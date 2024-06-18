Top 100 EDGE LaJesse Harrold impressed by official visit to LSU

LSU just wrapped up a star-studded official visit weekend with several of the team’s top commits and targets on campus.

Among those players was LaJesse Harrold, an edge rusher from Robinson (Tampa) who ranks inside the top 100 nationally and in the top 15 at his position.

Harrold was coming off his first official visit to Illinois the week prior, and he has another one set with Texas A&M next weekend. LSU still has some work to do here, but he spoke highly of his visit with 247Sports’ Glen West (subscription required), saying that it was clear the Tigers want him on board in the class.

LSU is making its push for 2025 edge rusher LaJesse Harrold, who is coming off a “learning experience” official visit to Baton Rouge. “They showed me they were very serious about getting me to LSU.” (VIP)#LSU https://t.co/PBEzKVboQi pic.twitter.com/VFMy9pFTvJ — Glen West (@glenwest21) June 18, 2024

LSU’s 2025 class ranks as high as No. 2 nationally with 11 players currently committed, but the Tigers currently hold no pledges from defensive linemen in the cycle.

