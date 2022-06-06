Top-100 defensive lineman prospect sets official visit date with Florida

The official visit dates continue to roll in for Florida football as Billy Napier and his army of staffers play host to a wave of high school prospects in the Swamp during June. The first round of visits has already concluded, coming during the first weekend of the month which included eight 2023 recruits — seven of which were blue-chippers.

Among those top prospects was four-star defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker out of Phenix City (Alabama) Central, who was so impressed with his Gainesville visit on Saturday that he set an official visit date for the weekend of October 15, he told Swamp247. His most recent stop on campus gave his family a chance to see the sights and sounds of the 6-foot-4-inch, 255-pounder’s potential landing spot.

“My mom loves it and thinks it’s a good fit for me. My dad loved it as well. They see that I am excited about Florida and about the opportunities here. If I like it, then they love it. They deftly helped themselves keep rising.”

Parker’s decision marks the third of his five available official visits, with the Penn State Nittany Lions on his itinerary for the weekend of June 17 and then the Michigan State Spartans following that. The Tennessee Volunteers and Alabama Crimson Tide appear to be the leading candidates for the final two spots.

The defensive lineman prospect is currently ranked No. 71 overall and No. 8 nationally at his position according to the 247Sports Composite, while the On3 Consensus lists him at Nos. 92 and 12, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Georgia Bulldogs out front for his talents with a 50.2% chance of landing him, while the Gators are right on their tail with a 38.5% chance of luring him to the Orange and Blue.

Related

Florida named top school for this 4-star WR following official visit Gators eyeing this top-25 QB recruit, sets unofficial visit date Florida football adds this JUCO wide receiver to 2022 class After announcing top schools 5-star OL sets Florida visit date This 2024 5-star running back's visit to Florida was 'exciting'

Story continues

List

Here's 247Sports Composite's complete updated list of 5-star recruits

List

A look at recruits Florida football is hosting first weekend of June

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!