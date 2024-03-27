Top-100 EDGE got first look at Florida football on Tuesday

Florida’s coaching and recruiting staff jumped on Enterprise (Alabama) edge rusher Zion Grady following a decommitment from Alabama in January, but the blue-chip recruit couldn’t get to Gainesville until Tuesday thanks to the NCAA calendar.

Grady’s first look at the Gators went well, according to Swamp247’s Blake Alderman. He got a chance to see the stadium and meet with position coach Mike Peterson in person.

Florida’s goal during this trip was to get Grady back for an official visit, but it will be tricky with so many teams pushing for the same opportunity. Grady has been letting teams pitch themselves to him since opening his recruitment back up and doesn’t have a commitment date set.

“I really like them,” he said. “I should be setting up the OV with them. So I can see how it goes. Just so we can build the relationship more with the coaches.”

Recruiting summary

Grady is a consensus four-star recruit ranked inside the top 60 everywhere besides the On300. The 247Sports composite puts him at No. 49 overall and No. 4 among edge rushers in the class of 2025, and the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 64 and 8, respectively.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors Alabama heavily, giving the Crimson Tide 91.5% odds to land Grady; however, most of that data is powered by predictions sent before his initial commitment.

Auburn and Alabama are considered home-state favorites, and Georgia, Florida State, Miami and Tennessee are all in the mix, too.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire