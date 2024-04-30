Top-100 DL out of North Carolina interested in UF after picking up offer

Florida offered Weddington (North Carolina) defensive lineman Aiden Harris last week, which has the top-100 recruit growing more interested in the Gators, according to 247Sports.

Outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson traveled to North Carolina last week to offer Harris a scholarship.

“They came out to my school and saw me,” Harris said. “I knew that coach Peterson was coming, he hit me up earlier in the week and said he’d be there, so it was kind of expected.”

Harris called Peterson a “cool dude,” adding that he wanted to look into the program more after meeting him. Planning a visit for him to see the campus and facilities is the next step in the process, but he’s a 2026 graduate who has time.

Florida also offered Harris’ brother, Drew, an edge rusher in the class of 2026 with several Division 1 offers. Ohio State is also looking at the brothers, but not every school offers them as a package.

Recruiting Summary

Both 247Sports and On3 have Harris down as a four-star recruit but with wildly different evaluations. On3 believes he’s a top-25 recruit at No. 22 nationally and No. 3 among defensive linemen in the class of 2026, while 247Sports has him down at No. 201 overall and No. 26, respectively.

The On3 recruiting prediction machine favors NC State, giving the ‘Pack 36.8% odds to land him. North Carolina (16.9%), South Carolina (14.5%) and Ohio State (12.1%) round out the top four on that list.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire