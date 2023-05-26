Top-100 DB locks in official visit date with Florida

One name from the 2024 recruiting cycle that keeps getting linked with the Florida Gators is four-star Mainland (Daytona Beach) defensive back Zavier Mincey, and 247Sports is reporting that he’ll be in town once again for an official visit beginning June 9.

Mincey has visited a few programs, including Florida State, NC State, UCF and USF, but it’s Florida that leads the way significantly with four logged visits and one more to come. The official visit should be the most luxurious stay Mincey has had in Gainesville, but he’s already pegged as a Gator by the On3 recruiting prediction machine.

UF currently holds 93.2% odds to land Mincey, according to the On3 RPM, and no other program has higher than a 1.2% chance behind the Gators.

That could change, though. In addition to Mincey’s Florida trip, Florida State and Miami are likely destinations during June. No dates are locked in just yet, but the weekend of June 16 looks good for the Seminoles and June 23 works for Miami.

Mincey is a four-star recruit by 247Sports, ESPN and On3’s measures, but Rivals.com thinks he’s a three-star talent. Go figure. The On3 industry ranking, which uses a weighted average of all four services, has him ranked No. 140 overall and No. 11 among safeties in the class of 2024.

On3’s independent rankings are the highest of any on him at No. 64 nationally and No. 4 among safeties.

