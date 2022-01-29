Top-100 offensive lineman names top schools, Michigan State included
Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has been working his tail off on the recruiting trail and it is paying dividends as the Spartans have made another 4-star recruit’s top schools list. Chase Bisontis has cut his list down to fifteen schools and the Spartans were a part of that list.
Taking my time with my recruitment. this is my Top 15! At this time I will be focused on these schools and these schools only 💯💯@RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @CoAcHKeLZZz3 pic.twitter.com/nvFAEO2Ta3
— Chase Bisontis (@CBisontis) January 27, 2022
Bisontis attends high school football powerhouse Don Bosco Prep and is a native of Ramsey, New Jersey. He is a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle that ranks as a four-star prospect and the No. 53 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
Michigan State is featured in his top-15 alongside LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Notre Dame, Clemson, Kentucky, West Virginia, Alabama, Rutgers and Boston College.