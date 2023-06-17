Top-100 PF looking to take an official visit to Florida

The Florida Gators men’s basketball program already has two players committed in the recruiting class of 2024, but Todd Golden and Co. aren’t slowing down on the recruiting trail just yet.

There is a four-star power forward that plays nearby at The Rock School in Gainesville, Florida — Ryan Jones Jr. — and he now has an official visit set up with the local program, according to Gators Online. Florida will host him over the weekend of Sept. 15, which is a good recruiting weekend with the football hosting Tennessee.

Of course, Jones expects to return to the Swamp before September. His high school 10 minutes away and he’s been by plenty of times over the past few months, according to 247Sports. He could be back on campus as soon as Thursday, per the report.

Jones would be a big pickup for Florida, which already has four-star center John Bol (No. 28 nationally) and Isaiah Brown (No. 121) under commitment. Jones comes in at No. 68 on the On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average from all four major recruiting services.

ESPN is the highest on Jones, ranking him the 45th-best player in the class. On3 is the least impressed at No. 124 nationally and No. 26 among power forwards.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire