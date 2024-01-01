Top 100: Updated USA TODAY High School Sports 2024 composite recruiting rankings

The class of 2024 has a wealth of talent, with players like Jeremiah Smith, Williams Nwaneri and Dylan Raiola jockeying for the No. 1 spot in the rankings and other players from around the nation like Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, Air Noland and Myles Graham providing star powers to their teams.

Below are the 2024 composite recruiting rankings for the top 100 seniors, based off an average of rankings from industry leaders. As a note, the recruits’ measurements and positions are all according to 247Sports.

All college commitments are as of Jan. 1, 2024. The USA TODAY Staff will update flips and undecided recruits’ choices accordingly.

1. Jeremiah Smith — Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

2. Dylan Raiola — Buford (Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

3. Ellis Robinson IV — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

4. Williams Nwaneri — Lee's Summit North (Mo.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

5. Cam Coleman — Central (Phenix City, Ala)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

6. Julian Sayin — Carlsbad (Carlsbad, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

7. David Stone — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

8. Justin Williams - Oak Ridge (Conroe, Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

9. Micah Hudson — Lake Belton (Temple, Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

10. K.J. Bolden — Buford (Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

11. Ryan Williams — Saraland (Ala.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

12. Colin Simmons — Duncanville (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

13. D.J. Lagway — Willis (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

14. Sammy Brown — Jefferson (Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

15. Justin Scott — St. Ignatius (Chicago, Ill.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

16. Ryan Wingo — St. Louis University (Saint Louis, Mo.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

17. Mike Matthews — Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

18. Dylan Stewart — Friendship Collegiate Academy (Washington, D.C.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

19. Terry Bussey — Timson (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

20. Jordan Seaton — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

21. Jaylen Mbakwe — Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, Ala.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

22. Eddrick Houston — Buford (Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

23. Bryant Wesco — Midlothian (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

24. Brandon Baker — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

25. Armondo Blount — Miami Central (Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

26. Mylan Graham — New Havin (Ind.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

27. Xavier Filsaime — McKinney (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

28. Kamarion Franklin — Lake Cormorant (Miss.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

29. Kobe Black — Connally (Waco, Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

30. Perry Thompson — Foley (Ala.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

31. Air Noland — Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

32. Dominick McKinley — Acadiana (Lafayette, La.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

33. Elijah Rushing — Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

34. Joseph Jonah-Ajonye — Oak Ridge (Conroe, Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

35. C.J. Carr — Saline (Mich.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

36. Jordan Ross — Vestavia Hills (Birmingham, Ala.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

37. Demarcus Riddick — Chilton County (Clanton, Ala.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

38. Jamonta Waller — Picayune Memorial (Miss.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

39. Cam Williams — Glenbard South (Ill.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

40. Taylor Tatum — Longview (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

41. Aydin Breland — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

42. Joshisa Trader — Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

43. Ny Carr — Colquitt County (Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

44. Charles Lester III — Riverview (Sarasota, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

45. Aaron Scott — Springfield (Ohio)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

46. Chris Cole — Salem (Va.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

47. Josiah Thompson — Dillon (S.C.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

48. Gatlin Bair — Burley Senior (Idaho)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

49. Myles Graham — F. W. Buchholz (Gainesville, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

50. LJ McCray — Mainland (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

51. Guerby Lambert — Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, Mass.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

52. Zaquan Patterson — Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

53. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa — St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

54. Drelon Miller — Silsbee (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

55. Quinton Martin — Belle Vernon (Pa.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

56. Trey'Dez Green - Zachary (La.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

57. Caleb Odom — Carrollton (Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

58. Jeremiah McClellan — Christian Brothers College (St. Louis, Mo.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

59. Landen Thomas — Colquitt County (Moultrie, Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

60. Amaris Williams — Clinton (N.C.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

61. Zabien Brown — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

62. Jaden Reddell — Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

63. Kameron Davis — Dougherty (Albany, Ga)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

64. Bryce West — Glenville (Cleveland, Ohio)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

65. Carter Nelson — Ainsworth (Neb.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

66. Marcelles Williams — St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

67. Jerrick Gibson — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

68. Aaron Chiles — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

69. Demello Jones — Swainsboro (Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

70. Xavier Jordan — Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

71. Deandre Carter — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

72. Nate Frazier — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calf.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

73. Aaron Butler — Calabasas (Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

74. Zavier Mincey — Mainland (Daytona Beach, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

75. Marquise Lightfoot — Kenwood Academy (Chicago, Ill.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

76. Luke Kromenhoek — Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

77. Adarius Hayes — Largo (Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

78. Dakoda Fields — Junipero Serra (Gardena, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

79. Jadyn Davis — Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

80. Selman Bridges — Lake Belton (Temple, Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

81. NiTareon Tuggle — Northwood (Nappanee, Ind.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

82. Ernest Willor — Concordia Prep (Towson, Md.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

83. Zion Kearney — Hightower (Missouri City, Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

84. Daniel Calhoun - Walton (Marietta, Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

85. Jeremiah Beaman — Parker (Birmingham, Ala.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

86. Aaron Flowers — Forney (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

87. Kevin Riley — Tuscaloosa County (Northport, Ala.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

88. Cai Bates - Edgewater (Orlando, Fla.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

89. Jonathan Paylor — Hugh M. Cummings (Burlington, N.C.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

90. Nigel Smith II — Melissa (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

91. Corian Gipson — Lancaster (Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

92. Christian Bentancur — Marion Central Catholic (Woodstock, Ill.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

93. Ryan Pellum — Millikan (Long Beach, Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

94. Dealyn Evans — Pine Tree (Longview, Texas)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

95. Jordan Marshall — Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

96. Grant Brix — Logan Magnolia Community (Iowa)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

97. Davon Mitchell — Los Alamitos (Calif.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

98. Brian Robinson — Westerville (Ohio)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

99. Jake Merklinger — Calvary Day (Savannah, Ga.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

100. Luke Reynolds — Cheshire Academy (C0nn.)

(Graphics: Evan Russell, USA TODAY)

Story originally appeared on High School Sports