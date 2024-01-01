Top 100: Updated USA TODAY High School Sports 2024 composite recruiting rankings
The class of 2024 has a wealth of talent, with players like Jeremiah Smith, Williams Nwaneri and Dylan Raiola jockeying for the No. 1 spot in the rankings and other players from around the nation like Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Air Noland and Myles Graham providing star powers to their teams.
Below are the 2024 composite recruiting rankings for the top 100 seniors, based off an average of rankings from industry leaders. As a note, the recruits’ measurements and positions are all according to 247Sports.
All college commitments are as of Jan. 1, 2024. The USA TODAY Staff will update flips and undecided recruits’ choices accordingly.