Top 100 college football games of 2022: Arkansas in seven

September cannot come soon enough in the Natural State.

Arkansas is coming off its best season in a decade, complete with an Outback Bowl win over Penn State to cap a 9-4 season. The Razorbacks are likely to be ranked inside the Top 25, or at least receiving votes, when the preseason poll is announced.

In the meantime, we can all look ahead. Brandon Marcello at 247Sports ranked the Top 100 FBS games of the season last week and it is, unsurprisingly, replete with SEC matchups. Arkansas found seven of its games listed, including two nonconference matchups.

Take a look at those seven and whether or not you agree with their particular order below.

No. 97 - South Carolina at Arkansas

Dec 30, 2021; Charlotte, NC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Juju McDowell (21) runs for a touchdown as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) defensive back Tony Grimes (20) defend in the second quarter during the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting: 48-22 South Carolina win in 2017

All-time series: Arkansas leads, 13-10

Date: September 10

No. 86: Cincinnati at Arkansas

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 01: KJ Jefferson #1 of the Arkansas Razorbacks throws a pass in the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the 2022 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Last meeting: Never played

All-time series: Never played

Date: September 3

No. 52 - Arkansas at Brigham Young

BYU’s Baylor Romney throws the ball during the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl December 18, 2021.

Last meeting: Never played

All-time series: Never played

Date: October 15

No. 47 - LSU at Arkansas

Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting: 16-13 Arkansas win in 2021

All-time series: LSU leads, 23-42-2

Date: November 12

No. 37 - Alabama at Arkansas

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, left, greets Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Last meeting: 42-35 Alabama win in 2021

All-time series: Alabama leads, 22-8

Date: October 1

No. 35 - Ole Miss at Arkansas

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after turning the ball over against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting: 52-51 Ole Miss win in 2021

All-time series: Arkansas leads, 37-29-1

Date: November 19

No. 29 - Arkansas vs Texas A&M

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Last meeting: 20-10 Arkansas win in 2021

All-time series: Arkansas leads, 42-33-3

Date: September 24

