGA gets a lifetime exemption into the event as well as a replica of the Wanamaker Trophy.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek