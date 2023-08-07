Our top 100 Central Texas high school football players heading into the 2023 season

Regents players practice field goals before a game against Hyde Park in October. The 2023 season will begin Aug. 24, and high school teams across Central Texas are back practicing.

Summer camps have begun for high school football teams across the state, and the season is around the corner. This is where heat meets enthusiasm. Everyone is undefeated.

Time to look ahead.

As football gets underway, here is a list of 100 players from the Central Texas area to watch in the 2023 season. Some are established players — returning All-Central Texas stars or previous all-district selections — while others could have breakout seasons.

Players are listed alphabetically:

Richard Aguilar, sr., Austin Achieve QB: Three-year starter combined for more than 1,110 yards as a junior.

Utah Anderson, jr., St. Michael's S: Crusaders' leader averaged 12½ tackles as a sophomore.

Ayden Arp, sr., Cedar Park QB: The dual threat impressed with 1,738 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

Jeremiah Bales, sr., Marble Falls OL/DL: Helped team average 19 points last year and led the defensive front.

Noah Baxter, sr., Smithville LB: Tigers' defensive leader had 50 tackles and five sacks as a junior.

Noah Birdsong, sr., Wimberley WR/DB: Texans' top returning receiver made the all-district team.

Ty Blair, jr., East View QB: High expectations after Blair passed for 1,500 yards and 12 TDs as a sophomore.

Tyler Bonkowski, sr., Thrall DL/TE: 23-2A's defensive lineman of the year also was an all-district tight end.

Cedar Park's Ayden Arp helped the Timberwolves go 4-3 in district after starting the season 0-3. He passed for 16 touchdowns.

Noah Booras, sr., Georgetown QB: District 11-5A's offensive MVP passed for 2,811 yards and 38 TDs last year.

Carter Braugh, sr., Hyde Park TE: Earned TAPPS all-state honors with 38 catches, 545 yards and five TDs.

Reese Brooks, jr., Cedar Ridge WR: Should have a bigger offensive role (29 catches, 329 yards, two TDs last year).

Mitchell Butler, jr., McCallum RB: Rushed for more than 1,000 yards despite missing part of the 2022 season.

Justin Cannon, sr., Rouse RB: Focal point of the Raiders' offense averaged 143 yards rushing.

Mason Cochran, sr, Round Rock QB: Dual threat had 30 total TDs, averaged more than 200 total yards.

Miles Coleman, sr., Vandegrift WR: Centex player of the year's school-record 99 catches helped Vipers reach state title game.

Gustavo Cordova, jr., Lake Travis DL: Finished with 59 tackles (15 solos) last season.

Caius Coy, jr., Westwood LB: All-district LB and two-year starter had 59 tackles as a sophomore.

Jordan Davis, jr., Travis QB: Team's offensive leader accounted for 1,219 total yards and 12 TDs.

Kadyn Dees, sr., Vista Ridge DL: Anchor of the defensive front was a force with eight sacks in 2022.

Ashton Dickens, sr., Lockhart QB: All-district kudos after posting 2,000-plus total yards, 38 TDs.

Caleb Dickey, jr., Crockett DL: Was 12-5A's defensive lineman of the year after recording 20 sacks.

Cameron Dickey, sr., Crockett QB/DB: Passed for 3,054 yards, scored 45 total TDs and had 80 tackles.

Spencer Distefano, sr., Hendrickson DB: A team leader, he had 60 tackles, four interceptions and 438 return yards last year.

Wesley Donner, sr., Bastrop DL/LB: The Bears have 10 defensive starters back; Donner had 42 tackles, five sacks.

DJ Dugar, jr., Glenn RB: Should be one of area's top RBs; rushed for 1,418 yards, 14 TDs as a sophomore.

Glenn's DJ Dugar, picking up yardage against Georgetown, established himself as one of the area's top running threats in 2022 as a sophomore. He rushed for 1,418 yards and 14 touchdowns.

T.J. Duncan, sr., East View WR: The big-play specialist averaged 14.3 yards on 49 receptions as a junior.

Roman Edwards, sr., LASA QB: Raptors' offensive leader averaged 156 yards passing last season.

Carmine Elisarraraz, sr., Bowie WR: Should be a top target; caught 25 passes for 368 yards and five TDs last year.

Andrias Fisher, jr., Taylor RB: Team's offensive leader this year rushed for 1,084 yards and 10 TDs in 2022.

Steven Flores, sr., Del Valle OL/DL: 335-pound Cardinal leads a large line and will contribute on defense too.

Alex Foster, sr., Vandegrift DB: Air Force-bound Viper led Central Texas with 205 tackles as a junior.

Blake Frazier, sr., Vandegrift OL: Graded out at 93% and didn't allow a sack for 6A Division II state finalist.

Owen Garcia, sr., Connally WR/DB: 18 starters are back; Garcia was voted team's all-purpose MVP in ’22.

Damien Godley, jr., Manor DE: Mustangs' defensive front leader had 47 tackles and four sacks last season.

Manor defensive lineman Damien Godley, stopping Stony Point receiver Caden Harris, contributed 47 tackles as a sophomore.

Oliver Gunn, soph., La Grange LB: Leopards' defensive leader debuted with 76 tackles and a pair of sacks.

Will Hammond, sr., Hutto QB: Texas Tech pledge passed for 2,763 yards, rushed for 728, had 39 total TDs.

Kome Harris, sr., Manor New Tech WR: Top offensive threat had 473 receiving yards, nine TDs last season.

Wyatt Herring, sr., Lago Vista RB: Rushed for 1,125 yards and six TDs for fourth-round playoff team.

Dorien Hill, sr., Hays LB: Finished with 68 tackles, two INTs, two sacks and four fumble recoveries as a junior.

Tiki Hola, soph., Bastrop DT: The 6-3, 270-pound lineman already has offers from Texas and Georgia.

Derrius Holiday, sr., Elgin edge/LB: Was all-district after 72 tackles, 11 for loss, and nine sacks.

McCray Jacobs, sr., Johnson City QB: Eagles' all-district QB passed for 1,649 yards and 17 TDs.

Reed Jerome, jr., Lampasas QB/LB: QB did heavy work on defense last year too (135 tackles, three sacks).

Trent Johnson, sr., Rouse WR: One of nine returning offensive starters, had 30 catches for 424 yards, five TDs.

Grant Jones, sr., Burnet WR/DB: Had 544 passing yards, 373 receiving yards and four interceptions.

Amari Joyner, sr., Northeast RB: Rushed for 629 yards, eight TDs last year in team's run-heavy offense.

Wyatt Kasmiersky, sr., Giddings RB: Led playoff team in yards per game; will add depth this season.

Jack Kayser, sr., Westlake RB: Army pledge was 26-6A's MVP, had more than 3,000 all-purpose yards.

Tyler Knape, sr., Westlake OL: Cal pledge started 15 games and was a first-team all-state pick.

Kyle Koch, sr., Dripping Springs TE: All-Central Texas player had 67 catches for 1,096 yards and 12 TDs.

Justin Lancaster, sr., Hays LB: Had 63 tackles last year, might also get playing time at RB this fall.

Paxton Land, sr., Westlake QB: Missed five games but averaged 157 yards with 17 TDs and only three INTs.

Landry Leggett, sr., Georgetown LB: Anchor of the Eagle defense recorded 104 tackles last fall.

Nathen Lewis, sr., Elgin QB: Two-time all-district pick had 2,100 combined yards, 23 TDs.

Noah Long, sr., Liberty Hill RB: Rushed for 2,099 yards and 22 TDs with 10 100-yard games.

J.P. Lopez, sr., Akins RB/LB: Two-way player contributed 110 yards rushing and 56 tackles as a junior.

Luka Matamoros, sr., Hendrickson OT: All-district lineman has offers from Air Force, Missouri State, UT-Rio Grande Valley.

Carson McMullin, sr., Johnson QB: Passed for 311 yards, got experience when ’22 starter was hurt.

Max Mendoza, sr., Pflugerville OL: A second-team all-district pick, he also started for the baseball team.

Liberty Hill running back Noah Long, scoring a touchdown against Alamo Heights in a playoff game, returns after rushing for more than 2,000 yards last year.

Keyshon Moore, jr., Bastrop ATH: Multitalented Bear had 749 combined yards and eight TDs.

Leonard Moore, sr., Round Rock CB: Notre Dame pledge keyed the Dragons' seven-on-seven title as a WR, DB.

Peyton Morgan, sr., Weiss DB: Recorded 85 tackles, five INTs and nine pass breakups as a junior.

Cameron Morrison, sr., Glenn OL: The two-time all-district lineman graded out at 92% last season.

Fatu Mukuba, sr., LBJ WR/DB: Dual threat had 625 receiving yards, eight TDs and three INTs.

Bryan Nieto, sr., Navarro QB: Brings experience and leadership for team that scored 16 points per game.

Owen Norrell, sr., Westwood QB: Passed for 1,498 yards and eight TDs, should see more opportunities.

Chima Onyejiaka, jr., Stony Point DL: One of 25-6A's top linemen, had 107 tackles last year.

Ezomo Oratokhai, sr., Lake Travis OL: Dominant lineman preparing for his third year as a starter.

Lake Travis lineman Ezomo Oratokhai, left, returns as the cornerstone of the Cavaliers' offensive line. This will be his third season starting.

Will Peeler, jr., Austin High LB: Was one of Central Texas' busiest defenders last year with 166 tackles.

Andrew Petter, sr., Georgetown RB: Was named 11-5A's MVP after rushing for 1,872 yards and 33 TDs.

Joe Pitchford, sr., Liberty Hill RB: Averaged 120 rushing yards and scored eight TDs in 2022.

Anthony Powell, jr., Travis DL: Returns to the defensive front after posting 44 tackles and two sacks.

Ethan Rhett, sr., Leander DL: The pride of the Lions finished 2022 with 62 tackles and five sacks.

Collin Richardson, sr., Lehman QB: Gained experience while passing for 1,112 yards, eight TDs.

Leyton Riviere, sr., St. Dominic Savio QB: Totaled 2,676 passing yards and 34 TDs last season.

Baran Robinson, sr., Cedar Ridge DB: One of Raiders' top returning players had 59 tackles, four INTs.

Caden Romo, sr., Wimberley OT/DT: Was his district's defensive lineman of the year last season.

Ali Scott, jr., LBJ QB: Dual threat had 1,850 combined yards with 28 total touchdowns.

Sam Self, sr., Lake Travis TE: Sure-handed Cavalier had 421 yards receiving and seven TDs as a junior.

Tony Shannan, sr., McNeil DL: Returns to lead the D-line after posting 59 tackles and two sacks last fall.

Ryan Shipley, sr., Johnson City DB: Had 98 tackles, two INTs for a team that reached the playoffs.

Ed Small, jr., Anderson WR: Had 60 catches for 1,164 yards, 15 TDs; pledged to Texas for baseball.

Carson Smith, sr., Blanco ATH: Versatile Panther had 401 rushing yards and five TDs and averaged 40 yards a punt.

Henry Snyder, sr., McCallum OL: Graded out at 85% with 75 knockdowns for run-heavy offense.

Jesusantonio Soto, sr., Anderson LB: Trojans' defensive rebuild will rely on Soto, who had 70 tackles in 2022.

Brady Stephenson, sr., Lockhart OL: Graded out at 94% with 60 knockdowns for 5A playoff team.

Demani Stewart, sr., Westwood RB: Rushed for 879 yards, scored 10 TDs in all-district season.

Cody Stoever, jr., Wimberley QB: Passed for 2,441 yards and 31 TDs as a sophomore.

Cole Taylor, soph., Pflugerville QB: Will be a full-time starter after passing for 525 yards, two TDs.

Mason Thomas, sr., Cedar Creek ATH: Played four different positions in 2022, had 19 tackles.

Adrian Trevino, sr., Eastside LB: Defensive leader had 40 tackles and two sacks last year.

Justice Trumpler, sr., Bowie OL: One of the top returning linemen for team that averaged 34.3 points.

Michael Valenta, sr., Georgetown DL: Two-time all-district pick had 58 tackles, three sacks, three blocked kicks.

Tomsen Vickery, sr., Dripping Springs LB: Posted 54 tackles, five INTs for team that allowed 12.5 points per game.

Reid Vines, sr., Cedar Park LB: Had 103 tackles, three sacks for Timberwolves' Black Rain defense.

Jacob Wilburn, sr., Regents LB: TAPPS all-stater had 95 tackles, three sacks for team that went 11-1.

Joshua Williams, jr., McNeil RB: Contributed 519 rushing yards, 174 receiving yards last year.

Carson Workman, sr., Hendrickson RB: Scored 10 TDs and should have a bigger workload this season.

Donovan Wright, jr., Pflugerville DE: Registered 45 tackles last year as a sophomore.

Kaleb Yount, sr., Thorndale OL: 13-2A's offensive lineman of the year for a 9-3 team.

